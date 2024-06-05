Highlights A prolific goalscorer is one of the most important things for a football team and, as a result, clubs pay massive salaries to the world's best.

Kylian Mbappe is only the world's 9th highest-paid striker after his move to Real Madrid.

Among the names that are paid more than him include Gabriel Jesus and Aleksandar Mitrovic.

A prolific goalscorer is one of the most important things for any football team. If you have someone who's capable of scoring on a regular basis, you stand a much better chance at success than you do without. As a result, clubs all over the world are willing to pay huge amounts of money to employ some of the best forwards in the game today.

From Cristiano Ronaldo to Harry Kane, the majority of football's highest earners are all forwards who are looking to put the ball in the back of the net at any given moment. Kylian Mbappe's move to Real Madrid is one of the biggest in years, but the Frenchman's salary pales in comparison to some of the other players that make up the top 13 highest-paid strikers in the world.

13 highest-paid strikers in the world Player Club Weekly wage Cristiano Ronaldo Al-Nassr £3,309,986-per-week Karim Benzema Al-Ittihad £1,654,993-per-week Robert Lewandowski Barcelona £448,172-per-week Harry Kane Bayern Munich £413,748-per-week Aleksandar Mitrovic Al Hilal £413,748-per-week Erling Haaland Manchester City £375,000-per-week Roberto Firmino Al-Ahli £314,499-per-week Gabriel Jesus Arsenal £265,000-per-week Kylian Mbappe Real Madrid £246,153-per-week Alvaro Morata Atletico Madrid £224,086-per-week Dusan Vlahovic Juventus £214,487-per-week Victor Osimhen Napoli £212,170-per-week Randal Kolo Muani PSG £210,681-per-week

10 Alvaro Morata (Altetico Madrid)

£224,086-per-week

After a fine, if unimpressive spell in London with Chelsea, Alvaro Morata joined Atletico Madrid in 2019. He first signed with the team on loan, before making the move a permanent one in 2020. After a slow start to life back in Spain, he's now found his feet with the side following a two-year stint in Italy with Juventus and has become a key figure in their lineup.

With at least 15 goals in each of the last two seasons, the striker is justifying the incredible £224,086 that he takes home every single week. It's a figure that makes him the 10th highest-earning striker in the world.

9 Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain)

£246,153-per-week

After what felt like years of speculation, Kylian Mbappe's move to Real Madrid was finally announced. The Frenchman is one of the most explosive players on the planet and tore defences to shreds during his time with Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1. He spent seven years with PSG, becoming their all-time leading goalscorer in the process and will be a massive addition to Madrid's side.

Despite that, he's actually taking a significant pay cut to join Los Blancos. Sure, he'll still earn £246,153-per-week, making him the ninth highest-earning striker in the world, but considering how good he is, you could argue that he deserves even more.

8 Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal)

£265,000-per-week

One man that you'll be surprised to learn is making more money than Mbappe is Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus. After showing plenty of promise at Manchester City, the Gunners signed the forward in 2022 in a move designed to steer them back to the top of the Premier League. He cost the side £45m, and they've been paying him £265,000-per-week since.

Unfortunately, the Brazilian hasn't brought the level of firepower that Arsenal necessarily expected from him. He's scored just 19 times across two seasons with the team, and they're still on the market looking for someone who can hit the back of the net on a consistent basis.

7 Roberto Firmino (Al-Ahli)

£314,499-per-week

After several stellar seasons with Liverpool, Roberto Firmino had started to show signs of slowing down at Anfield and, as a result, his time with the Reds came to an end in 2023. He became one of the first names in an increasing list of stars to take their talents over to the Saudi Pro League.

Offered an insane £314,499-per-week with Al Ahli, the Brazilian snapped them up on the offer and quickly became club captain. Following his switch, the former Liverpool man has played 34 times for the club, scoring on nine occasions, which isn't exactly prolific, but with the money that they have, they won't mind too much.

6 Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

£375,000-per-week

Sure, he's on £375,000-per-week, but considering how good Erling Haaland has been since moving to Manchester City in 2022, you could argue that his weekly wage is actually a bargain. The robotic striker has been scoring goals for fun at the Etihad since moving from Borussia Dortmund. He's broken Premier League records and dominated opponents in a way that few ever have.

City have lifted multiple trophies during his time with the team already. Having won a treble in his debut campaign with the club, with the Norwegian scoring an unfathomable 52 goals along the way that season, he's more than justified his wages.

5 Aleksandar Mitrovic (Al Hilal)

£413,748-per-week

After several impressive seasons with Fulham, Aleksandar Mitrovic decided to leave the Cottagers and joined Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League. Considering the success that he'd had in the Premier League one year prior, it took a lot of people by surprise that he'd chosen to leave in the prime of his career.

Looking at his mammoth earnings, though, it's pretty easy to understand why he made the move. The forward has been earning £413,748 every single week since joining Al Hilal and his time with the club has already been a success. In one year, he's played 43 games for the team, scored 40 goals and led them to winning the Saudi Pro League. Money well spent.

4 Harry Kane (Bayern Munich)

£413,748-per-week

Earning the exact same wage as Mitrovic is one of the greatest strikers on the planet, Harry Kane. After years of loyalty to Tottenham Hotspur, the Englishman decided to leave for greener pastures in the summer of 2023. He wanted the opportunity to add some silverware to his resume, so he joined Bayern Munich in a big-money move.

He's been pocketing £413,748-per-week ever since and has been scoring at an astonishing rate in Germany. He's transitioned from the Premier League to the Bundesliga with ease. Kane chalked up 56 goal contributions in 44 games during his debut campaign with Bayern, which isn't bad at all. Unfortunately, his hunger for trophies will have to wait as the club uncharacteristically went the entire year without lifting a single one.

3 Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona)

£448,172-per-week

From one current Bayern striker to a former one, Barcelona made Robert Lewandowski one of the highest-paid forwards in the world when they signed him from the Bundesliga giants back in 2022. The Polish star had been in blistering form for Bayern almost a decade when the Spanish side brought him into the fold.

Despite being 33 by the time he made the switch, Lewandowski has continued his excellent goalscoring form in Spain and has scored 59 times in two seasons with Barcelona. He also played a pivotal role in the side lifting the La Liga trophy at the end of the 2022/23 season, so while his wage is pretty lofty, he's lived up to it so far.

2 Karim Benzema (Al-Ittihad)

£1,654,993-per-week

There's a massive increase now as we reach the second highest-paid striker in the world today and that is Karim Benzema. The former Real Madrid man left Los Blancos in 2023 when he became the latest superstar to join the Saudi Pro League. He joined Al-Ittihad who have been paying him close to £1.7m-per-week since his arrival, but things have been pretty rough for the Frenchman during his first year with the club.

While he's still scored 16 times in 33 games for Al-Ittihad which isn't a bad return at all, it's not quite what you'd expect from a striker earning as much as Benzema is and fans of the side have grown frustrated with him at times throughout the season. The former Ballon d'Or winner may still turn things around, though.

1 Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nassr)

£3,309,986-per-week

The highest-paid striker on the planet. It's quite fitting that Cristiano Ronaldo gets that honour as he is the highest-scoring football in history too. If anyone has earned it, it's this guy. After a disappointing conclusion to his Manchester United homecoming, Ronaldo left the Red Devils in the winter of 2022 and joined Al-Nassr on a free transfer.

He became the first major name to move to Saudi Arabia, and the influence it's had on the league has been massive. He's been in incredible goalscoring form since the move too. Ronaldo broke the record for the most goals in a single Saudi Pro League season during the 2023/24 campaign, with 35 in the division.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 64 goals in 70 appearances for Al-Nassr

He's earning a truly absurd amount of money every single week, and while his side didn't manage to win the league title this year, his influence on the side's stature in the game and his efforts on the pitch have been what you'd expect from the highest-paid striker in the game.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and Capology and accurate as of 05/06/2024