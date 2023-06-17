Since breaking into the first 11 of Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool, Trent Alexander-Arnold has been an ever present and become a vital cog in their machine.

He has become one of Liverpool’s most important creative players, gaining 71 assists and scoring 16 goals in all competitions since his debut.

This creative ability was on full display as England beat Malta in their qualifier for the European Championships in 2024; Alexander-Arnold scoring the second goal and creating numerous chances for his side.

Under the direction of Klopp, Liverpool have used their full-backs as the most important position to create chances. This element of the German manager’s tactics has brought about incredible success for the club following a period of 30 years to win the English league.

Alexander-Arnold has been crucial to this part of Liverpool history.

However, according to CIES Football Observatory, the Englishman is only valued as the third most expensive full-back in world football. This valuation places him below Alejandro Balde of Barcelona and Alphonso Davies of Bayern Munich.

Balde and Davies have had impressive seasons with their respective clubs; Balde helping the Catalan giants reclaim LaLiga after four years without the title and Davies helped the Bavarian club win their 11th Bundesliga in a row.

The 19-year-old Spaniard was a youth product of Barcelona and slotted into the system that Xavi employed for his side. He featured in 33 games, scoring once and assisting six in LaLiga this season. Davies, meanwhile, had a similar season to Balde this year in terms of statistics, scoring once and assisting four in the Bundesliga.

There is a gulf in class between these stats and the stats achieved by Alexander-Arnold in the league this season, with the Liverpool full-back achieving twice as many goals and assists as Balde in his respective league this season.

This valuation of Alexander-Arnold seems foolish following the gulf in creative quality that he has compared to these two incredibly talented full-backs.

So why is Alexander-Arnold viewed as only the third-most valuable full-back in football?

Why is Trent only the third-most valuable full-back?

The key reason behind this would be the defensive fragility the full-back displays while playing for Liverpool.

The full-back is constantly identified as the weak link in the Liverpool defence and the area that many teams target when playing Liverpool.

The full-back has been at fault for many goals this season, starting in the first game of the Premier League season against Fulham with the defender's inability to successfully stop the goal scored by Aleksandar Mitrović.