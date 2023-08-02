Highlights Jordan Henderson's move to Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ettifaq has stirred controversy due to the club's funding from the Saudi state, where same-sex relationships are forbidden and criminalized.

The transfer of Carlos Tevez from Manchester United to Manchester City angered United fans, who had chanted "Fergie, sign him up" during his successful two-season stint at their club.

Sol Campbell's move from Tottenham Hotspur to Arsenal was a sucker punch for Spurs supporters, who felt betrayed by their former fan favorite joining their fierce rivals.

Although the majority of transfer deals go through unscathed, there are the odd few that a sprinkled with a heap of controversy.

The latest to get people talking is Jordan Henderson’s ill-fated switch to Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ettifaq, a side now managed by the Englishman’s former teammate Steven Gerrard.

It has now been confirmed the 77-cap England international has ended his 12-year association with the Merseysiders having scored 33 goals and bagged a further 61 assists.

Without further ado, let’s delve into the top ten most controversial transfers in the history of football.

Ranked: The top 10 most controversial transfers in football history

10 Paul Ince – West Ham United to Manchester United

While the two Premier League duo have no allegiance differences, it was Ince’s initial dedication to the east Londoners that caused a ruckus.

Paul Ince was the Hammers’ upcoming talent of the 1980s and even became Hammer of the Year in 1989, though he decided to dream big once he picked up his award and switched the capital for Manchester.

Even worse, he had been snapped in Manchester United colours before an official announcement of the switch, hence the nickname ‘Judas’.

MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM - JULY 07: Manchester United player Paul Ince pictured at the pre-season photocall prior to the 1990/91 season. (Photo by Ben Radford/Allsport/Getty Images)

9 Carlos Tevez – Manchester United to Manchester City

They say never fall in love with a loan player.

And in the case of Carlos Tevez, United fans were subject to being seduced by the brilliance of the Argentinian. All for him to complete a move to their bitter rivals Manchester City instead.

During his two-season stint at the 'Theatre of Dreams', he became very successful, even earning himself a Champions League crown in 2008. It even got the point where fans would regularly chant: ‘Fergie, sign him up’.

Fans of the Old Trafford outfit were certainly displeased when he opted for the blue side of the football-crazed English city.

8 Sol Campbell – Tottenham Hotspur to Arsenal

A fan favourite at White Hart Lane, Campbell's name was quickly tarnished once Arsenal came calling. Largely sought after by some of Europe’s elite, Spurs could have couped a healthy £25m for Campbell while he stalled on a contract extension.

Instead, in 2001, the Englishman signed for Arsenal and two years later became a part of the fabled ‘Invincibles’ side that won the Premier League title at White Hart Lane. What a sucker punch.

Arsene Wenger’s audacious offer was too hard to turn down, though Spurs supporters would happily disagree. Campbell could have signed for any club in the world and the Tottenham faithful would have still though very highly of him, but not Arsenal; anyone but Arsenal.

7 Jordan Henderson – Liverpool to Al-Ettifaq

As mentioned, Henderson’s move is the latest to get people talking – but for all the wrong reasons.

In yesteryear, Henderson became established as one of the few male footballers to take public action in support of the LGBTQI+ community, notably when he wore rainbow laces while notching his first England goal back in 2021.

But now, all that has gone out the window at the expense of his quadrupled wages.

His new club, Al Ettifaq, are provided with funding from the Saudi state, where same-sex relationships are forbidden and criminalised.

Once an absolute embodiment of wholehearted support for those in the community, some feel Henderson’s reputation has now been tarnished after failing to practice what he previously preached.

6 Eric Cantona – Leeds to Manchester United

Leeds’ attempt to sign United’s Denis Irwin was rebuffed, though a deal the other way was already in its formative stages. The lavish Frenchman Eric Cantona won the title with the Yorkshire outfit just the season before but for the mere price of £1.2million, and he had switched his allegiances to one of Leeds’ fiercest rivals.

Not only were Leeds fans upset at their mercurial frontman but also with then boss Howard Wilkinson who accepted such a measly fee for him.

What may have hurt most is that this transfer preceded United’s league dominance for the next 20 or so years.

5 Fernando Torres – Liverpool to Chelsea

While ‘El Nino’ arrived in Liverpool as a fresh-faced talent, he left through the exit door somewhat the opposite.

Chelsea broken the then British transfer record by forking out £50m for the stunning Spaniard, and it was for financial reasons that the Merseysiders took a disliking to the move.

Torres – supposedly – forced his way out of the club thinking the grass was greener on the other side, though his subpar stint in west London made Liverpool fans quickly forget about the debacle.

Their replacement? Luis Suarez. Things always happen for a reason.

4 Ashley Cole – Arsenal to Chelsea

Nicknamed ‘Cashley Cole’ for his highly contentious cross-London switch, the Englishman found himself slap bang in the midst of a feud between the two outfits in 2005, though the hatred has seemed to fade over the years.

His relationship with the north Londoners turned sour in 2005 as he – behind the back of his employers – arranged meetings with Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho to arrange the details of a switch.

Off the back of the anger, Cole signed a one-year extension with the Gunners – but this only ended even worse.

Fumed by the idea that Arsenal’s wage offer was swamped by Chelsea’s, Cole was left out of the official 2006-07 team photograph and opted for a Chelsea move at the back end of August in 2006.

3 Mo Johnston – Celtic to Nantes to Rangers

“Celtic is the only team that I want to play for.” Johnston once said.

While his move to French club Nantes was obviously not frowned upon, his next move to Celtic’s historic foe Rangers was. And to quite the extent.

The translated a barrage of disruptive violence between the sets of fans as both sides of the Glasgow divide were outraged.

On one hand, Celtic were – quite understandably – annoyed at the disrespect shown, while Rangers were more than incensed with having a Catholic present in their ranks, burning scarves outside the Ibrox in response. Johnston slowly won over the fans but departed after just two seasons.

2 Roberto Baggio – Fiorentina to Juventus

For those that don’t know, Fiorentina hate Juventus, with the feud between supporters stretching back to 1982, a year when the Old Lady snatched the Scudetto from them on the final matchweek.

A golden boy at La Viola, his £8m move to Juve caused upheaval. Upon his return to Florence in the black and white of his new club, a police escort was arranged to ensure Roberto Baggio – alongside his teammates – were left unscathed.

But the police were unable to help once the first ball had been kicked, and Baggio even refused to take a spot-kick due to the hurling abuse. When he was substituted, the Italian talisman managed to wind up the Juve fans, too, as he draped a Fiorentina flag round his neck as he exited the field of play. Oh, Roberto.

1 Luis Figo – Barcelona to Real Madrid

The Barcelona faithful had their feelings known when their decorated winner signed for their rivals Real Madrid. Ultimate betrayal, right?

At one point, he had the adoration of Barça fans and players alike after winning countless honours at the club, bar the Champions League. A string of success couldn’t contain Luis Figo’s aspirations of triumphing Europe’s top table which ultimately meant £36.2 million deal became the messiest transfer of all time.

The controversy reached the height of its powers when Figo had a pig’s head thrown in his direction during an el Clasico contest at Barcelona’s home ground as verbal abuse was thrown his way.

Figo went on to win two Spanish title and the Champions League, so swings and roundabouts.