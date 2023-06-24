The ability to succeed in the Premier League has become the test for many observers upon which elite footballers are judged.

This is due to the modern standards set by the Premier League; it boasts some of the best coaches, incredible facilities, and (until this summer and the Saudi Arabian financial draw) the financial ability to lure anyone to the league.

The Premier League has witnessed its fair share of flops, however, and now Perplexity AI has complied a list of the 10 worst deals to have ever occurred in the Premier League, as per The Sun.

The list was complied by examining the longevity, legacy, individual performances, value for money, and the overall let down of the player.

Who are the Premier League's worst ever signings?

The list includes Nicolas Pepe, Arsenal’s record signing. The Ivory Coast international was signed from Lille in 2019 for £72 million. There was a lot expected from the player, however, with only 16 goals in 112 games, the player has struggled.

The north London club are now looking to offload the attacker this summer as Mikel Arteta looks to make another push for the Premier League title.

The list also includes two former England Internationals in Andy Carroll and Danny Drinkwater.

Carroll impressed for his boyhood club Newcastle and later secured a £35 million move to Liverpool as the replacement for the departing Fernando Torres... more about him later. The move wasn’t a success, though, as the striker was plagued by injuries and scored just six goals in 44 Premier League games.

Drinkwater secured a move to Chelsea for £35 million from Leicester City in 2017, where he had won the title during the 2015-16 season. The midfielder only featured in 23 games for the Blues during his five-year stint, with the club believing it was more cost-effective to loan him out four times during his spell at Stamford Bridge.

The list includes another three Chelsea players, previously mentioned Fernando Torres, Tiemoue Bakayoko, and the infamous Winston Bogarde; signing in 2000, Bogarde played only 12 times in a four-year period at the Blues while on a lucrative contract of £40,000-a-week.

Deals completed by Manchester United feature three times.

The signing of Paul Pogba for £90 million following his free transfer to Juventus was slammed by the AI, along with his free transfer back to the Italian giants.

Alexis Sanchez and Juan Sebastian Veron also feature as bad deals by Manchester United.

Southampton flop Ali Dia completes the AI’s list. The infamous deal was completed as he falsely claimed that he was the cousin of Ballon d’Or winner George Weah. Dia was released just 14 days into his contract after playing only one game.