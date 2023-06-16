Football is blessed with some truly exceptional forwards, but which stars of the game command the highest transfer value?

The people over at CIES Football Observatory have developed a statistical model estimating the price of the world's best players, with the algorithm factoring in performances for both club and national sides and assuming players have at least three years on their contracts.

Their latest statistics, which are correct as of 6th June 2023, feature many names that you'd expect to see, yet there is no room for the likes of Christopher Nkunku, Leroy Sane or Jack Grealish.

Salah misses out on top 10

Another big name to miss out is Liverpool's, Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian has scored 186 goals for the Reds so far in his career, but at 31 years of age, CIES estimates his transfer value to be just €60 million.

Perhaps more interestingly, two of Liverpool's other forwards in Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez are both valued at €80m.

Who makes the top 10?

Nunez and Gakpo are not the only players valued at €80m. In fact, nine players share the same price tag, including Harry Kane, Victor Osimhen, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Antony Santos, Ferran Torres, Goncalo Ramos and Gabriel Jesus.

There are also four players valued at €100m. These include Inter star Lautaro Martinez, AC Milan winger Rafael Leao, Manchester United star Marcus Rashford and Manchester City youngster Julian Alvarez.

Standing on his own in fifth place is Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli. For reference, Arsenal's other first-choice winger, Bukayo Saka is listed as an attacking midfielder by CIES.

Real Madrid star Rodryo and City's Erling Haaland are both valued at €200m and occupy joint third in the list.

Who takes top spot?

When it comes to first place, there's no separating two individuals, with both Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe valued at a whopping €250m.

Vinicius registered more than 20 goals and assists in all competitions for Madrid last season, while Mbappe finished as Ligue 1's top scorer for the fifth campaign in a row.

The Frenchman has also been linked with a move to Real Madrid, having refused to commit to a contract extension with PSG.

If the Spanish club can secure the services of Mbappe, they could be a frightening force next season.