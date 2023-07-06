The summer transfer window is officially open for Premier League teams.

Fans have already seen clubs hastily completing deals for players and getting some out the door too.

Unsurprisingly, there has been something of a fire sale at Chelsea as the Blues seek to trim their bloated squad, but some big names have left Stamford Bridge.

Kai Havertz, Mason Mount and Mateo Kovacic, all first-team players, have departed for “Big Six” rivals Arsenal, Manchester United, and Manchester City.

Those six teams in English football are no strangers to doing business with one another, but as some clubs have found out in the past, signing someone from an elite team does not automatically mean that the player will thrive.

So, in hindsight, what are some of the worst bits of business conducted between Arsenal, Chelsea, City, Liverpool, Tottenham, and United?

We’ve picked out 15 of the worst transfers, but there will certainly be some out there who think we have missed off a player or have ranked someone too high or too low.

Disagree with us? Let us know in our social media comments. But for now, here are our 15 worst bits of business between the Premier League’s big six.

Worst transfers between the Premier League’s big six

15 Willy Caballero – Manchester City to Chelsea

The penalty-saving king signed for Stamford Bridge on a free transfer in 2017, but he was only ever destined to play in cup competitions, stand between the posts when required, and fill a space on the bench.

He made a total of just 11 Premier League appearances for the Blues, leaving in 2021 with a Champions League winners medal.

14 Raheem Sterling – Manchester City to Chelsea

Raheem Sterling expecting the pass vs. Everton.

Another man who made the move from Manchester to London. But we might have gone too early on this one…

Sterling joined as Chelsea’s marquee signing in the summer of 2022, with many thinking he could add quality to Thomas Tuchel’s side.

But the German coach was shortly out the door, Sterling was moved to wing-back by his successor Graham Potter for a few games, and he failed to live up to expectations last campaign.

He could yet shine under Mauricio Pochettino next season, hence why he’s not higher on the list, but Chelsea fans will want to see why they spent nearly £50 million on him.

13 Henrikh Mkhitaryan – Manchester United to Arsenal

BARCELONA, SPAIN - AUGUST 04: Henrikh Mkhitatyan of Arsenal looks on during the Joan Gamper trophy friendly match between FC Barcelona and Arsenal at Nou Camp on August 04, 2019 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Unfancied by Jose Mourinho, the Armenian left Old Trafford in a swap deal for Alexis Sanchez in 2018.

But although he posted more goals and assists for the Gunners than he managed in the same number of Premier League games for United, he was then loaned out to Roma in 2019, before securing a permanent move away.

Not the impact that Arsenal fans thought he might have had. Mind you, things went even worse for the man who went the other way…

12 Lassana Diarra – Chelsea to Arsenal

A Premier League and FA Cup winner with Chelsea. Despite only making 13 league appearances in west London, Arsenal must have surely seen potential.

But after joining in August 2007, Diarra was on the move again in January 2008, leaving the Gunners for Portsmouth after making just seven league appearances for them.

However, he did go on to feature at Real Madrid, so maybe the Arsenal recruitment team were right to take a chance on him.

11 Craig Bellamy – Manchester City to Liverpool

The Welshman initially joined Liverpool from Blackburn in 2006, staying for just one year before moving on to West Ham.

After two years in east London, he joined Manchester City in 2009, and after being loaned to Cardiff for the 2010/11 season, he returned to Liverpool in 2011.

Bellamy managed just six goals in the Premier League that year, and then was on the move yet again, joining Cardiff in the Championship.

10 David Luiz – Chelsea to Arsenal

On his day, the Brazilian defender was incredible. But those days were very limited at Arsenal.

Rash challenges and three red cards in 53 league games, Luiz left north London at the end of his contract after two seasons.

Mind you, with another FA Cup added to his trophy cabinet, it was not all bad news.

9 Victor Moses – Chelsea to Liverpool

Chelsea signed the winger from Wigan but loaned him to the Reds for a season in 2013.

Moses failed to make much of an impact at Anfield, if any, playing in 22 matches in total and managing just the one league goal.

A far cry from the player who was given a new lease of life under Antonio Conte at wing-back and played a crucial role in Chelsea’s Premier League success under the Italian.

8 Yossi Benayoun – Liverpool to Chelsea

The same two clubs, but with a player going the other way this time.

Benayoun had shown promise at both West Ham and Liverpool, managing 16 goal contributions in east London before upping his total to 48 from 134 games for the Reds.

However, his luck would run out when he signed for Chelsea in 2010 for €7 million.

He played just 14 matches for the Blues in three years, spending two of the seasons on loan at Arsenal and West Ham, before leaving at the end of his contract.

7 Juan Sebastian Veron – Manchester United to Chelsea

The Argentine midfielder never really got going at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich thought he was worth a shot, despite Veron failing to impress at United after signing for a record fee in English football.

However, he managed just seven league appearances in his debut campaign, before then signing for Inter on loan and later departing for Estudiantes.

6 Fernando Torres – Liverpool to Chelsea

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 06: Fernando Torres of Chelsea looks thoughtful during the Barclays Premier League match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on February 6, 2011 in London, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Three Chelsea signings in a row! And this one is arguably the worst of the lot.

No Chelsea fan would say that about Torres though, especially considering he scored the goal which sent Chelsea to the Champions League final against Bayern Munich.

But despite that, Chelsea broke the British transfer record to ultimately sign someone who managed just 20 goals in 110 league appearances, and who eventually left for free and joined AC Milan.

For context, he netted 65 times in 102 outings for Liverpool.

5 Robbie Keane – Tottenham Hotspur to Liverpool

Heading into the top five, we kick things off with someone who was considered an excellent striker during the 2000s.

Keane joined Spurs in 2002 and impressed, managing 15 goals in the 2007/08 season before signing for Liverpool, the fifth most in the league that year.

But Keane would only last six months at Merseyside before leaving the club, moving back to Tottenham in 2009.

He later explained that he had been told that he would play alongside Fernando Torres, but that did not ultimately prove to be the case.

4 Willian – Chelsea to Arsenal

The Brazilian winger had been a good asset during his seven-season stay at Stamford Bridge, but he ultimately left in the summer of 2020 once his contract expired.

Willian signed for the Gunners on a three-year deal, and things initially looked promising, with the forward managing to create three goals on his debut.

But things quickly turned sour, and the Brazilian managed just two more assists in 25 appearances before his contract was terminated by mutual consent.

He would later admit that he wanted to leave the club just three months into his deal, and would then say that he wished he never left Chelsea.

3 Owen Hargreaves – Manchester United to Manchester City

Despite making 23 appearances in his first season at United, Hargreaves would then spend a significant amount of time out injured.

Recurring knee issues limited him to just six outings for the Red Devils between the start of the 2008/09 season and the summer of 2011.

But despite the injury problems, rivals Man City decided that signing him was worthwhile.

Needless to say that it was not a sensible deal in the end. Hargreaves made just one league appearance for Roberto Mancini’s side.

2 Joe Cole – Chelsea to Liverpool

Cole was an unbelievable player on his day, with his quick feet and ball-striking ability making him a problem.

Need reminding of how good he was? Just check out this goal against United which left multiple players baffled.

Unable to agree a new contract with the west London club though, he departed on a free transfer, with Liverpool signing the man who had managed 40 goals and 44 assists in a Chelsea shirt.

But he failed to impress, managing to get sent off in his league debut against Arsenal.

In 2011 the Englishman was loaned to French side Lille for the season, before re-joining former club West Ham after two-and-a-half years.

Hardly what fans might have expected from the man compared to Lionel Messi by club legend Steven Gerrard.

1 Alexis Sanchez – Arsenal to Manchester United

There probably are not many Manchester United fans who will dispute this, let alone rival fans.

Excitement was palpable around Old Trafford when the club signed Sanchez, with the Chilean having impressed during his time at Arsenal.

He was the marquee signing, and having led the line so effectively for the Gunners, scoring 80 goals and registering 45 assists, he was placed on an astronomical wage worth up to £560,000 per week.

But he failed to live up to the hype, and in 45 appearances, he managed just five goals and nine assists.

He even said after the failed move that he wanted to go back to Arsenal after his very first United training session.

A far cry from what many expected.