Recently, a video emerged of an MMA fighter kicking a ring girl as she made her walk around the cage. The moment, paired with a sucker punch and attacking the commentator, saw the fighter banned for life. But it leads us to wonder what other crazy things have happened inside of an MMA cage. There have been plenty. But here 12 we think really stand out.

11. An MMA Fighter Puked up Blue Bile During his Fight

April 19, 2024

Kwajuan Mensah should really see a doctor. The amateur MMA fighter was competing in a match at DCS 91: Spring Brawl 2024 when he vomited a blue substance onto the mat. He was fighting Zach Ross-Williams who was coming toward him at the moment and immediately turned around when the vomit flew out. Interestingly enough, the puke moment happened after Mensah had tapped Ross-Williams with strikes. The fight lasted just 1:28. He's never going to live that moment down.

10. Igor Severino Disqualified After biting Andre Lima

March 23, 2024 - UFC Vegas 89

Igor Severino's UFC career was over before it ever really began. While making his debut at UFC Vegas 89, Severino bit his opponent, Andre Lima. The fight was stopped immediately and Severino was disqualified from the match. But it didn't end there.

UFC CEO Dana White also fired Severino from the promotion saying, “Those were two up-and-coming undefeated fighters. If you get frustrated and want out of the fight, there are plenty of ways to do it, but the worst thing you can do is bite your opponent. Now, you get cut and lose the biggest opportunity of your life. Not to mention, he’s going to have real problems with the NSAC.”

Lima took the moment in stride and went straight to a tattoo shop to get the bite permanently marked on his body after White gave him a $50,000 bonus for the incident.

9. An Epic Double Knockout

May 2009

If you watch an MMA highlight video, this should be the one you watch. The fight took place in 2009 at LOF 25: Breaking Point and two fighters, Tyler Bryan and Shaun Parker knocked each other out at the exact same time. The fight ended in a no-contest just eight seconds after the opening bell. It's still one of the most popular MMA clips of all time.

8. MMA Fighters Ear Explodes Mid-Fight

November 2023

Gruesome injuries happen in MMA all the time, but this particular one is above and beyond insanity. During the ACA Welterweight Grand Prix in Russia, fans saw Edil Esengulov and Vinicius Cruz going at it in an all-out war. But in round 4 everything changed when Cruz's ear exploded sending blood across the cage due to elbows from Esengulov. Unfortunately the ear we left hanging off his head forcing the referee to call the fight off and award the win to Esengulov.

7. Paddy Pimblett Vomits Blood

November 2016

Before Paddy Pimblett was a star in the UFC he was a star in Cage Warriors. After Pimblett defeated Julian Erosa at Cage Warriors: Unplugged 1 he was being interviewed about the win. But mid-interview Pimblett stopped to vomit and it was puke blood. Thankfully he hasn't repeated that in the Octagon.

6. Tonya Evinger Kisses Laura Sanko at Invicta

May 2016

Tonya Evinger had just defended her Invicta title by defeating Colleen Schneider and puked into a bucket. But that's not the moment we are referring to. After the vomit moment was complete, Evinger grabbed commentator Laura Sanko and kissed her squarely on the lips.

The kissed raised some eyebrows from the MMA community at the time, claiming it was sexual assault, but Sanko defended Evinger writing, "It's all good!" after the incident.

5. Gray Maynard Knocks Himself Unconscious

We've already seen a double knockout on this list, now it's time for a self-knockout. Yep, that's right, during The Ultimate Fighter 5 Finale, Gray Maynard was fighting Rob Emerson. In the second round of the fight, Maynard knocked himself out while also knocking out Emerson. The fight was ruled a no contest.

4. Two WMMA Fighters Flash Crowd Their Breasts

March 2023

This might be a stretch since there's no way you could classify these women as real fighters but it was in a cage, so here we are. OnlyFans stars Inked Dory and Karina Pedro competed in an MMA tag team event Clash of the Stars' Freak Wars in Czech Republic. After kissing during the weigh-ins, the crowd was excited to see them fight. But what happened after is all anyone is talking about. The two women stepped out of the cage and flashed their breasts to the crowd of fans watching around the world.

3. Dennis Hallman's Family Jewels Were Exposed Mid-Fight

August 2011

At UFC 133, Dennis Hallman wore tiny blue Speedos during his fight thanks to a bet he made and lost. The tiny undoes caused quite a stir when, at one point during the fight, his private parts slipped out.

“People are sick, disgusting perverts,” Hallman said when he realized the screen grabs were going vial. “They’ll break the film down frame-by-frame so they can get a little ball action. That’s kind of strange. They have problems.”

After the fight Dana White said he was "horrified" by his attire and even gave Brian Ebersole a $70,000 bonus for finishing the fight quickly.

2. Rampage Jackson Dry-Humps a Reporter

July 2009

Rampage Jackson has never been one to hold back. And one of his most infamous moments was when he got touchy-feely with Heather Nichols, a reporter.

Nichols told Sports Illustrated what was going through her mind at that moment, "At first I was just shocked when he grabbed me, and all I could think was, "Oh my gosh, what is he doing?!" Then I tried to play along a little bit because I knew he was trying to be funny, but after about the first 5-10 seconds, it was just plain awkward," she said. "I kept thinking, "What should I do? Knee him? Keep going?" So I decided to keep asking questions, assuming he would stop if I did that. So I asked another question, and he kept going. I asked ANOTHER question, and he kept going. At this point I was just freaking out, but still trying to be a professional and ask all the questions I was assigned to ask, and this has been interpreted by some viewers as me liking it and egging him on. This was definitely not the case. I was hired to do a job, which was to interview Rampage, so I decided to put up with his shenanigans and finish the interview."

1. Khabib Nurmagomedov and His Team Start Brawl After Conor McGregor Fight

October 2018

This might be one of the most infamous moments in MMA history. After a tense build-up to their fight at UFC 229, Nurmagomedov defeated Conor McGregor via a fourth-round neck crank. But immediately after the win Nurmagomedov leaped over the cage trying to get to McGregor's cornerman, Dillon Danis. While that was happening, people of Nurmagomedov's corner jumped into the cage to attack McGregor who was still recovering on the ground.

The melee was due to McGregor's pre-fight comments about Nurmagomedov's wife and religion. He received a nine-month suspension and a $500,000 fine. After the fight, White said he was “disgusted and sick over" the scene which played out.