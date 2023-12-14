Highlights Sport brings the joy of financial wealth alongside fame when competing at the highest level.

With lengthy and luxurious contracts, the world's best stars don't need to worry about the reality of day-to-day life.

Research from Spin Genie has worked out the 10 richest families in sport - you won't be surprised who's top!

Sport is loved by people in every corner of the world. The love and joy it creates can bring communities together and change lives - even if the final-day relegation can bring ultimate disappointment. Yet alongside that, sports can change the financial lives of its athletes, with luxurious and permanent contracts bringing them out of the real world and into utopia. Research from Spin Genie has worked out the 10 richest families in the world of sport.

Working throughout their short, but incredibly successful, careers, these ten families can live the rest of their lives with the feeling of inner peace. They'll never have to worry about bankruptcy or paying the mortgage, as their wealth stretches far beyond the usual issues in day-to-day life. Stretching across a variety of sports, with nine of those based in North America, the list highlights how the world of capitalism and power in the Far West has taken over the financial market.

The sports market in America has always been full of life, yet now it is brimming more than ever. Despite several of the country's sports lacking popularity in the rest of the world - mainly the NFL - they still produce incredible attendances, with the Super Bowl being one of the most watched events in the world. 115 million people watched it in America in 2023 - the number worldwide was far higher.

Football - or soccer as it is commonly known in North America - has always taken centre stage across the world. It is the most played and watched sport in the world, epitomised by an estimated 1.5 billion people watching the World Cup final, as Lionel Messi completed football in one of the most iconic matches of all time. Yet despite the power football holds, there is just one family previously from the sport there. Footballers at the top of the game often have a weekly wage of over £300k per week, yet that doesn't even get them close to being on this list, with every estimated worth over £100m.

Despite not being included on the list, research from Spin Genie also worked out that the Kelces were the most searched-for sporting family, with 42,317,500 combined Google searches for the brothers over the last 12 months. Almost 80% of the Google searches were for Taylor Swift’s new partner, Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce. Meanwhile, Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham came in first place as the most searched individual sporting family member, with a total of 34.9 million searches over the year.

However, focusing on the richest families, this article provides everything you need to know about the ten richest families in the world of sport - from their time competing to how they built up their wealth.

10 The Gracies

MMA - Estimated worth: £109m

The Gracie family is a prominent family of martial artists originally from Belém, state of Pará, Brazil. They are known for promoting the self-defence martial arts system of Gracie Jiu-Jitsu, commonly known as Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, which was brought to Brazil by judoka prizefighter Mitsuyo Maeda. They have been successful in combat sports competitions for over 80 years, representing their self-defence system - Gracie Jiu-Jitsu - including mixed martial arts (MMA), Vale Tudo and submission wrestling events.

Several members were involved in the creation of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), along with promoter Art Davie. As a family, the Gracies upheld the "Gracie Challenge", a martial arts challenge intended to showcase the effectiveness of their style of grappling against other martial arts disciplines. This goes to show how important they've been to this type of sport - particularly UFC, which has unsurprisingly led to their net worth being over £109m.

9 The Andrettis

Motorsports - Estimated worth: £138m

Say the name Andretti, and you'll immediately get noticed by motorsport fans. Currently, the family have teams - currently known as Andretti Global - competing in the IndyCar Series, Indy NXT, Formula E and Extreme E - alongside joint entries in IMSA and the Australian Supercars Championship. They soon want to be involved in Formula 1, which would only increase their net worth.

Michael Andretti and Mario Andretti were both world-class racing drivers. The former was one of the most successful drivers in the history of American open-wheel car racing, as he won the 1991 CART championship, amassing 42 race victories - the most in the CART era and fourth-most of all time. Whilst the latter - Mario - is one of only three drivers to have won races in Formula One, IndyCar, the World Sports Car Championship, and NASCAR. They took their success on the track to the world of business, and it has paid off, coming in as the ninth-richest family in the world.

8 The Currys

NBA - Estimated worth: £151m

Basketball - and thus the NBA - is one of the most popular sports in the world. With its fast pace and exciting matches, it quickly captures the imagination of fans. In the world of Michael Jordan, LeBron James and the recently passed away Kobe Bryant, the Currys family - most notably including Stephen Curry - are the eighth-richest family in the world. Curry has won the NBA on four occasions - in 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2022. Meanwhile, he was crowned as the sport's most valuable player back-to-back in 2015 and 2016, making him famous around the world.

This has only added to his net wealth, with Curry continuing to dominate the NBA franchise. Alongside his trophies, Curry is the holder of numerous other records, notably for his efficiency and three-point shooting. He has the highest career free-throw percentage in NBA history (91%) and has led the league in three-pointers a record seven times.

7 The Gasols

NBA - Estimated worth: £156m

However, despite Stephen Curry's success in the NBA, he and his family are not ranked as the richest family in the NBA; the Gasol family is. Pau Gasol - the most famous member of the family - enjoyed a sensational NBA career, most notable with the Los Angeles Lakers - who retired his No. 16 jersey in honour of his success. The Spanish national went down in history as one of the best European players to have ever played in the league.

During his time in California, the NBA club locked up Gasol for the long term, signing him on a three-year deal worth $57 million. It's no surprise to see him ranked as one of the richest sports athletes in the world after a contract like that! His brother Marc Gasol also played for the LA Lakers after excelling in previous years at the Memphis Grizzlies. It makes them an iconic wealthy pairing.

6 The Staals

NHL - Estimated worth: £179m

The Staal brothers are famous within the NHL for their wealth and success. Coming as a group of four from Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada, all of them had NHL contracts in the past. Eric Staal, Marc Staal, and Jordan Staal still play in the NHL, and all but Marc Staal have played for the Carolina Hurricanes.

Eric Staal (Carolina, 2006) and Jordan Staal (Pittsburgh Penguins, 2009) are previous Stanley Cup winners - holding the bragging rights over their family. Meanwhile, Marc Staal played for the Cup once, losing with the New York Rangers in 2014. Due to their success in the NHL, they unsurprisingly had impressive contracts in their possession over the years - in 2015, Jordan Staal made over $6m a year, excluding any potential sponsorship deals.

5 The Williams

Tennis - Estimated worth: £324m

The Williams sisters are famous around the world for their skill, power and determination on a tennis court. They're incredibly talented to watch and have made an impact on tennis that will last for generations. Serena Williams has won 23 Grand Slams - the most of any player ever, whilst her sister - Venus - has won seven. Combining to 30 Grand Slam titles, coupled with another 122 singles titles, the sisters have conquered tennis.

It's made them some of the richest tennis athletes in the world, particularly due to the sport's equal pay rule. In fact, Serena Williams' net earnings are over $90m, whilst Venus Williams has earnt just over $40m. It's a staggering amount of money that has led to their net worth being classed at £324m. With sponsorship deals still conquering, it is likely their net worth will only increase as the years tick away.

4 The Mayweathers

Boxing - Estimated worth: £332m

Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao

Ask anyone in the world who the most famous boxer of all time and several will say, Floyd Mayweather. His iconic confidence and swagger around the boxing ring made him hated by rivals but loved by fans, yet it isn't just him in the family. With his trainer - Roger Mayweather - they helped conquer the sport and became a formidable name around the world. Mayweather was one of the most lucrative pay-per-view attractions of all time. He topped the Forbes and Sports Illustrated lists of the 50 highest-paid athletes of 2012 and 2013, and the Forbes list again in both 2014 and 2015 as the highest-paid athlete in the world. Unsurprisingly, it's made the family one of the richest in the world.

3 The Mannings

NFL - Estimated worth: £347m

The Manning family has been iconic within the NFL for several generations. In the 1970s and 1980s, Archie Manning was well-known in College and NFL football, most notably playing for the New Orleans Saints. He featured in the Pro Bowl twice, but it was the work of his son - Peyton - that was even more impressive. He won the Super Bowl, and he was named the sport's MVP (most valuable player) in five separate years, ranging from 2003 to 2013. Unsurprisingly, this led to bumper contracts that made the family incredibly wealthy. It's further proof that American sports dominate the world's financial list.

2 The McMahons

WWE - Estimated worth: £369m

If you think of WWE, you think of the McMahon family. They are that iconic. They were the founders, owners and promoters of the world's largest wrestling company, WWE. Vince McMahon was the chairman and chief executive officer of the company until he sold it to Endeavor. His son-in-law, Paul "Triple H" Levesque, serves as the chief content officer and head of creative for WWE. He recently retired from wrestling in 2022, but he was one of the most iconic figures in the ring - often considered one of the greatest of all time. This has seen the family be recognised as one of the richest in the world, epitomised by their net worth.

1 The Beckhams

Last, but not least, the Beckham family have been crowned as the richest family in the world of sport. Are you surprised? Probably not, as the family continually succeeded in the world. David Beckham's illustrious playing career - most notably at Manchester United - catapulted him towards the top of the ranks, whilst his wife - Victoria Beckham - was a part of the Spice Girls. David Beckham is the current co-owner of MLS football club Inter Miami, who recently signed legendary footballer Messi. Their work together in the business sector has been just as impressive as their professional careers, making them the richest family in the world.