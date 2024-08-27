With the inflation of wages in recent years, footballers are currently earning more than they ever have before. Some of the biggest stars in the sport, such as Cristiano Ronaldo, are taking home ridiculous amounts of money every single week. Even certain managers are picking up massive salaries these days.

Related 20 Highest-Paid Footballers in Europe's Top 5 Leagues There is a lot of football across the globe, but who are the best paid players in the top European divisions?

Despite this, there are still some players who aren't that lucky. There are many who, despite being incredibly talented and important to their teams, are being paid pennies in comparison to their direct competitors. From youngsters who are possibly on the verge of a massive payday, to stars who are underappreciated at their teams, there are some very interesting names included in the 15 most underpaid Premier League players this season.

15 Most Underpaid Players in Premier League This Season Rank Player Club Weekly Salary 1. Leif Davis Ipswich Town £9,423 2. Curtis Jones Liverpool £15,000 3. Jarell Quansah Liverpool £15,000 4. Kobbie Mainoo Manchester United £20,000 5. Dwight McNeil Everton £25,000 6. Murillo Nottingham Forest £30,000 7. Evan Ferguson Brighton & Hove Albion £30,000 8. Vladimir Coufal West Ham United £35,000 9. Adam Wharton Crystal Palace £35,000 10. Jarrad Branthwaite Everton £35,000 11. Jose Sa Wolverhampton Wanderers £40,000 12. Marc Guehi Crystal Palace £50,000 13. Luis Diaz Liverpool £55,000 14. Anthony Gordon Newcastle United £60,000 15. Nick Pope Newcastle United £60,000

Jarrad Branthwaite

£35,000-a-week

The 2023/24 season was a real breakout campaign for Jarrad Branthwaite. The Everton defender emerged as a quality centre-back throughout the year and quickly became one of the Toffees' most important players. He's since received interest from the likes of Manchester United, who were willing to pay serious money to lure him away from Goodison Park. Everton rejected any offers for the Englishman, though, and he remains with the Merseyside club.

He seems happy at the Toffees, but considering he's on just £35,000-a-week, a move away from the club would have almost certainly seen him earn a pretty significant pay rise. He's still only 22 years old, however, so there's plenty of time for him to pick up a raise.

Adam Wharton

£35,000-a-week

If the 2023/24 campaign was a big one for Branthwaite, it was a monumental one for Adam Wharton. The second half of it in particular saw the midfielder really introduce himself to the world. Having come through the ranks at Blackburn Rovers, the Englishman moved to Crystal Palace in the winter transfer window and took to the Premier League like a duck to water.

Wharton thrived at Selhurst Park and bigger clubs have already taken notice. As of right now, though, he's taking home £35,000 every week with the Eagles. If he keeps up his current form, he'll certainly be earning more in the future, whether it's with Palace or someone else.

Related Ranking the 9 English Players Most Likely to Win the Ballon d'Or Several English players might be in contention to win the Ballon d'Or in the coming years.

Vladimir Coufal

£35,000-a-week

Having joined West Ham United in 2020, Vladimir Coufal has quietly become one of the Hammers' more consistent players over the last four years. He's also clearly one of their most underrated and maybe even underappreciated too, as he's earning just £35,000-a-week. He's one of the lowest earners in the entire team.

Considering only two players actually made more appearances than he did for the club throughout the 2023/24 season, it's fair to say that he's currently being underpaid by his club. At 32 years old, Coufal won't have many more options to earn a higher salary either.

Evan Ferguson

£30,000-a-week

Having burst onto the scene at just 17 years old, Evan Ferguson has shown tremendous promise at Brighton & Hove Albion and has already become one of the most valuable teenagers in all of football. With the way his career is currently shaping up, there's no doubt whatsoever that the Irishman will be making some pretty big bucks in the future.

Right now, though, he's only taking home £30,000-a-week. That's not too surprising, with the Seagulls operating shrewdly and no one in the side is making more than £80,000 weekly. In fact, only five teams have a lower payroll than Brighton. Still, Ferguson will be making far more than £30,000-a-week before he calls time on his career.

Murillo

£30,000-a-week

Arriving at Nottingham Forest as a relative unknown, it wasn't long before Murillo was attracting the attention of just about everyone. The Brazilian centre-back is incredible with the ball at his feet and his tendency to dance up the pitch, carrying it into the final third made many take notice.

Despite only joining the midlands club in 2023, he's already emerged as one of their most important stars and was named their Player of the Year last season. They face a tough time trying to hold onto him in the future, but it won't be a surprise if he does want to move on. After all, he could make far more than the £30,000 he's currently on if he went elsewhere.

Dwight McNeil

£25,000-a-week

Considering how rough the 2024/25 campaign has started for Everton, you'd be hard-pressed to find any Toffee fans who thought anyone from the team was currently being underpaid. With that said, though, Dwight McNeil has 10 goal contributions in his first season at Goodison Park and then nine last year, so he's become a key figure within the team.

His output and his role in helping the Toffees avoid relegation in each of the last two years feels like it would all be worth far more than the £25,000 that he earns every week right now. Only Joao Virginia is making less than the former Burnley man.

Kobbie Mainoo

£20,000-a-week

This time last year, few football fans were even aware of who Kobbie Mainoo was, but that has certainly changed over the course of 12 months. He was handed a chance in Manchester United's first-team due to an injury crisis and he, pardon the pun, took the ball and ran with it. The Englishman quickly became a really important figure at Old Trafford and has a very bright future on his hands.

He flourished for England during Euro 2024 as his nation made it to the final of the European Championship and has started the 2024/25 campaign as a key man at the Red Devils again. With that said, you wouldn't know that by looking at his salary. Mainoo is making just £20,000-a-week at Old Trafford which feels far less than he's worth. Still, it feels safe to assume that number will rise significantly in the future.

Related Every Manchester United Player's Wages For the 2024/25 Season There are some eye-watering figures being spent every week on the United squad

Jarell Quansah

£15,000-a-week

Throughout Jurgen Klopp's final season as manager of Liverpool, he introduced Jarell Quansah into the Reds' first team and the youngster settled in quite nicely. Particularly towards the end of the campaign, he featured regularly for the club and the general expectation was that his role in the side would only increase under Arne Slot.

Despite his status as one of Liverpool's most promising young players, with seemingly a very bright future at Anfield, Quansah is only earning £15,000-a-week at time of writing. That's a surprisingly low salary, but he's not the only player at the Reds who's taking home such a small wage.

Curtis Jones

£15,000-a-week

It feels like Curtis Jones has been slowly making his way into the Liverpool first team for several years now. He's always just on the edge of breaking into the starting lineup, without ever quite getting there. He always does a fine job when called upon, though, and whether it's with Liverpool or elsewhere, he's got all the makings of a solid Premier League midfielder in the future.

If he does finally pick up regular minutes in the top flight, it's hard to imagine he'll do so and still earn just £15,000 on a weekly basis as he is right now. The Reds midfielder is easily one of the most underpaid players in the division and only three players at the club earn less than he does.

Leif Davis

£9,423-a-week

During Ipswich Town's promotion campaign in the Championship last year, Leif Davis emerged as one of the most exciting, attacking left-backs in England. There were even some fans calling for his inclusion in the Three Lions' squad for Euro 2024. Now, that didn't happen, but there's no denying how good he's been for the Tractor Boys and the role he had in their return to the top flight.

Considering his impact in the side, the defender is criminally underpaid, earning less than £10,000-a-week at Portman Road. Ipswich were playing League One football just two years ago, so it's hardy surprising that they haven't been forking out massive salaries recently, but if Davis is even half as good this season as he was last, he'll be seeing a pretty significant pay rise in the future.

All statistics courtesy of Capology and Transfermarkt and accurate as of 27/08/2024