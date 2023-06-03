Lionel Messi is one of Europe’s best creators, someone who can fashion a chance out of nothing and put the opposition on the backfoot with one swift pass or dribble.

However, the 10 elite best playmakers in Europe’s top five leagues have now been revealed, and the Paris Saint-Germain attacker is not number one.

Planet Football has collected the data and has ranked the top 10 based on shot-creating actions, defined on football data website FBref as, “The two offensive actions directly leading to a shot, such as passes, take-ons and drawing fouls.”

That can include both live and dead ball situations, with FBref also noting that players can receive credit for multiple actions and that the shot-taker can also receive credit.

With that in mind, you would imagine that attacking players and midfielders dominate the list. And indeed they do, occupying almost every position.

So without further ado, here are the ten players who created the most chances in Europe’s top five leagues this season...

Europe’s 10 most creative players this season

10. Antoine Griezmann (158 shot-creating actions)

After a brief transfer to Barcelona didn’t go according to plan, Griezmann looks back to his best at Atletico Madrid.

The Frenchman has been creating over five shots every 90 minutes for the Colchoneros, and that has been channelled into output as well, with 15 goals and 14 assists to his name in La Liga.

He is the best playmaker in Spain currently, recording the most assists in the division this season. Nobody else from the league features in this list.

=8. Bukayo Saka (161 shot-creating actions) and Benjamin Bourigeaud (161 shot-creating actions)

Arsenal fans shouldn’t be too surprised that their star boy features in this ranking.

Saka has arguably been their standout player this year, with double figures for goals and assists.

He shares eighth place with Rennes midfielder Bourigeaud, who has created 10 goals to propel his side into European contention.

If he can help his side to a victory against Brest later today, then he will be splitting defences with accurate passes in the Europa Conference League at the very least.

=6. Martin Odegaard (163 shot-creating actions) and Jonas Hofmann (163 shot-creating actions)

Martin Odegaard in Arsenal 4-0 Everton.

Another Arsenal player to crack the top 10 and in another tie as well.

Club captain Odegaard, like Saka, has shone for the Gunners in their title-challenging season, with 15 goals and seven assists to his name.

That second tally might have been even higher had his teammates taken their chances, with the Norwegian averaging 4.69 shot-creating actions per 90.

He is level with Borussia Mönchengladbach winger Hofmann, who records a slightly higher record per match with around 5.47 shots created.

The 30-year-old’s efforts led to 12 goals and nine assists for Die Fohlen, but he could only help Gladbach finish 10th in the Bundesliga.

5. Remy Cabella (174 shot-creating actions)

Newcastle fans might be surprised to see their one-season wonder finish above the likes of Odegaard and Saka on this list, but the 32-year-old has been brilliant for Lille.

Cabella has averaged six shots created every game this season in Ligue 1, with accurate passing in particular helping to drive the former French champions forward.

That creativity has translated into seven goals and 10 assists this season. Provided Lille match Rennes’ result today, they will be playing in the Europa League next season.

4. Kevin De Bruyne (176 shot-creating actions)

It’s no surprise to see Manchester City’s brilliant creator in this list, but maybe more of a shock to see two other Premier League players finish ahead of him.

Nevertheless, the Belgian has been operating at his usual elite level this year, averaging 6.55 shots created per match.

With serial goalscorer Erling Haaland playing ahead of him, that has translated into 16 assists, the highest in the English division and De Bruyne’s third-highest tally in English football to date.

3. Kieran Trippier (178 shot-creating actions)

The only defender to make the list. An unbelievable achievement for Trippier.

His set-piece quality is a major reason why he gets a bronze medal. But even from open play, he has looked dangerous going forward for Newcastle and has been vital in helping them qualify for the Champions League next season.

He has been the standout attacking English right-back this year, with an average of 4.79 shots created every game.

That's some way ahead of Chelsea's Reece James (3.40) and Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold (3.82), often considered to be the two benchmarks for right-backs these days.

2. Lionel Messi (189 shot-creating actions)

Lionel Messi watches on playing for Paris Saint-Germain at home in a Ligue 1 game during the 2022/2023 season

Messi became football’s most decorated player by lifting the Ligue 1 title this season, but he has to settle for a silver medal in this category.

Despite his relationship with PSG supporters deteriorating off the pitch this season, he has been lighting up the Parc des Princes this campaign, putting up 16 goals and 16 assists in the domestic league.

He remains one of the elite creators, averaging six shots created per 90, with his incredible dribbling and eye for a pass meaning that even at 35, he is arguably still Europe’s elite player.

1. Bruno Fernandes (219 shot-creating actions)

In the end, though, it wasn’t even close.

Fernandes has been one of United’s most important players this season, creating five shots every game on average.

With an expected assist tally of 16.7, his measly record of eight goal creations this season only underlines United’s need to sign a number nine who can bury the chances their Portuguese midfielder sets up.