Manchester United’s takeover process has been going on for what feels like an eternity.

The Glazer family announced that they were open to selling the club last year, but have still not selected a preferred bidder as of yet.

The two front runners are believed to be INEOS CEO Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim.

While the latter wants to purchase the club outright, Ratcliffe is prepared to assume majority control and let the Glazers remain in some capacity.

But no matter who wins, United fans will finally see some new faces in charge of the club for the first time since the family purchased the team in 2005.

Since then, numerous players have joined the team, with some bringing much more success than others.

But who are some of the worst signings that United have made since the Glazers acquired the club?

Well, the team at GIVEMESPORT thought we would pick out the 15 worst bits of business and rank them all.

Now this list will be highly subjective, and some of you might think that one player should rank higher than another.

There might even be some names who you think should be on this list instead of others.

Feel free to let us know if you would make any changes or additions. But for now, here are United’s worst signings during the Glazer era.

The 15 worst Man Utd signings during the Glazer era

15 Phil Jones - Blackburn Rovers, £16 million

This might be harsh here, especially considering that Jones has had a fair amount of injury issues.

And if we were going off the first half of his United career, he probably would not be on this list.

Jones was a consistent starter for the Red Devils in the Premier League, and Sir Alex Ferguson even said that he could be the club's greatest player ever.

But mistakes would gradually creep into his game, some strange faces would be made, and the man who could have supposedly been United's best ever player would suffer from multiple injuries until he became a free agent in 2023.

Given what he won though, and the circumstances, it would be cruel to have him any higher.

14 Gabriel Obertan - Bordeaux, £3 million

Obertan arrived at Old Trafford shortly after Cristiano Ronaldo left for Real Madrid. Talk about a tough act to follow.

And as it turned out, Obertan could not replicate what the Portuguese star had done before him.

Over two seasons, he would make just 27 appearances for the Red Devils, with just 13 of those outings coming in the Premier League.

In 2011, he was sold to Newcastle, where he played for five years before being released.

13 Owen Hargreaves - Bayern Munich, £17 million

In fairness to Hargreaves, things did not get off to such a bad start.

During his first season in English football, he made 23 appearances, scoring twice and assisting twice too as United won the Premier League.

Things would get even better on the European stage as well, with United winning the Champions League.

But injuries then set in, and during the rest of his time at the club, Hargreaves would only make four league outings for the Red Devils.

12 Wilfried Zaha - Crystal Palace, £15 million

At the time, Zaha was one of the most exciting players in English football.

He had shone for Crystal Palace in the Championship, scoring six goals and registering eight assists.

But Zaha would not get much of a chance to prove himself at Old Trafford, making just two league outings for United before getting loaned to Cardiff in January 2014.

By the time he left Old Trafford to return to Palace in 2015 after an initial loan, Zaha had only played 167 minutes.

11 Morgan Schneiderlin - Southampton, £25 million

French midfielder Schneiderlin had looked promising at Southampton and joined Louis van Gaal’s side in 2015.

He would initially feature heavily for United, making 25 starts, but then fell out of the team when Van Gaal left the club and Jose Mourinho signed in 2016.

He would sign for Everton in January 2017 and would later admit that he felt “lost” while at Old Trafford.

10 Bebe - Vitória de Guimarães, £7.4 million

Bebe arrived in Manchester as an unknown 20-year-old, with Sir Alex Ferguson encouraged by his assistant manager of the time, Carlos Queiroz, having not seen the youngster play before.

However, Queiroz would go on to reject claims he had pushed for the signing.

Bebe would ultimately fail to convince while at the club. Although he scored twice in his first season, he would make just seven appearances for United.

Loan moves to Besiktas and Portuguese sides would follow, and he would leave the club in 2014 for Benfica.

9 Radamel Falcao - Monaco, Loan

We say that this was a loan, but Falco’s year at United reportedly cost the English side £16 million…

At one point, the Colombian striker had been considered one of the best in the world by many, netting 36 times for Atletico Madrid during the 2011/12 campaign.

After moving to Monaco and playing just 12 games, he was loaned to United for the 2014/15 season.

Initially, it looked as if the move might come off, with the striker assisting twice and scoring against Everton in his first four matches.

But he would tail off massively and would finish the season with just four goals and four assists to his name.

8 Memphis Depay - PSV, £31 million

Depay arrived as an exciting young prospect, finishing as the Eredivisie’s top scorer with 22 goals and helping PSV lift a first league title since 2008.

But he failed to shine in England and would spend just 18 months at the club before joining Lyon.

In that time, Depay would only score seven goals and register six assists, and after being called, “childish” by Jose Mourinho, he would slam the coach in 2021.

“Jose Mourinho came and I fought to get into the team but I think the idea of giving me a chance was never in his head,” he told Spanish outlet El Periodico, per the Mirror. “He never gave me an opportunity. Never.

"[Paul] Pogba and Zlatan [Ibrahimovic] told me: ‘Why don't you ever play?’ For me that was the confirmation that I had no chance.

“And I realised that I didn't want to be in a big club without playing.”

7 Donny van de Beek - Ajax, £39 million

The Dutch midfielder had been a decent player at Ajax and had shone as his team advanced to the semi-finals of the Champions League in the 2018/19 season.

In the following season, Van De Beek would shine once again, scoring ten goals in all competitions.

His performances over two years persuaded United to sign him, but no supporter would say that has been money well spent.

After an underwhelming first campaign, he found himself on the bench before being loaned to Everton in January 2022.

Things did not get much better despite former manager Erik ten Hag joining the club, and he is now linked with a permanent move away after a dismal few years.

6 Paul Pogba - Juventus, £89 million

There was so much excitement when United announced the return of Pogba, with the Frenchman establishing himself as one of the best midfielders in the world at Juventus.

And there were bright moments and some fabulous goals along the way too.

But he would later clash with Mourinho and was never really consistent enough to warrant his hefty price tag.

Pogba would ultimately leave the club for nothing, and now, after picking up multiple injuries and playing just 172 minutes since re-signing for Juventus, he is linked with a move away.

5 Harry Maguire - Leicester City, £80 million

What a fall from grace Maguire has been on since arriving at United.

The central defender established himself as one of the better defenders in the league prior to his move in 2019, but it has all gone downhill since then.

He has made several mistakes over the years, and under Ten Hag, the club captain has lost his starting spot in the team.

United fans have turned on him and want him gone, but with his wages rising, the club are finding him difficult to shift.

4 Romelu Lukaku - Everton, £75 million

Sixty-eight Premier League goals scored for Everton in 141 appearances. A striker who had proven he could cut it in English football. Surely United wouldn’t mess this up?

But mess it up they did. After a decent first season at Old Trafford where he scored 16 goals in the league, Lukaku became a figure of ridicule among rival fans and some United fans too.

His first touch was mocked at every opportunity, and after moving to Inter Milan, he would then have a go at fans who had called him “lazy.”

3 Jadon Sancho - Borussia Dortmund, £73 million

July 2021. After chasing their man for months and months, United finally confirmed they had signed Sancho.

The English winger had become one of European football’s most exciting players in Germany, and in his last year with Dortmund he managed 16 goals and 19 assists, having previously posted 39 goal contributions the season before that.

But excitement has given way to immense disappointment, with Sancho a shadow of his former self.

It has become so bad that fans have been watching his highlights from Borussia Dortmund and wondering where it all went wrong.

2 Angel Di Maria - Real Madrid, £59.7 million

The then 26-year-old said United were the only club he would have left Real Madrid for, joining for a British transfer record in 2014.

And things looked promising at first for Di Maria. But within a year, he had changed his tune.

After fights with Van Gaal and a burglary, he would join PSG and angered fans by saying he couldn’t care less about the famous number seven shirt he wore.

1 Alexis Sanchez - Arsenal, swap deal

There was only ever going to be one winner.

Sanchez at Arsenal was absolutely incredible, scoring goals for fun and helping the Gunners win some silverware along the way.

But United did not get that version of the player.

United paid the Chilean an extraordinary £350,000 per week wage, only for Sanchez to score five goals in 45 outings for the Red Devils.

He would later join Inter on a free transfer and is still widely regarded as one of the worst Premier League transfers of all-time.