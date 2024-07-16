Highlights Thirteen players have been paid £250,000 a week or more by Manchester United.

Cristiano Ronaldo was the highest-paid player of all, with a salary of £515,000 per week.

David de Gea received an extraordinary contract in 2019 and remains their second-highest-paid player ever.

It's no secret that Premier League players are handsomely paid, and the stars that play for the biggest clubs in the league are the ones that tend to be on the most lucrative contracts. Manchester United are one of the most marketable sports teams on the planet, and it's because of that that they can afford to pay the highest wages to, theoretically, the best players.

United fans would argue that they haven't exactly spent their money wisely over the last decade or so, either on transfer fees or player contracts. Over a billion pounds has been spent on new players alone, and a not dissimilar amount will also have gone on wages in that period, with little to show for it.

Player salaries have increased dramatically in recent years and it's no surprise that United's highest-paid players of all time have all played for the club during the last decade.

Highest paid United players of all time Rank Player Weekly salary 1 Cristiano Ronaldo £515,000 per week 2 David de Gea £375,000 per week 3= Alexis Sanchez £350,000 per week 3= Casemiro £350,000 per week 5 Raphael Varane £340,000 per week 6 Marcus Rashford £300,000 per week 7 Paul Pogba £290,000 per week 8 Radamel Falcao £285,000 per week 9= Angel Di Maria £250,000 per week 9= Edinson Cavani £250,000 per week 9= Anthony Martial £250,000 per week 9= Jadon Sancho £250,000 per week 9= Mason Mount £250,000 per week

9= Di Maria, Cavani, Martial, Sancho, Mount

£250,000 per week

Over the past decade, there have been five United players who have been handed contracts worth £250,000 per week. Angel Di Maria was the first blockbuster signing of the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era, arriving with a lofty reputation following his exploits for Real Madrid in the previous season's Champions League final. Di Maria was and still is a supreme talent but his spell at United didn't work out, with his family struggling to adapt to life in Manchester, a transition that was made all the more difficult when their new home was targeted by armed robbers.

Jadon Sancho, Mason Mount and Anthony Martial were all on United's books in the 2023-24 season. Martial is now gone, while Sancho could also leave this summer. United fans will be hoping Mount's fitness issues are behind him next season. Edinson Cavani had plenty of memorable moments in a red shirt and is fondly remembered by most United supporters.

8. Radamel Falcao

£285,000 per week

Radamel Falcao arrived at Old Trafford in the summer of 2014 as United made a plethora of signings under new manager Louis van Gaal, with Di Maria, Luke Shaw, Ander Herrera, Marcos Rojo and Daley Blind also arriving.

Unlike every other player in this list, Falcao was only signed on loan - although there was an option for United to make the deal permanent for a significant fee the following summer. There was never any danger of that happening as Falcao, who had recently recovered from a serious knee injury, struggled for form, scoring just four league goals. A loan spell at Chelsea followed before he returned to Monaco, and rediscovered something like his best form.

7. Paul Pogba

£290,000 per week

Few United fans were happy with how Paul Pogba's return to the club worked out. There was frustration among supporters when he was allowed to leave for Juventus for the first time in 2012, and the excitement was palpable when he returned for a then world-record transfer fee as one of the best midfielders in the world four years later.

Pogba provided several moments of brilliance during his second stint with United, which spanned six years, but he was never consistently brilliant - and consistently brilliant was what United supporters expected for a player who cost £89million. Pogba's future as a footballer looks uncertain after he was handed a lengthy drugs ban in February 2024.

6. Marcus Rashford

£300,000 per week

It's over eight years since Marcus Rashford arrived on the scene at Manchester United, scoring a brace on his debut in the Europa League before backing that up with a brace in a Premier League win over Arsenal just days later.

He has had a couple of fine seasons during his time as a senior player at United, most notably in the 2022-23 campaign, when he scored 30 goals, but that campaign was sandwiched by two poor seasons, in which he scored a combined 13 goals. Rashford was handed a bumper contract in the summer of 2023, and a marked improvement is needed if he is to justify United's decision to hand it to him.

5. Raphael Varane

£340,000 per week

If United fans had been told in 2011 that 10 years later, they would have Raphael Varane and Phil Jones in their squad, they would have assumed that their team was among the best in the world. In reality, injury derailed Jones' progression and United signed Varane as injuries began to take their toll on him, too.

When fit, Varane was largely exemplary for United, but ultimately he missed too many games and a parting of the ways at the end of his contract was logical. Varane formed an impressive partnership with Lisandro Martinez, and in their final match together United beat rivals Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

3= Casemiro, Alexis Sanchez

£350,000 per week

Casemiro was very much a reactive signing, with United splurging a fee rising to £70million on the Real Madrid legend off the back of successive defeats by Brighton and Brentford at the very start of Erik ten Hag's time in charge of the club. Casemiro impressed in his first season in a red shirt but struggled in his second, leading to plenty of fans to suggest his legs had gone.

Alexis Sanchez, meanwhile, was an opportunistic signing, with United seizing on the chance to bring in Arsenal's best player. Sanchez was tired of Arsenal's failure to consistently compete for the biggest honours, but he quickly came to the conclusion that the grass at Old Trafford was no greener than the Emirates' turf, later admitting that he felt regret at leaving the Gunners after just one day of training at United.

2. David de Gea

£375,000 per week

It might surprise some readers to find David de Gea so high up this list, and it surprised Jose Mourinho when the news of De Gea's lucrative four-year deal emerged in 2019. De Gea was arguably United's best player of the 2010s, but had shown signs of decline when the Red Devils rewarded him with a £375,000-per-week deal in 2019.

"The moment where he signed his huge contract is a moment where I don't think United needs to pay as much as that to have him," Mourinho told Sky Sports. "One or two years ago he had the world after him and, in this moment, where he has signed his incredible contract, I think the majority of the big doors are closed."

De Gea saw out the entirety of that contract before leaving the club as a free agent in 2023, being replaced by Andre Onana. The Spaniard remains without a club.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo

£515,000 per week

Who else? United broke the bank to bring Cristiano Ronaldo back to in 2021 in the hope that he would prove to be the final piece of the jigsaw in their push to end a nine-year wait for a Premier League title. United had finished second in the previous season, and Ronaldo, Varane and Sancho, at the time, seemed like excellent signings.

United's drought did not end, rather United endured a terrible season which saw manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sacked in November, and squad morale massively dip. It's fair to say Ronaldo did not see eye to eye with Solskjaer's permanent successor, publicly criticising Ten Hag in an incendiary interview with Piers Morgan which ultimately spelled the end of his second stint in Manchester.