Highlights Clubs like Benfica, Ajax, and Red Bull Salzburg have made huge profits from player transfers in the last decade.

Top talents like Joao Felix, Frenkie de Jong, and Dominik Szoboszlai have moved on for massive fees.

Even smaller clubs like Braga and Dinamo Zagreb have capitalized on selling their talent for significant sums.

Over the last decade, transfer fees have skyrocketed. The biggest teams in the world have been spending insane amounts of money to bring talent into their sides. While teams like Manchester United and Real Madrid haven't been afraid to splash the cash, though, it means other teams have been making more money on selling players than ever before.

Some teams have grown reputations for the manner in which they continue to produce incredible talent, before selling them on to other teams for big profits. Recently, GiveMeSport looked at the 20 English clubs with the biggest transfer incomes over the last 10 years. Now, it's time to look at which teams have made the most money while factoring in how much they've spent too.

As a result, the 10 teams with the biggest transfer profits over the course of the last 10 years have been revealed and there are some very interesting results.

Teams with the biggest transfer profits over last 10 years Rank Club Profit 1. Benfica €743m 2. Ajax €483m 3. Red Bull Salzburg €463m 4. Lille €380m 5. Sporting €369m 6. Porto €358m 7. Monaco €288m 8. Braga €236m 9. PSV Eindhoven €231m 10. Dinamo Zagreb €231m

Dinamo Zagreb

€231m

Kicking off the list is Croatia's Dinamo Zagreb. With talent like Luka Modric, Dejan Lovren and Mateo Kovacic coming through the doors in the past, they've had some very impressive players. In the last 10 years, though, they've done business with some big sides and earned some big money as a result. Dani Olmo and Josko Gvardiol are two of the most promising players in the game today and both spent time with Zagreb.

They bagged some sizeable fees for those two, as well as for players like Marko Pjaca, Josip Sutalo, Filip Benkovic and Marko Rog in the last decade. Especially considering the size of the team.

Top five Dinamo Zagreb sales of last 10 years Rank Player Fee Season 1. Josko Gvardiol €36.8m 21/22 2. Marko Pjaca €29.4m 16/17 3. Dani Olmo €29m 19/20 4. Josip Sutalo €20.5m 23/24 5. Filip Benkovic €14.5m 18/19

PSV Eindhoven

€231m

PSV Eindhoven are next and despite the amount of money that the club have made from selling players over the last 10 years, they've still managed to build a formidable team that dominated Dutch football during the 2023/24 season. Stars like Cody Gakpo, Noni Madueke and Memphis Depay have all spent time at PSV in the last 10 years, before moving on to some of England's biggest clubs in Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United respectively.

Hirving Lozano remains their record sale, though, with the attacker joining Napoli during the 2019/20 season for €45m. He eventually returned to the team in 2023 and played a key role in their league triumph. He's on the move again now, though, with brand-new MLS side San Diego FC announcing he would join their team for their inaugural campaign in 2025.

Top five PSV Eindhoven sales in last 10 years Rank Player Fee Season 1. Hirving Lozano €45m 19/20 2. Cody Gakpo €42m 22/23 3. Ibrahim Sangare €35m 23/24 4. Noni Madueke €35m 22/23 5. Memphis Depay €34m 15/16

Braga

€236m

A rather surprising entry, Braga have quietly had some very impressive names play for the club over the last decade. They aren't the biggest stars in the world, but they've had some serviceable figures who have made the team plenty of money when they sold them on.

Vitinha is their record sale. The Portuguese star bagged them €32m when he joined Marseille during the 2022/23 campaign, while Trincao isn't far behind as he was sold for just under €31m a couple of years earlier to Barcelona. Considering the club haven't finished higher than third since 2010, and have never won the Primeira Liga, they might want to hold onto some of their talent in the future.

Top five Braga sales in last 10 years Rank Player Fee Season 1. Vitinha €32m 22/23 2. Trincao €30.94m 20/21 3. David Carmo €20.28m 22/23 4. Paulinho €16m 20/21 5. Rafa €16m 16/17

Monaco

€288m

It says a lot about how much money Monaco have spent throughout the last decade that they've made as much as they have and still have only made a profit of €288m. The French side made €260m for just Kylian Mbappe and Aurelien Tchouameni alone. They've seen some truly tremendous players come through the doors over the years, with James Rodriguez and Anthony Martial also calling Monaco home at one point or another.

Over the last 10 years, they've spent big and brought in some recognisable names like Cesc Fabregas and Radamel Falcao, but considering the players they've sold recently, they could more than afford to splash out on a legend or two every once in a while.

Top five Monaco sales in last 10 years Rank Player Fee Season 1. Kylian Mbappe €180m 18/19 2. Aurelien Tchouameni €80m 22/23 3. James Rodriguez €75m 14/15 4. Thomas Lemar €75m 18/19 5. Anthony Martial €60m 15/16

Porto

€358m

After dominating the early 2000s, the last 10 years have been relatively quiet for Porto. They've won the Primeira Liga just three times in the last decade, which isn't much at all by their usually impeccable standards. It might have something to do with the fact they keep selling their most talented players for huge fees.

Just last year, the club made their record sale, with Otavio moving onto Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League for €60m. Before that, they had incredible names like Eder Militao and Luis Diaz on the books, but both of those figures left for Real Madrid and Liverpool respectively. Eliaquim Mangala and Vitinha were both also sold for more than €40m during the last decade. Beyond those, they've also let the likes of Fabio Vieira, Fabio Silva and Jackson Martinez go in the last 10 years.

Top five Porto sales in last 10 years Rank Player Fee Season 1. Otavio €60m 23/24 2. Eder Militao €50m 19/20 3. Luis Diaz €50m 21/22 4. Eliaquim Mangala €45m 14/15 5. Vitinha €41.5m 22/23

Sporting

€369m

The third of four Portuguese clubs to feature on this list, the nation is seemingly a hotbed for producing incredible talent and moving them on for massive profits. Sporting are no different, with some massive stars spending time at the club. The most famous, of course, is Cristiano Ronaldo, but they've also had some special players in the last 10 years as well. Bruno Fernandes emerged as a star at Sporting, before moving to Manchester United where he has gone from strength to strength.

He's not the only impressive name they've had recently, though. Manuel Ugarte, Matheus Nunes, Joao Mario and Pedro Porro are all figures who impressed at Sporting and brought some substantial money to the club.

Top five Sporting sales in last 10 years Rank Player Fee Season 1. Bruno Fernandes €65m 19/20 2. Manuel Ugarte €60m 23/24 3. Matheus Nunes €45m 22/23 4. Joao Mario €44.78m 16/17 5. Pedro Porro €40m 23/24

Lille

€380m

Lille have had some special players over the years. Some have gone onto have incredible careers both at the club and away from it, like Victor Osimhen, Rafael Leao and Amadou Onana. Others have struggled to replicate the form they showed in France, like Nicolas Pepe. It's too soon to tell which category Leny Yoro will fall into, but one thing is for sure, they all made the club a very large amount of money.

Beyond their top five sales in the last decade, they've also employed the likes of Eden Hazard, Sven Botman and Yves Bissouma in the past, making a fortune off of those names too. It's been a very lucrative few years for the club and the impressive profit that they've made is proof of that.

Top five Lille sales in last 10 years Rank Player Fee Season 1. Nicolas Pepe €80m 19/20 2. Victor Osimhen €77.5m 20/21 3. Leny Yoro €62m 24/25 4. Rafael Leao €49.5m 19/20 5. Amadou Onana €39.87m 22/23

Red Bull Salzburg

€463m

Red Bull Salzburg have essentially acted as a feeder club for RB Leipzig at times, with some of their brightest names being sold to the German club over the years. Even those who don't move to Leipzig, though, and instead head elsewhere, tend to bring them solid transfer fees in the process.

With names like Dominik Szoboszlai and Karim Adeyemi playing for the club in the past, it seems like a different Salzburg player is the talk of the town and catching interest from multiple clubs every single transfer window. Even beyond their five biggest sales this decade, the club have also made big profits off the likes of Erling Haaland, Sadio Mane and Benjamin Sesko among others.

Top five RB Salzburg sales in last 10 years Rank Player Fee Season 1. Dominik Szoboszlai €36m 20/21 2. Brenden Aaronson €32.84m 22/23 3. Karim Adeyemi €30m 22/23 4. Patson Daka €30m 21/22 5. Naby Keita €29.75m 16/17

Ajax

€483m

The last decade has seen Ajax put together some very good teams. Under Erik ten Hag, they had significant success both domestically and in Europe. As a result, they've had some of their best players poached, but they've made some very tasty profits as a result. Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt were both snapped up in the same summer, with Barcelona and Juventus spending big on the stars respectively.

Manchester United made Antony their all-time biggest sale. Something the Red Devils would probably not do over if given the chance. Other big names to spend time with the club and bag them nice cash include the likes of Lisandro Martinez, Mohammed Kudus, Jurrien Timber and Donny van de Beek.

Top five Ajax sales in last 10 years Rank Player Fee Season 1. Antony €95m 22/23 2. Frenkie de Jong €86m 19/20 3. Matthijs de Ligt €85.5m 19/20 4. Lisandro Martinez €57.37m 23/24 5. Mohammed Kudus €43m 23/24

Benfica

€743m

In terms of which football club has made the highest profit on transfers in the last decade, it's not even close. Benfica have made nearly €300m more than anyone else and considering their top three sales during that period add up to over €300m, it's not hard to see why that's the case.

Promising youngsters like Joao Felix and Enzo Fernandez burst onto the scene with the team and earned them collosal fees as a result when they moved on. They aren't the only stars to bring major profit to the team, though, with Darwin Nunez, Ruben Dias, Goncalo Ramos, Ederson and Joao Neves also landing massive moves away from the club. What makes the amount of profit they've made over the years even more impressive is the fact that Benfica have still managed to become one of the most successful football teams ever.