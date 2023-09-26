Highlights The values of these 15 players increased by at least €27m during last season.

Last season was a memorable one for many players around the world, but especially in Europe. Multiple stars enjoyed breakout years in England, Spain, Italy and many other countries.

Numerous talents established themselves as ones to watch in the years to come, while others simply solidified their reputations as some of the best players in the football world. No matter which camp they fell into, their brilliant performances brought an increase in their overall market value.

How much a player is valued at is often used as a benchmark for how well a player has performed, while an astronomical transfer fee can also help a player balloon in value. But who were some of the players who saw their valuations soar the most?

Well, the team at FourFourTwo have collected the names and crunched the numbers, and we’ve picked out the 15 players who saw their value rise the most. Impressively, despite their abject performances last season, multiple Chelsea stars feature, with the high transfer fees largely inflating their worth for the most part. But, without further ado, here are the 15 players whose value rose the most last season.

15 Marc Cucurella

Club Chelsea Market Value €35m Rise in value last season €27m

We’re starting with someone whose rise has not been maintained through subsequent performances. Cucurella was signed by the Blues to deputise and challenge Ben Chilwell for the starting left-back role, and they struck a deal with Brighton worth more than £60m. Unfortunately for the Spaniard, he has been unable to replicate the incredible performances he put in while at the Seagulls. He was booed at points by his own supporters last season and now finds himself firmly on the bench.

14 Cody Gakpo

Club Liverpool Market Value €55m Rise in value last season €30m

Gakpo enjoyed a stellar first half of the 22/23 season with PSV Eindhoven, scoring nine Eredivisie goals and setting up a further 12 in just 14 appearances. He carried that form into the Qatar World Cup, putting on some impressive displays and scoring three goals for his country as they advanced to the quarter-finals. That was enough for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool to part with their cash, and it’s looked like a decent deal. Gakpo has slotted into the Reds’ team effortlessly and registered 10 goal contributions last season after joining in January. Given all of the above and the fact Liverpool paid £35m for him, it is no surprise to see him on this list.

13 Ousmane Dembele

Club Paris Saint-Germain Market Value €60m Rise in value last season €30m

Dembele had only shone in brief spells since making the mammoth €135m move from Borussia Dortmund to Barcelona, struggling for form and picking up multiple injuries, but last season was a good one for the Frenchman at the Camp Nou. In 25 appearances for the Blaugrana, he scored five times and also created seven more, playing a key role in the club’s La Liga success under Xavi. His resurgence, coupled with his €50m deal to join Paris Saint-Germain this summer, has seen his value rise to €60m in the last year.

12 Aurelien Tchouameni

Club Real Madrid Market Value €85m Rise in value last season €30m

Another French player who was shining in La Liga, but Tchouameni is someone who is still plying his trade in Spain. After joining Real Madrid for €100m, Tchouameni continued to show why he is regarded as one of the finest young midfielders in the world. He played a key role in France advancing to the final of the World Cup, scoring a screamer against England in the quarter-finals, and ended up featuring 33 times for Los Blancos in the Spanish top flight during the last campaign. With Luka Modric and Toni Kroos only getting older, his importance to Madrid’s midfield is only going to increase. It is little surprise to see him now worth €85m in today's market.

11 Gavi

Club Barcelona Market Value €90m Rise in value last season €30m

It feels as if Gavi’s value has skyrocketed every year since he broke into the Barcelona team as a talented youngster. Still only 19, the midfielder is crucial for club and country, playing in all of Spain’s games at the World Cup and making 36 outings for Barca as they dominated La Liga in 2022/23. Now valued at €90m, it is scary to think how much better he could become in subsequent years and how much that number could rise.

10 Federico Valverde

Club Real Madrid Market Value €100m Rise in value last season €30m

Players from Spain and England have dominated this list so far, and that is not going to change for the next few picks either. Valverde is the man to kick off our top 10, also seeing his value rise by €30m, a similar total to a few men on this list. The Uruguayan, who joined Los Blancos as a youngster back in 2016 from Peñarol, is now valued at €100m, becoming one of the best midfielders in European football. Madrid might not have been at their best last season, but the 25-year-old was still on song. Despite playing in several positions, he scored 13 times for his side.

9 Jude Bellingham

Club Real Madrid Market Value €120m Rise in value last season €30m

Of course he was going to be here. Bellingham’s meteoric rise from Birmingham to Dortmund to Real Madrid was all completed before he turned 21. His performances were crucial to Dortmund nearly ending their Bundesliga title drought, and he cemented his place as a regular starter in the England setup with some bright performances at the World Cup. Many of Europe’s top clubs took notice but he ultimately signed for Madrid, and has started there with a bang. Six goals in seven appearances is simply astonishing, and it is no surprise that he is now worth €120m after an incredible year.

8 Mykhailo Mudryk

Club Chelsea Market Value €50m Rise in value last season €31m

Given his sheer pace, Mudryk's speedy rise in European football is not out of character. His talent was evident for Shakhtar Donetsk, with the 22-year-old showing good technique and an ability to finish. That got Arsenal interested, but he would ultimately sign for Chelsea in a deal worth £88.5m. Unfortunately, Mudryk has been unable to maintain the level he had previously shown since arriving at Stamford Bridge, falling in and out of the team and failing to score since January. Despite his and Chelsea’s struggles, he has still seen his value soar in the last year.

7 Moises Caicedo

Club Chelsea Market Value €75m Rise in value last season €32m

Caicedo just about nips in front of his new Chelsea teammate in this list, having been signed for a British transfer record this summer. The Ecuador midfielder became a target for Liverpool too, and Arsenal had previously looked to sign the player themselves. It was no surprise to see elite Premier League sides try to sign him, though, with the 21 putting in stellar performances consistently for the Seagulls last season, becoming integral to their Europa League qualification. Things have not started as well for him at Stamford Bridge, but it feels like it’s only a matter of time until we see him show why he’s now worth £75m.

6 Jamal Musiala

Club Bayern Munich Market Value €110m Rise in value last season €35m

It says a lot about Musiala that he is already arguably Bayern’s most important player at the age of 20. The attacking midfielder has consistently played for the German giants in the last few seasons and has been key to their domestic dominance. Last season, he also came up clutch when it mattered most to seal another Bundesliga title in the dying seconds of the last match of the season. Also a mainstay in the Germany team no matter the manager, his market value has ballooned to €110m already.

5 Bukayo Saka

Club Arsenal Market Value €120m Rise in value last season €35m

From one man worth over €100m to another, we’re running out of ways to praise Saka’s achievements with Arsenal and England. Having broken into the Gunners’ first team as a wing-back, he is now one of the most dangerous attackers in the league, terrorising defences whenever he cuts inside. Last season was his finest yet, with his 14 goals and 11 assists nearly ending Arsenal’s Premier League title drought. A key player in the England setup and the winner of England Player of the Year for a second consecutive year, there aren’t many who would dispute his rise in value.

4 Enzo Fernandez

Club Chelsea Market Value €80m Rise in value last season €40m

What a tumultuous year it has been for Fernandez, full of delight and disappointment. The Argentine was key to his team’s triumph at the World Cup in the heart of the engine room, so much so that Todd Boehly, who watched his performances at the tournament, said, “Get me that man,” demanding that Chelsea sign the talented playmaker from Benfica, just five months after he had joined the Portuguese club from River Plate. A deal for a British transfer record was struck on deadline day, and while he hasn’t experienced the same degree of success in a Chelsea shirt as he has in an Argentina one, he has been one of the bright sparks in what has been a dismal Chelsea team.

3 Antony

Club Manchester United Market Value €60m Rise in value last season €40m

There was a lot of excitement when United signed Antony for £86m, especially because the winger had performed well at Ajax under Erik ten Hag. But while there have been bright moments at Old Trafford, they have been few and far between, with the winger’s inconsistency leaving some frustrated. Just four league goals and two assists came in his first season, hardly what many would have expected after such a significant outlay. His value has dropped since joining United, but the fee they paid for him still sees him get a bronze medal in this list.

2 Josko Gvardiol

Club Manchester City Market Value €75m Rise in value last season €40m

Just missing out on the top spot is Manchester City’s new central defender, someone who really shone for RB Leipzig and Croatia in the last year. Gvardiol admittedly didn’t have the best of times when he came up against Lionel Messi in Qatar, but can you hold that against him? It’s extremely rare to see someone lock up the Argentine. Aside from that, he continued to build his reputation as one of the best young defenders in world football, putting in great performances every time he played. The 21-year-old even managed to bag a goal against his current side in the Champions League. All of that combined was enough to convince City to break the bank to sign him, helping his value soar to €75m.

1 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Club Napoli Market Value €85m Rise in value last season €45m

Forget the rest of the aforementioned breakout stars, this guy is THE breakout star of the last season. Kvaratskhelia, fondly nicknamed ‘Kvaradona’ by the Napoli faithful who see shades of the great Diego Maradona in the Georgian, shot to stardom in Italy with Gli Azzurri, tearing up the turf at the Stadio Olimpico and any other stadium that he visited over the last season. Along with Victor Osimhen, a surprising omission from this list, he propelled Napoli to a first league title in 33 years. There was no shortage of clubs interested in the 22-year-old, but he remained in Naples for this season. If he continues to excel, though, don’t expect that interest to dwindle. And if it doesn’t, expect Napoli to demand a significant sum for their player.