The top 10 players to cover the most distance in the 2022/23 Premier League season have been revealed.

Players in England’s top-flight are known to get through a lot of work due to the intensity of the league, though there are still some surprises in the list.

While champions Manchester City managed to dominate games through volume of possession, other sides weren't so fortunate - with their players having to put a real shift across the season.

Every team needs players who aren't afraid to do the hard yards, whether it’s to make a lung-busting run into the box or whether it’s to make a recovery run Mo Farah would be proud of.

You can check out the full list of the Premier League's hardest workers below, per talkSPORT.

Ranked: The top 10 players to cover the most distance in the 2022/23 Premier League season

10. Kieran Trippier – Newcastle – 376.7km

9. Jefferson Lerma – Bournemouth – 387.2km

8. Harry Kane – Tottenham – 394.8km

7. Martin Odegaard – Arsenal – 396.4km

6. Bruno Fernandes – Manchester United – 402.5km

5. Timothy Castagne – Leicester – 404km

4. Alex Iwobi – Everton – 405.8km

3. Declan Rice – West Ham – 412.9km

2. Pascal Gross – Brighton – 418.9km

1. James Ward-Prowse – Southampton - 433.4km

Southampton may have been relegated, but they could rely on their captain James Ward-Prowse to work his socks off in the engine room as he takes the crown by almost 15km extra - covering almost 270 miles during the season.

The dead-ball specialist is likely to end up putting this intensity to use elsewhere next term, following the Saints’ relegation.

Pascal Gross and Declan Rice follow with 418.9km and 412.9km, respectively.

With just shy of 2km separating them, Everton’s Alex Iwobi and Timothy Castagne were fourth and fifth in the list, which shows they wore the heart on their sleeve as their respective clubs battled relegation.

While Bruno Fernandes took the crown in the red half of Manchester, his impressive 402.5km across 37 domestic appearances wasn't enough to see him make it into the top five.

Martin Odegaard outran Harry Kane by a mere 1.8km despite the latter playing as the leading man in the Spurs frontline.

This just highlights Kane’s immense off-the-ball work and demonstrates why he’d be a terrific signing - and not just a pure goalscoring threat - for either Real Madrid or Manchester United.

To finish the top 10 list, Jefferson Lerma and Kieran Trippier racked up 387.2km and 376.7km, respectively.

Is Declan Rice what Arsenal are missing in midfield?

For starters, in comparison to the only other Arsenal midfielder on the list, Rice comfortably clears the numbers racked up by Odegaard.

Declan Rice of West Ham shields the ball from Arsenal captain Martin Ødegaard at the Emirates

His natural ability to run hefty distances during a game will no doubt add to his already mouth-watering value.

TalkSPORT revealed that West Ham chairman David Sullivan had confirmed to them that Rice will leave east London this summer.

“We promised him he could go. He set his heart on going,” Sullivan said.

“You can’t ask for a man who has committed more to us this season.”

Arsenal’s shortfall in the last stretch of the season could be attributed to a lack of leadership and fitness levels and the Englishman would bring both in abundance.

The 24-year-old has shown his imposing level of fitness throughout the 2022/23 season and has statistically bettered any midfielder in the Arsenal set-up.

It was a key factor in keeping West Ham afloat, but also in their pursuit of European silverware, which they secured thanks - in part - to Rice’s ability to cover a large amount of distance during their campaign.