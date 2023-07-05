Transfer fees are becoming more and more astronomical, but what happens when the same player moves several times for big money?

Having a massive transfer fee to your name is a lot of pressure when acclimatising at your new club - especially when it ranks among the biggest of all time.

Now imagine having that same pressure on multiple occasions. It must weigh heavy on the shoulders of the player.

Here - via FourFourTwo - are the 10 most cumulatively expensive players in history.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates a goal for AC Milan with his arms raised out by each side.

The recently retired Swedish international has made his way around some of the biggest clubs in world football.

Having moved between Ajax, Juventus, Inter Milan, Barcelona, AC Milan, Manchester United and PSG, it comes as no shock that a lot of money has been put into his services.

The biggest fee paid for the striker was the £57 million spent by Barcelona to lure him to Camp Nou.

9 Angel Di Maria - £147.2 million

The heavy lifting in Di Maria's transfer history is done by Manchester United.

The English club spent £59.7 million on the skillful winger back in 2014, in a move that flattered to deceive.

He also had moves to PSG and Real Madrid in his career to bump his cumulative fees up by a significant amount.

8 Antoine Griezmann - £153 million

A £108 million release clause in his contract allowed the Frenchman to move to Barcelona, making up almost the entire sum of the above number.

The Spanish giants would have regretted that decision with hindsight as they eventually sold Griezmann back to Atletico Madrid only three years after paying the astronomical fee.

7 Ousmane Dembele - £153 million

Again, Barcelona have a lot to do with a player's appearance on this list.

The amount of money the Catalonians have spent on transfers is a big indicator towards the financial trouble they find themselves in.

The injury-prone winger has struggled to really mark his stamp on the league, having signed for a higher fee than his international teammate, Griezmann.

The move made from Monaco to PSG in 2018 is the only transfer fee paid for the 24-year-old to date.

He has been strongly linked with a move away from the French capital which could raise the number significantly and fire him up to the top of this list.

135 goals in 149 appearances since making his loan move permanent proves that while the fee is extraordinary, it may have also been worthwhile.

5 Alvaro Morata - £160.8 million

Perhaps a surprise entry on the list is the striker best known for being inconsistent in front of goal.

He moved from Real Madrid to Juventus in the early stages of his career before being bought back by Los Blancos.

After one season back in Madrid, Chelsea broke their transfer record to bring him to the Premier League for around £60 million.

He was very underwhelming in England and ended up moving to Atletico Madrid, for a similar fee to the one Chelsea bought him for, astonishingly.

4 Philippe Coutinho - £167.9 million

It is well-known that selling Coutinho to - you guessed it - Barcelona, funded Liverpool's moves for both Alisson and Virgil van Dijk.

£142 million was the agreed price to snap up the dazzling Brazilian in the January transfer window of 2018.

His initial move to Liverpool in 2013 was for a very small fee of £7.5 million as he was still a youngster at the time, before developing into a superstar.

Coutinho had a poor time in Spain, to say the least.

His former teammate, Steven Gerrard, signed him as Aston Villa manager for just shy of £20 million in order to end his La Liga nightmare.

Had Ronaldo played his entire career in this generation, his cumulative transfer fee figure would be a lot higher.

His £80 million move to Real Madrid in 2009 was seen as massive, with it breaking the world record at that time.

Fees that are being thrown around in the modern day make this sum look paltry in comparison.

Players seen as good are being touted at £80 million and above.

With Ronaldo being one of the best players ever, we can only imagine how much his club would request for his signature if he was in his prime.

2 Neymar - £248.8 million

The flamboyant Brazilian is still the most expensive player in history, in terms of one single transfer fee.

He was the first ever player to be purchased for £200 million and at the moment, remains out on his own in that regard.

The move from Barcelona to PSG rocked the football world, and even with the money involved in the game, it could be quite some time until that fee is topped.

PSG are the only team to have come close to spending as much on another player, after bringing in Mbappe from Monaco.

The most cumulatively expensive player in football history is the Belgian forward.

With his loan move to Inter Milan coming to a close, he could even be on the move once again.

His parent club, Chelsea, have forked out close to a combined £120 million to sign the 30-year-old on two separate occasions.

The second of which has been far from successful, as he returned to Italy on loan only one year later.

Manchester United, Everton and Inter Milan have all parted company with large amounts of money to acquire his services in the past.

Lukaku set to increase his cumulative transfer fee?

It is yet to be seen where he will land for the upcoming season, as talks can be expected to take place with new Chelsea boss, Mauricio Pochettino.

It is unlikely he will be able to return to the San Siro for a third spell with the Italian club facing financial struggles.

With so many big-name players making the move to Saudi Arabia, could Lukaku be one of the next to make the jump? Only time will tell.