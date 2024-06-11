Highlights England have five world-class players at Euro 2024, including Harry Kane and Phil Foden.

Kylian Mbappe and William Saliba have been playing at a world-class level for a few years now.

Holland, Belgium, Slovakia, Portugal and Spain all have one world-class player in their squad.

This summer, Euro 2024 will be host to the best international sides that the region has to offer. England, France and Portugal sit among the favourites and it's hard to argue otherwise when you analyse the make-up of their squads.

All three have a vast array of superstars at their disposal. However, there is a difference between being a great player and a world-class one. The line between the two is fine and often blurred, but only the very best deserve the right to be seen in the highest tier of football.

Players like Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski no doubt would've been at that level five years ago. With age catching up to them, they no longer sit atop European football like these 14 other names do.

Euro 2024 World Class Players Rank Player Nation Position 1 Kylian Mbappe France Forward 2 Jude Bellingham England Midfielder 3 Rodri Spain Midfielder 4 Harry Kane England Forward 5 Phil Foden England Forward 6 Toni Kroos Germany Midfielder 7 Kevin De Bruyne Belgium Midfielder 8 Bukayo Saka England Forward 9 Antonio Rudiger Germany Defender 10 Virgil Van Dijk Netherlands Defender 11 Bruno Fernandes Portugal Midfielder 12 Declan Rice England Midfielder 13 William Saliba France Defender 14 Jan Oblak Slovenia Goalkeeper

Goalkeeper & Defenders

These four men would be unbeatable in the same team

There are a couple of names who may feel hard done by to be excluded from this list. Kyle Walker and Ruben Dias are particularly harsh omissions, given their importance to both club and country. However, if we are being critical, their ever so slight drop off in performances this season means that they find themselves just on the periphery.

Many of the top goalkeepers in the world are absent from Euro 2024. Thibaut Courtois was dropped by Belgium and the likes of Alisson and Ederson will be hoping to win the Copa America instead. Slovenia's Jan Oblak does make it in though. The Atletico Madrid shotstopper has emphasised his importance to Diego Simeone's side on a number of occasions and has shown himself to be among the best number ones in the world.

Three centre-backs sit ahead of him, with William Saliba being the youngest member of the backline. The French international is the heir to Raphael Varane and was part of an Arsenal side that very few were able to break down in the latter part of the 2023/24 squad. With more room for improvement, it's scary to imagine just how good Saliba could become.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Arsenal conceded just 9 goals in their last 18 Premier League matches, all of which Saliba played in.

Providing experience either side of him are Antonio Rudiger and Virgil van Dijk. The German is entering the tournament off the back of winning the Champions League. However, there is speculation that it could cause a rift between the defender and one of his international teammates, Niclas Fullkrug. As for Van Dijk, the 32-year-old rediscovered his best form during Jurgen Klopp's swansong and was a collosal figure in Liverpool's Carabao Cup success and journey back to the Champions League.

Midfielders

Two Manchester City stars head up the talented midfield options

Six midfielders meet the world-class criteria, more than any other position. Given the fact that those who operate the engine room must have the most multi-faceted set of skills this shouldn't be a surprise.

All of these individuals take up slightly different roles in the middle of the park. Declan Rice and Rodri are two of the best anchormen in world football, providing protection to their defenders while also being responsible for kick-starting attacks. The Spaniard is the recipient of one of the longest Premier League unbeaten runs in history and has provided some incredibly important moments, including the winning goal in the 2023 Champions League final.

Kevin De Bruyne and Toni Kroos are two of the elder statesmen in this group of 14, with the latter announcing his retirement at the end of the tournament. Both possess incredible vision, arguably the best in world football, and dictate the tempo of games with ease. Whilst Kroos tends to do this from deep, De Bruyne's tendency to be in more advanced roles is what saw him manage 24 goal contributions in just 26 games for Manchester City last season.

Finally, Jude Bellingham and Bruno Fernandes are two midfielders that look to join the attack at any given notice. The young Englishman is one of the favourites to win the Ballon d'Or and top scored for Real Madrid in La Liga last season. Fernandes meanwhile, recaptured his best form towards the back end of the season for Manchester United, popping up with 11 goal contributions in his final nine games of the season.

Forwards

Three England stars make up 75% of world-class forwards

If England's defence was as strong as their attack then you could probably have already handed them the trophy. Gareth Southgate is blessed to have a potential front three of Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane and Phil Foden. The two wide players have been their respected teams' biggest stars during this past season's title race and will be hoping to bring that form into the competition. As for their captain, Kane got his hands on the European Golden Shoe during his debut tenure at Bayern Munich and England's all-time record scorer will hope that's not the last individual award his finish merits this year.

The one outlier is France's Kylian Mbappe. Real Madrid's most recent galactico, Mbappe led France to their World Cup in 2018, scored a hat-trick in the 2022 final and will have aspirations of bringing the nation its first European Championship in close to a quarter of a century. At just 25, he is his country's third-highest scorer and a prolific tournament could see Mbappe climb up into second, ahead of Thierry Henry. What esteemed company he already finds himself in.