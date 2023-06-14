Many players this season received a lot of praise and rightly so.

Erling Haaland tore apart the league in his debut campaign, Harry Kane scored 30 league goals for the second time in his career, and Martin Odegaard produced the third-highest-scoring season from any midfielder in Premier League history just to name a few incredible seasons.

There were a number of players, however, who produced fantastic campaigns that haven't received anywhere near the amount of credit that they deserve, and that is what this list is all about. Giving those campaigns the credit they deserve.

There are players from Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, Fulham, Brighton and Hove Albion, Brentford, Newcastle United, and Wolverhampton Wanderers in the list of the top 10 most underrated players this Premier League season.

10 Morgan Gibbs-White: Nottingham Forest

The Englishman arrived in Nottingham with a lot of pressure after becoming the club's record transfer when he joined for an initial fee of £25 million from boyhood club Wolves, and he lived up to the pressure, being arguably the side's most important player as they staved off relegation and finished in 16th position in the Premier League.

Gibbs-White scored five and assisted eight, with winning contributions in games against Southampton, Leicester City, and Crystal Palace being vital, with the 23-year-old single-handedly earning 11 of Forest's 38 points this campaign. His performances garnered praise from Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher, who named the midfielder his "Signing of the Season."

9 Ruben Neves: Wolves

While Wolves endured a disappointing campaign, finishing in 13th position, captain Ruben Neves enjoyed arguably his best campaign at Molineux on an individual level.

His six goals are the highest he has ever managed in a single campaign, whilst his typical passing range and tempo control remained at their usual high standard as the 26-year-old proved to be a bright spark in a dull season.

It remains to be seen whether Neves will be at Wolves next year, with his performances this season sure to have caught the eye of some of Europe's elite.

8 Callum Wilson: Newcastle United

Wilson had the best season of his career this past campaign with 18 goals and five assists in the Premier League. The striker was vital as Newcastle secured Champions League football for the first time in over 20 years.

The 31-year-old's all-around game was fantastic as well, bringing the likes of Alexander Isak and Miguel Almiron into the game and allowing them to thrive, while also still producing the goal-scoring-output. His contributions this season are made even more impressive considering he only made 21 starts in the Premier League this season.

7 Christian Norgaard: Brentford

Christian Norgaard had another fantastic season for Brentford at the base of their midfield, with this one being arguably the best he's produced in a Bees shirt. Despite suffering from injury problems, the Danish midfielder played in 22 matches this season in which he scored one and assisted three.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Brentford v Manchester United - Brentford Community Stadium, London, Britain - August 13, 2022 Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo in action with Brentford's Christian Norgaard

The part of his game that deserves the most credit, though, is defensive output with his play at the base of the midfield being so important in Brentford's play style and philosophy.

The 29-year-old's calmness and quality enabled the likes of Mathias Jensen and Josh Dasilva to really push forward and showcase their attacking capabilities throughout the campaign.

6 Kenny Tete: Fulham

Kenny Tete was a stalwart on which Fulham built their impressive campaign, with his consistency on both ends of the game a very important part of their success this season. The Dutch right-back made 31 appearances for the club assisting five and scoring one and was the epitome of consistency in the side.

Defensively, Tete was fantastic as well, winning 55% of his tackles and averaging just under 2 interceptions a game.

At the start of the season, many people expected the right-back to be dropped in place of new signing Kevin Mbabu, but in the end, the 27-year-old proved to be undroppable and Mbabu left the club after just six months in search of more first-team football.

5 Michael Olise: Crystal Palace

Michael Olise enjoyed a real breakout campaign for Crystal Palace this season. The young Frenchman ended up forming a fantastic partnership with English teammate Eberechi Eze, and following the appointment of Roy Hodgson, the youngster really kicked into gear and ended the season with 11 assists, which was the fourth-highest total in the league, and two goals in 37 games for the club.

His contributions to Crystal Palace's season were vital, earning his side 13 points single-handedly, with highlights including a three-assist haul against Leeds United away and a wonderful free-kick in the last minute to level the game against Manchester United at Selhurst Park.

4 Ben Mee: Brentford

When Ben Mee joined Brentford last summer on a free transfer following Burnley's relegation to the Championship, there were some that doubted the move, questioning whether the defender fits in the Brentford system. In the end, the 33-year-old was arguably the side's most important defender as the Bees produced their best defensive season in the Premier League so far.

The former Manchester City youth product was almost an ever-present for the club, making 37 appearances, all of which were starts, where he scored three and assisted two.

His biggest asset he gave to Brentford, though, was his experience. His quality was clear, but the experience he was able to provide this young and relatively inexperienced side was unmatched within the club.

3 Douglas Luiz: Aston Villa

Following the arrival of Unai Emery in October, Aston Villa became quickly one of the most in-form sides in the Premier League this season. The Spaniard was able to get a number of fantastic seasons out of players, with Ollie Watkins and Tyrone Mings being stand-outs, but Douglas Luiz had an incredible season.

The defensive midfielder thrived in the two-man Villa midfield setup, scoring six and assisting six despite having many midfield partners throughout the season. Luiz made 37 appearances, 33 of which were starts, allowing him to be a foundation upon which Unai Emery could build his success on.

The 25-year-old stepped up when it mattered most as well, scoring two and assisting one in Villa's final three games as they secured European football for the first time in over the decade.

2 Solly March: Brighton

Solly March produced the finest season of his career so far, really finding himself under manager Roberto De Zerbi. The Englishman produced a career-high total in both goals and assists this campaign with seven in both categories, as he cemented his position as the side's starting right-winger.

Solly March of Brighton & Hove Albion in action during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Liverpool at Amex Stadium on January 29, 2023 in Brighton, England

The 28-year-old showcased his versatility throughout the season as well, being able to cover at both full-back and wide midfield should Brighton require him to. The Englishman finished the season as Brighton's second-highest producer of goals and assists, however, missing the last five games of the season through injury meant March could have ended the season with an even better return should he have had the opportunity.

1 Bernd Leno: Fulham

The most underrated player of this Premier League season, though, has to be Bernd Leno.

The 31-year-old produced an incredible campaign in his debut season at Fulham, as the German led the league in goals prevented with 9.5, while averaging a save percentage of 73.8 with four saves per 90.

The goalkeeper's post-shot expected goals minus goals allowed stat of 0.25 puts him in the top two percent of all goalkeepers in the world.

The German also attempted the third most passes in the league for goalkeepers, behind only Alisson Becker and Emiliano Martinez, showcasing his underappreciated ball-playing ability.

That quality allowed Fulham to change their build-up play and was a key factor behind the side's impressive campaign.