The FIFA World Cup is the pinnacle of international football competition, uniting countries and their citizens like few other events.

Every four years, the world comes together to witness a month-long showcase of skill, passion, and nail-biting competition.

The final match is the climax of this global gathering, often delivering an enthralling spectacle that will enthrall all, even the most casual of football fans.

So, join GIVEMESPORT in this article as we look at the 15 best World Cup finals of all time, and rank them.

15 Uruguay v Argentina - 1930

We kick off this list with the first-ever World Cup final, which took place in 1930.

The inaugural World Cup final saw host nation Uruguay come from behind to defeat Argentina 4-2 in a thrilling match.

This victory in Montevideo ignited Uruguay's love affair with the World Cup, which continues to this day.

14 Brazil v Czechoslovakia - 1962

Brazil's second consecutive World Cup win, spearheaded by Garrincha in Pele's injury absence, was a truly thrilling spectacle.

Brazil won 3-1 against Czechoslovakia, cementing their status as the world's footballing powerhouse, all without the presence of their star player.

13 France v Brazil - 1998

As well as the controversy and confusion surrounding Ronaldo's inclusion, this final is remembered as the night when Zinedine Zidane, one of the greatest footballers ever, rose to the occasion, scoring two headers in a 3-0 victory for the French side.

The win gave France their first World Cup title as the hosts of the tournament, defeating the competition's most decorated team in the process.

12 Germany v Argentina - 2014

The final in Brazil saw a solitary goal by German substitute and wonderkid Mario Götze in extra time to clinch the victory for Germany.

The match was noted for its tactical battle and was decided by a moment of brilliance from Götze, who unfortunately didn't live up to the hype that this moment suggested he could.

Lionel Messi's moment to declare himself 'the greatest footballer of all time' had to be delayed...

11 Argentina v Germany - 1990

Another final between Germany and Argentina, and a rematch from the final final four years prior, and it was the Germans who emerged victorious once again.

A penalty converted by Andreas Brehme was all that could separate the sides in a hotly-contested affair, giving West Germany a 1-0 win and their third World Cup title, the last before the country's reunification.

10 Brazil v Sweden - 1958

The World Cup final in 1952 was the beginning of Brazil's reign in international football.

An exceptional team led by a 17-year-old Pele, the youngest-ever finalist, defeated Sweden 5-2.

Pele's performance was outstanding, scoring twice and showcasing the world-class talent that would come to define his illustrious career.

9 Italy v France - 2006

Few World Cup finals have ever been as dramatic as this.

Italy won in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw in regular and extra time, but the game is perhaps best remembered for Zinedine Zidane's panenka penalty and shocking headbutt on Marco Materazzi, which led to Zizou getting sent off.

It was a dramatic end to a fantastic World Cup, and also Zidane's otherwise brilliant career.

8 Argentina v Netherlands - 1978

Host nation Argentina defeated the Netherlands 3-1 after extra time in a pulsating final in Buenos Aires.

Mario Kempes stood out with his two goals, ensuring the World Cup remained in South America, much to the delight of the home crowd.

7 England v Germany - 1966

England's only victory at the World Cup finals came at Wembley where hosts England triumphed over Germany 4-2 after extra time in 1966.

Geoff Hurst’s hat trick, the first in a World Cup final, which was only matched by Kylian Mbappe last year, sealed the victory for the Three Lions.

A truly fantastic day for England fans.

6 Brazil v Italy - 1970

Regarded by many as the greatest World Cup team ever, Brazil's 1970 squad blew away the competition with some truly exceptional play.

The final against Italy ended 4-1, bookmarked by Pele’s opening goal and Carlos Alberto's famous late strike.

The game showcased samba-style football at its best, proving just how dominant Brazil were at the time.

5 Germany v Hungary - 1954

Known as the "Miracle of Bern," West Germany overcome the mighty Hungarian team 3-2, a squad that had been unbeaten for four years and was leading 2-0 after just eight minutes.

The match symbolised the rebirth of German post-war society and is an important part of the country's national identity.

4 Brazil v Uruguay - 1950

The 1950 round-robin final round-robin match, widely referred to as the "Maracanazo," was a historic shock.

Uruguay upset the hosts Brazil 2-1 in front of nearly 200,000 stunned fans at the Maracanã Stadium.

Over 70 years, the final remains one of the most memorable games in World Cup history.

3 Germany v Argentina - 1986

The brilliance of Diego Maradona was on full display throughout the 1986 World Cup, culminating in the final against West Germany.

Although Maradona didn't score in the final, his influence was everywhere, and is a prime example of how players don't need to score to have a real influence on games.

Maradona led Argentina to a 3-2 victory on the night, helping them secure their second World Cup win.

2 Brazil v Germany - 2002

The 2002 final between Brazil and Germany would have taken top spot had this article been written in June 2022, but it's not to be.

This final had everything: a duel between two footballing giants, intense competition, and an individual display of brilliance.

Ronaldo's redemption story after his 1998 final heartbreak, scoring both goals in a 2-0 victory, cements this final as one of the greatest in World Cup history.

The performance capped off a tournament in which Ronaldo won the Golden Boot and Brazil secured their record fifth World Cup title.

1 Argentina v France - 2022

Taking the top spot is the most recent World Cup final, which was one of the greatest games in football history.

Lionel Messi led his team to victory in the World Cup final, scoring two goals as Argentina defeated France on penalties after the 3-3 classic went the full 120 minutes.

The match was all about Messi, who cemented himself as the GOAT in Qatar, but Kylian Mbappe's incredible hattrick, despite being on the losing side, simply cannot be forgotten.