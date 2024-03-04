Highlights Players like Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden will be key to England's success at Euro 2024.

Olle Watkins has been incredible form for Aston Villa this campaign and is now one of the best strikers in Europe.

Ross Barkley could well force his way into Gareth Southgate's Euro 2024 squad after a series of impressive performances for Luton Town.

One of the traditional juggernauts on the international scene, any taste of glory for England has evaded their grasp since that triumph in 1966, spearheaded by the likes of Sir Bobby Moore and Sir Geoff Hurst.

Gareth Southgate, current England chief, has the chance to break that curse this summer, however, with Euro 2024 – this year hosted in Germany - on the horizon. The likes of Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice will be looking to strut their stuff after losing at the final hurdle last time out.

The wound is still fresh after losing to Italy on penalties back in July 2021 – and the Three Lions have the opportunity to stamp their authority on the international scene with many of their assets currently in rampant form for their respective clubs.

And what better way to get excited than to rank the top English stars in the game right now? From the best to the 12th best, GIVEMESPORT have taken the following ranking factors into account when considering the positions of all 12 Englishmen.

Ranking factors

Performances for England

Current form for respective club

Trophies won at club level

How important they have been to their club's success

The 12 Best English Footballers in the World [Ranked] Rank Player Club England appearances 1. Harry Kane Bayern Munich 89 2. Jude Belligham Real Madrid 27 3. Phil Foden Manchester City 31 4. Bukayo Saka Arsenal 32 5. Declan Rice Arsenal 48 6. Ollie Watkins Aston Villa 9 7. John Stones Manchester City 69 8. Cole Palmer Chelsea 2 9. Kyle Walker Manchester City 81 10. James Maddison Tottenham Hotspur 5 11. Jarrod Bowen West Ham United 5 12. Ross Barkley Luton Town 33

1 Harry Kane

Bayern Munich

A consistent goalscorer for both club and country, there are not many that can rival Harry Kane at the top of the rankings with 31 goals and eight assists in 32 outings for Bayern Munich this season. Blessed with dynamism, the former Tottenham Hotspur ace can do it all: score goals, link up with wide men, drop deeper and play acute ball through the lines.

While winning Bundesliga title may escape his grasp, the 89-cap England international has done everything in his power to achieve greatness in the German top flight. Regarded as one of the greatest British players to ever play overseas, the talismanic centre forward will be pivotal to any success that England enjoy this summer.

2 Jude Bellingham

Real Madrid

When Real Madrid shelled out a hefty fee for the Englishman’s services, many clubs were envious. With the world at his feet, Jude Bellingham has shattered through his ceiling with ease, becoming one of the best footballers in the world in 2024.

Originally coming through the Birmingham City youth ranks, the club were made a mockery of when they retired the number 22 upon his departure but with him firing on all cylinders, the club had every right to. Notching 20 goals and eight assists is a return an elite-level striker would be pleased with – but Bellingham is doing it all from attacking midfielder with his defensive duties not waning.

3 Phil Foden

Manchester City

Phil Foden’s recent two-goal haul in the Manchester derby encapsulated what a brilliant season he is having under Pep Guardiola. In fact, the 23/24 campaign – thus far – has been his most prolific to date with him notching 11 goals and seven assists. With 11 games left of the season, do not be surprised to see his return increase.

Already a five-time Premier League champions, Foden is bordering on club legend status – at the tender age of 23, which is an incredible feat. His versatility will be an attractive prospect to the England chiefs – and in the form that he is in, he should be occupying the left wing spot alongside Kane in the impending Euro 2024.

4 Bukayo Saka

Arsenal

After Arsenal finished five points off the pace last season, Bukayo Saka has hit the ground running this season in the hopes of going one better in 2023/24. Despite not being considered ‘world-class’ by Rio Ferdinand, the youngster is a fan favourite for the Gunners and that transcends into the England camp.

Equally hard-working as he is talented, Saka is already a fully-fledged England international with 32 caps under his belt – and with years aplenty left on the clock, he could go on to become one of the nation’s highest-ever appearance holders. With 13 Premier League goals and eight assists to boot so far this term, Saka has every reason to be ranked as England’s fourth-best player at the moment.

5 Declan Rice

Arsenal

A cut above the rest, Declan Rice should be one of the first names of the team sheet when Southgate comes to fielding his best XI in the summer – fitness permitting, of course. A scorer of some important goals for Arsenal this season, the central midfielder has gone from strength to strength since his move, despite some eyebrows being raised over the hefty fee.

Rice’s role for England will be awfully similar to his when playing for the Gunners – and, in short, that is to be the glue. An astute tackler with an incredible engine, the former West Ham United captain has all the tools to become crucial for England in the foreseeable future.

6 Ollie Watkins

Aston Villa

Looking to become Harry Kane’s understudy at international level, Ollie Watkins has just nine England caps to his name thus far – but that is well-poised to rise in years to come with opportunities for a striker as talismanic as the Aston Villa ace is bound to arise.

The Englishman is regarded as one of the best strikers in world football with him rubbing shoulders with the likes of Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe. Notching 16 goals and 10 assists in the Premier League so far, Watkins’ finishing ability is not in question – neither is his pace, strength and impeccable forward-thinking IQ.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: England's Euro 2020 final was their first final since winning the World Cup in 1966, while it was also the first time the Three Lions had ever reached the final of the Euros.

7 John Stones

Manchester City

A key part of the most domineering team in club football, Manchester City look somewhat disjointed in the absence John Stones. Versatile enough to ply his trade across the back four or in the engine room, the former Everton ace has become one of Pep Guardiola’s utility men.

Guaranteed to be Southgate’s first-choice pick in the centre of defence for a while, Stones is perfect for pulling the strings, keeping the ball ticking, and he is also strong in duels – both aerially and on-ground. In possession, too, there are not many defenders in world football that can match his calmness, while his passing range is considered to be among the very best.

8 Cole Palmer

Chelsea

Without Cole Palmer this season, Chelsea would be very much worse off. The youngster took a punt with a career-defining move away from Manchester City – and it’s safe to say it’s paid off. From being on the fringes of Guardiola’s side, he is now the go-to guy in west London.

Widely regarded as one of the best wingers in the Premier League, the 21-year-old got his senior England career underway during a 2-0 win over Malta in November 2023. On the back of his 10 goals and seven assists so far this campaign, he has put a compelling case together to book his spot on the plane for this summer’s tournament – but whether he’ll make it remains unknown.

9 Kyle Walker

Manchester City

His rapid pace aside, Kyle Walker has been a brilliant footballer – if not the best - in the English top flight for several years now. Albeit not as technically assured as some of his fellow teammates, the right-back has become much more composed under Guardiola’s tenure.

In a side packed to the brim with the league’s leading stars, the defender – now 33 – is able to play on the right but also in the centre of defence and, with the armband wrapped around his bicep, has become a key part of his side's title-charge this season. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Reece James are both looking to de-throne the Manchester City gem from the starting right-back berth for England, but given his experience and speed, his spot is likely to be safe.

10 James Maddison

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur looked a shell of themselves when James Maddison found himself on the sidelines via injury. Creativity was lacking, as was potency in the final third - and the England star has both in abundance. With him now back in the fold, the north Londoners’ quest for Champions League football has been given a new lease of life.

Having notched three goals and eight assists so far this season, the telepathic connection between himself and Son Heung-min has made the blow of losing Kane all the softer. Whether Maddison can feature regularly in Germany this summer, however, remains to be seen.

11 Jarrod Bowen

West Ham United

With competition in England’s wide spots so high, the likelihood of Jarrod Bowen featuring much – if at all – during this summer’s edition of the Euros is low. That said, it would be remiss to disregard the fact he has come on leaps and bounds this season under David Moyes’ watchful eye.

Playing through the middle, Bowen – a winger by trade - has adapted to the challenges of being his side’s focal point admirably and his 23/24 season return of 14 goals and three assists is a testament to his professionalism and talent. One of the Premier League’s best players in 23/24 based on statistics, the former Hull City man will jump at the chance to enhance his international pedigree this summer if it presents itself.

12 Ross Barkley

Luton Town

Though he may not play for one of the English top division’s heavyweights, the importance of Ross Barkley in Luton Town’s survival fight this season cannot be overlooked. His talent was never the issue – but it has taken a stint with OGC Nice for many to realise.

A well-rounded midfielder capable of being defensively sound, his renaissance has been a sight to behold. His quick half-turns, close control and ability to waltz past opposition has taken Rob Edwards’ side by storm. Perhaps an outsider shout to be included in Southgate’s Euro 2024 squad, his brilliant concoction of positional awareness and technicality would make him a great option to bring off the bench.