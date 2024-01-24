Highlights The January transfer window became popular in European football in the 2002/03 season and has been used to address squad issues and find temporary replacements for injured players.

The ranking of the best January signings considers factors such as fee, stats, longevity, the difference they made to the club, expectations, success, and how they are viewed by the football world.

Nemanja Vidic, Virgil van Dijk, and Luis Suarez are among the top January signings in the Premier League, making significant impacts for their respective clubs.

Despite feeling like it has always been present in the Premier League, the January transfer window only became the summer market’s ugly sibling in the 2002/03 season. Transfer windows had been out of tandem in various parts of the world, but the notion was only adopted by European football in 2002, when UEFA pleaded for continent-wide harmony from the start of 02/03.

For the last two decades, it has been used to respectfully plug gaps from their summer mistakes or potential injury crises. It’s there for the taking, though, with many clubs keeping their spending under wraps with the summer market in their eyes’ view. Whether it is to address squad-wide woes or to scour for stopgap replacements for injured players, it’s always been a fascinating phenomenon since its inception.

Remember: sometimes they turn out to be big mistakes, though there are times when a punt pays off more than the highest expectations. All clubs in the English top tier – the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool included – have endured mixed fortunes in the month of January when business is open, but looking at the league’s pace-setters is not even scratching at the surface.

Ranking factors

Given the nature of this list, some names below could be seen as controversial, but please remember: there are many, many more out there. With the use of stats and other findings, GIVEMESPORT have compiled a list of the 12 best January signings from Premier League sides – and they’re in order from best to worst. Taking that into account, here are some of the factors that have been considered.

Fee

Stats

Longevity

Difference they made

Expectations

Success – respective of the club and their expectations

How they are viewed overall by those in the football world

So, how did we come to our ranking? The above criteria were considered with an importance placed on success, both individually and as a collective, that they've enjoyed since the move – particularly in terms of numbers and statistics. It’s important to note that success was measured, respectively, by the club that they moved to, as well, to ensure all transfers were on a level playing field. The personal difference they made to the club and its fortunes was also considered when nit-picking between transfers, while longevity and the initial expectations were taken on board.

Of course, with the article based on transfers, the fee paid was taken into account – but with the current market and prices forever fluctuating, there was plenty of wiggle room when defining players into positions. With that all said and done, GIVEMESPORT have taken a nosedive into the archives to pick out the top 12 best transfers to have occurred in the January transfer window. Have you taken everything (especially the ranking factors) on board? Good. Let’s get into it.

1 Nemanja Vidic

Spartak Moscow to Manchester United

Taking the top spot is Nemanja Vidic, whose impact at Manchester United was immeasurable. The Serbian defender was as no-nonsense as they came and picked up a healthy five Premier League trophies during his eight-and-a-half year stay at Old Trafford.

A large-statured brute, often partnered with Rio Ferdinand, Vidic – in the grand scheme of things – cost Sir Alex Ferguson pennies given the success that followed his switch from Spartak Moscow in 2006. A player that kept himself out of the bright lights of fame, he became an immovable object for the Red Devils with his hard tackling, positioning, and raw physicality - they don’t make them like Vidic anymore.

Nemanja Vidic - Spartak Moscow and Man Utd Stats Club Spartak Moscow Man Utd Cost £3.81m £9m Appearances 41 300 Cost per appearance £92,927 £29,667 Goals 4 21 Assists 0 4 Statistics per Transfermarkt

2 Virgil van Dijk

Southampton to Liverpool

Just pipped to the gold medal is Liverpool mainstay Virgil van Dijk. The Dutchman’s importance to the way Jurgen Klopp sets up his team is second to none. Ever-present in all of their recent success, the lofty fee they shelled out back in 2007 can be considered money well spent – even if it is at the higher end of the spectrum.

Hailed as the most important piece of the puzzle, Van Dijk is one of – if not the – most integral cogs in Liverpool’s well-oiled machine. Forget the likes of Mohamed Salah, having the former Southampton man at the base of it all is the key to all of Klopp’s problems.

Virgil van Dijk - Southampton and Liverpool Stats Club Southampton Liverpool Cost £13.44m £72.48m Appearances 80 244 Cost per appearance £168,000 £297,049 Goals 20 7 Assists 14 0 Statistics per Transfermarkt - (correct as of 22/01/24)

3 Luis Suarez

Ajax to Liverpool

Unlucky not to bring any silverware to Anfield during his three-and-a-half-year stay, Luis Suarez was a game-changing animal all throughout his spell on Merseyside. Signed on the same day as English striker Andy Carroll with the hopes of one of them being able to replace Fernando Torres, though it was Suarez who managed to amicably succeed the Spaniard, not Carroll.

Having registered 128 goal contributions (82G/46A) for the Reds, his return in front of goal was the tip of the iceberg of the Uruguayan’s sheer quality. His best season in England came in 2013/14 as he added a Golden Boot to his collection – a campaign where he was practically unplayable, though it was also one when Liverpool fell at the last hurdle.

Luis Suarez - Ajax and Liverpool Stats Club Ajax Liverpool Cost £6.42m £22.69m Appearances 159 133 Cost per appearance £40,377 £170,602 Goals 111 82 Assists 68 46 Statistics per Transfermarkt

4 Andy Cole

Newcastle United to Manchester United

Back when Andy Cole was a young hotshot for Newcastle United, he piqued the interest of none other than Manchester United, who eventually snared his services in 1995 with an offer the Magpies just couldn’t snub.

The fee made the Nottingham-born striker the most expensive Englishman at that time – and proved himself a sharpshooter in his first season, though he did miss big chances aplenty, which allowed Blackburn Rovers to pip United to the title in his first campaign. Putting that behind him, he went on to spearhead the Red Devils to a quintet of Premier League triumphs, scoring 121 goals and notching an additional 44 assists in a 275-game sequence.

Andy Cole - Newcastle and Man Utd Stats Club Newcastle Man Utd Cost £2.31m £8.22m Appearances 84 275 Cost per appearance £27,500 £29,891 Goals 68 121 Assists 23 44 Statistics per Transfermarkt

5 Patrice Evra

Monaco to Manchester United

Now often spotted on your television screens shouting: “I love this game”, it would be remiss to disregard what a supreme defender Patrice Evra was – and it was Manchester United who reaped the benefits of his tenacious talent. The Frenchman, signed five days after Vidic, endured an insipid start after being shunted to the bench half-way through his first Manchester derby.

The best in class don’t let shaky starts get the better of them, however, as Evra quickly nailed the left back spot down as his, going on to become one of the best full-backs in Premier League history – one with five Premier League trophies and a Champions League medal to his name. Not bad, eh?

Patrice Evra - Monaco and Man Utd Stats Club Monaco Man Utd Cost £3.51m £6.85m Appearances 163 379 Cost per appearance £21,534 £18,074 Goals 3 10 Assists 4 38 Statistics per Transfermarkt

6 Bruno Fernandes

Sporting Lisbon to Manchester United

Indisputably the best signing of Manchester United’s dismal post-Sir Alex Ferguson era, Bruno Fernandes – now club captain – has netted 70 goals and provided a further 59 assists for the Old Trafford outfit. Many have come and gone, but the Portuguese magician has become the first name on the team sheet thanks to his source and creation of what’s most important: goals.

His time on the red side of the football-crazed city will forever be marred by his penchant for petulance, but when it comes to his creative habits, there are not many in the world that are in the same category, are there? Simply a brilliant footballer, Erik ten Hag and his entourage will be counting their lucky stars to have such raw talent at their disposal.

Bruno Fernandes - Sporting Lisbon and Man Utd Stats Club Sporting Lisbon Man Utd Cost £8.3m £55.65m Appearances 137 213 Cost per appearance £60,584 £261,268 Goals 63 70 Assists 50 59 Statistics per Transfermarkt - (correct as of 22/01/24)

7 Robert Huth

Stoke City to Leicester City (initial loan)

The surprise pick of the bunch is Robert Huth – but as you learn how important the German centre back was to Leicester City, you begin to understand why. Under Nigel Pearson, the Foxes had Huth to thank for their dramatic surge to survival.

With relegation becoming a possibility, Huth played a crucial part in the club’s incredible run of seven wins and the solitary draw in nine games – and their only loss in that time frame (to Chelsea) was without the towering centre back. That feat - in itself - is not enough to warrant a place on this list, but what he did the following season does. Leicester made the no-brainer decision to sign him permanently; and well, the rest is the stuff of legend. He became a Premier League champion.

Robert Huth - Stoke and Leicester Stats Club Stoke Leicester Cost £6m Loan Appearances 188 93 Cost per appearance £31,862 N/A Goals 18 6 Assists 8 2 Statistics per Transfermarkt

8 Philippe Coutinho

Inter Milan to Liverpool

Was it a gamble from Liverpool’s perspective? Yes. Was it worth it? Most definitely. Philippe Coutinho may have left Anfield without a trophy to show for his 54 goals and 45 assists, but the Brazilian was a shining light during some dimly lit days on Merseyside under Brendan Rodgers and during the early years of the Klopp era.

Coutinho, who also left during a January transfer window, was Liverpool’s engine room technician and was part of the roster, alongside Suarez, that came desperately close to winning Premier League gold all those years ago. Despite his slight frame, he had no issues adjusting to the hustle and bustle of England’s top tier and was the centrepiece of Liverpool Football Club during his time there.

Philippe Coutinho - Inter Milan and Liverpool Stats Club Inter Milan Liverpool Cost £3.25m £11.13m Appearances 47 201 Cost per appearance £69,149 £55,373 Goals 5 54 Assists 4 45 Statistics per Transfermarkt

9 Gary Cahill

Bolton to Chelsea

More recently, Chelsea have shown a willingness to buck the typical trend by parting ways with big money during the January transfer window – take World Cup winner Enzo Fernandez as a prime example. While the Argentine has been a worthy addition, it is Gary Cahill who takes the crown for the west Londoners as their best-ever winter arrival.

The Englishman arrived in 2012 and three years later, he was crowned a Premier League champion – not bad going, is it? Often overshadowed by his centre-back partner John Terry, Cahill was a brilliant defender in the top flight – one that racked up 290 games for the Blues and one that doesn’t get the plaudits he deserves.

Gary Cahill - Bolton and Chelsea Stats Club Bolton Chelsea Cost £5.14m £7.19m Appearances 147 290 Cost per appearance £34,966 £24,793 Goals 15 25 Assists 7 7 Statistics per Transfermarkt

10 Jermain Defoe

Portsmouth to Tottenham Hotspur

Interestingly, Jermain Defoe linked up with Tottenham Hotspur on three different occasions with a duo of them in the mid-season transfer window – so it’s safe to say that the Englishman shoe-horned his way onto his list.

Proving himself a sharpshooter, he picked up 140 goals and 31 assists for the north Londoners across 361 games – so it’s no wonder why they bought him twice mid-season to fix their goalscoring woes. The lovable Harry Redknapp signed him a year after the club let him go and his second spell, consisting of five years, saw him net a further 79 times, propelling the club into the Champions League for the first time.

Jermain Defoe - Portsmouth and Tottenham Stats Club Portsmouth Tottenham Cost £7.95m £14.03m Appearances 36 361 Cost per appearance £220,833 £38,864 Goals 18 140 Assists 5 31 Statistics per Transfermarkt

11 Nemanja Matic

Benfica to Chelsea

It’s easy to forget that this was Nemanja Matic’s second stint with Chelsea. He failed to stamp his authority during his first spell but, once he had been converted into a deeper midfield role by Benfica, he suited the Premier League perfectly.

Matic often shied away from the spotlight, allowing the likes of Cesc Fabregas and N’Golo Kante to be the headline-grabbers – but the gangly Serb was always there to mop up and go about his business in a quiet manner. He became a key cog in two of the Blues’ next three Premier League titles and no matter the manager, system or opponent, Matic was ever-present.

Nemanja Matic - Benfica and Chelsea Stats Club Benfica Chelsea Cost £4.28m £21.38m Appearances 98 154 Cost per appearance £43,673 £138,831 Goals 9 7 Assists 1 19 Statistics per Transfermarkt

12 Branislav Ivanovic

Lokomotiv Moscow to Chelsea

Branislav Ivanovic initially looked to be a transfer to file away as ‘one to forget’ after struggling to become a first teamer in his first season. In a roster stacked to the brim with stars, he made his Chelsea bow in September 2008 and even came close to a premature exit.

The former Russia international eventually became the west Londoner’s utility man at the back, one capable of playing at right-back and more centrally (when push came to shove). A brace at Anfield in the Champions League quarterfinals spruced his career into life, and he never looked back, eventually becoming a fine seven-year servant for the club.