The dust has settled on a crazy 22/23 Premier League season. It was a season of amazing matches, stunning goals, and a Manchester City title-winning team for the ages.

That was the good, but this article is going to focus on the not-so-good.

Here are the 10 worst individual performances from the 22/23 season.

10 Marc Cucurella vs Brighton

Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Arsenal - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - November 6, 2022 Chelsea's Marc Cucurella reacts REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Cucurella was one of a number of marquee signings for Chelsea during the 2022 summer transfer window. After weeks of drama, The Blues finally got their man and paid Brighton in excess of £60m.

The former Seagull lasted just 63 minutes in an embarrassing 4-1 loss and failed to notch a single tackle, interception or blocked shot. The defender was dispossessed eight times and completed just 77% of his passes in one of many days to regret in his first season at Chelsea.

9 David De Gea vs West Ham

Unfortunately, this is one of two appearances for Man Utd’s goalkeeper on this list.

United were cruising after the first 30 minutes at the London stadium before a howler from De Gea gifted Benrahma the only goal in a 1-0 win for the Hammers.

8 Kai Havertz vs Fulham

Another Chelsea payer on this list will not be a surprise to many.

Havertz had a shocker in the 0-0 home draw with Fulham in which the German international missed the target with both of his big chances created. The former Leverkusen man failed to score despite an xG of 0.73.

7 Nelson Semedo vs Leeds

Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - January 3, 2022 Wolverhampton Wanderers' Nelson Semedo in action with Manchester United's Nemanja Matic REUTERS/Phil Noble

Leeds at home was a day to forget for Wolves and Nelson Semedo.

The former Barcelona full-back lasted just 57 minutes in a defence leaking four goals to Leeds. Semedo failed to register a tackle, clearance, interception or blocked shot and missed one big chance, per Sofascore, leading to a 5.6 rating.

6 Jonny vs Leeds

Yet Semedo wasn’t the worst Wolves player that afternoon.

Opposite full-back Jonny scored a goal, but that’s where the positives end. The left-back had one error leading to a goal, completed just 69% of his passes, and was sent off after conceding four to Leeds who would later finish 19th.

5 Jose Sa vs Brighton

The final Wolves entry is their goalkeeper Jose Sa, who recorded a woeful 4.8 sofascore rating in their 6-0 thumping at the hands of Brighton.

The Portugal international made one error leading to a shot, completed just 53% of his passes, and allowed almost two goals higher than his expected xG faced.

4 Illan Meslier vs Bournemouth

Leeds’ young goalkeeper wins the award for worst sofascore rating on this list with a measly 4.5 in the 4-1 loss to Bournemouth.

Meslier made just three saves and had two errors that led to a goal in what was the beginning of the end for Leeds' hopes of staying in the Premier League.

3 David de Gea vs Brentford

The 4-0 defeat to Brentford somehow wasn’t Man Utd’s worst result of the season, but it might have been De Gea’s worst performance.

De Gea played a shocking pass to Christian Eriksen leading to one goal, before letting a weak shot slip under his body for another in a tough day for Erik ten Hag.

2 Darwin Nunez vs Crystal Palace

Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Crystal Palace - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - August 15, 2022 Liverpool's Darwin Nunez leaves the pitch after he is sent off as Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp looks on REUTERS/Peter Powell

Nunez was Liverpool’s big summer signing from Benfica and The Reds faithful were buzzing to see their new striker in his home debut at Anfield.

Unfortunately the debut didn’t go quite to plan. Nunez was sent off after less than an hour after missing two big chances, failing to hit the target with all of his three shots, and an xG of 0.69.

1 Wout Faes vs Liverpool

It was a season to forget for Faes and Leicester City, and no result summed up their season more than this one.

Faes scored two own goals as Leicester lost 2-1 to an under-par Liverpool side. They would later be relegated by just two points.