Highlights Messi's record-breaking 644th goal for Barcelona was celebrated with personalised bottles of Budweiser sent to all 160 goalkeepers he scored against.

Prominent goalkeepers such as Gianluigi Buffon and Jan Oblak expressed their respect and admiration for Messi's achievement and received their own bottles.

The long list of goalkeepers who received the bottles highlights the remarkable number of elite-level keepers that Messi scored against throughout his glittering Barcelona career.

Remember during Lionel Messi's final season at Barcelona when 160 goalkeepers were sent 644 bottles of Budweiser beer between them? You may have missed it at the time, so allow us to explain exactly what happened.

Each bottle of Budweiser represented one of Messi's 644 goals for Barça. What was significant about the number 644? Well, Messi netted his 644th Barcelona goal against Real Valladolid and broke Pele's long-standing record for most goals scored for a single club in the process.

Budweiser then came up with a genius campaign to celebrate Messi's achievement. Personalised bottles of their beer were sent to every 'keeper that the legendary forward had scored against up until that point. Each bottle was numbered and featured an image of Messi celebrating.

All 644 bottles were accompanied by the following message: "This feat is made even more extraordinary given they were scored against the best keepers in the world. We know of no other competitors more worthy of celebrating. Kings aren't made overnight."

Notable goalkeepers who received at least one bottle

It was a message that encouraged some of the 'keepers who received a bottle (or more than one bottle in quite a few cases) to share a photo and a message on social media. Gianluigi Buffon, one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time, tweeted: "@budfootball... thanks for the beers. I'l take it as a compliment. We have great battles over the years! Congratulations on breaking the 644 record #Messi! it really is an unbelievable achievement. Cheers!". The Italian also filmed the following video:

Former England international Joe Hart wrote on Instagram: "Nothing but respect for the great man @leomessi seems strange to be 'proud' to have conceded goals but at the end of the day we are dealing with greatness ... congratulations and it's just a privilege for me and to be a part of his history and an achievement that will never be matched."

And Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak posted: "Congratulations on your great achievement of 644 goals, Leo. I never like conceding but the challenge of stopping you brings the best out of goalkeepers too. Thank you @budfootball for the special gift."

Every goalkeeper who received a beer from Messi

A graphic showing the full list of goalkeepers that received one or more Budweiser beer was then posted to social media, highlighting the staggering number of elite-level 'keepers that Messi had scored against for the Blaugrana.

One bottle

Goalkeepers who received one bottle from Messi Anthony Lopes, Mathieu Gorgelin, Raul Valbuena, Mario Galinovic, Inaki Lafuente, Jose Pinto, Tim Wiese, Javier Lopes Vallejo, Marco Sotari, Raphael Schafer, Allan McGregor, Stefano Sorrentino, Vladan Kujovic, Timo Hildebrand, Francesc Arnau, Juan Carlos Caballero, Rui Patricio, Leo Franco, Inaki Goitia, Juan Pablo Carrizo, Vladimir Stojkovic, Oscar Ustari, Diego Calzado, Federico Vilar, Damian Albil, Justo Villar, Fock, Helton, Fraser Forster, Dani Hernandez, Marco Amelia, Enaut Zubikarai, Jesus Fernandez, Xabi Irureta, Julian Cuesta, Marcelo Barovero, Manu Fernandez, Yann Sommer, Kevin Trapp, Silvio Proto, Juan Soriano, Stole Dimitrievski, Ondrej Kolar, Roman Burki, Rui Silva, Alex Remiro, Denes Dibusz, Ruslan Neshcheret.

Two bottles

Goalkeepers who received two bottles from Messi Luis Garcia, Ruben Perez, Remy Vercoutre, Artur Boruc, Sergio Sanchez, Juan Pablo, Hans Jorg Butt, Edwin van der Sar, Oleksandr Shovkovskiy, Jens Lehmann, Jacobo Sanz, Juan Calatayud, Aleksandr Gutor, Rafael, Mario Fernandez, Mikel Saizar, Joe Hart, Jaime Jiminez, Manuel Neuer, Petr Cech, David Ospina, Jon Andres Serantes, Craig Gordon, Nauzet Perez, Gianluigi Buffon, Kepa, David Soria, Axel Werner, Alisson, Jaume Domenech, Sergio Herrera.

Three bottles

Goalkeepers who received three bottles from Messi Wojciech Szczesny, Franco Costanzo, Toni Doblas, Andriy Pyatov, Roberto Fernandez, German Lux, Hugo Lloris, Alexandros Tzorvas, Johan Selberg-Wiland, Roman Pavlik, Kenneth Vermeer, Jasper Cillessen, Urko Pardo, Diego Marino, Mat Ryan, Dorus de Vries, Leandro Chichizola, Neto.

Four bottles

Goalkeepers who received four bottles from Messi Ricardo, David Cobeno, Gregory Coupet, Javi Varas, Esteban, Julio Cesar, Andrey Dikan, Adrian, Yoel Rodriguez, Bono, Jeroen Zoet, Aitor Fernandez, Jordi Masip, Manolo Reina.

Five bottles

Goalkeepers who received five bottles from Messi Sergio Aragoneses, Vicente Guaita, Salvatore Sirigu, Przemyslaw Tyton, Fabri, Oier Olazabal, Iago Herrerin, Sergio Alvarez, Ruben Blanco, Tomas Vaclik.

Six bottles

Goalkeepers who received six bottles from Messi Asier Riesgo, Gustavo Munua, David de Gea, Casto, Kiko Casilla, Gero Rulli, Manuel Almunia.

Seven bottles

Goalkeepers who received seven bottles from Messi Miguel Moya, Cesar Sanchez, Jordi Codina, Willy Caballero, Bernd Leno, Cristian Alvarez, Keylor Navas, Antonio Adan, Juan Carlos, Sergio Rico.

Eight bottles

Goalkeepers who received eight bottles from Messi Christian Abbiati, Daniel Aranzubia, Sergio Asenjo, Fernando Pacheco.

Nine bottles

Goalkeepers who received nine bottles from Messi Carlos Kameni, Thibaut Courtois, Beto.

10 or more bottles

Goalkeepers who received 10 or more bottles from Messi 10 bottles Jan Oblak 11 bottles Claudio Bravo, Dudu Aouate, Ruben Martinez, Marko Dmitrovic. 12 bottles Andres Palop, Tono, Pau Lopez. 13 bottles Ivan Cuellar, Roberto. 14 bottles Diego Lopez. 17 bottles Iker Casillas, Andres Fernandez. 18 bottles Gorka Iraizoz. 21 bottles Diego Alves.

As you can see, no goalkeeper received more bottles of Messi's Budweiser beer than Diego Alves, the former Valencia and Brazil shot-stopper who conceded a whopping 21 of Messi's 644 goals. Second on the list was ex-Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Gorka Iraizoz (18), followed by Real Madrid icon Iker Casillas and Anders Fernandez (17 each). Thibaut Courtois, meanwhile, was sent nine bottles. The world-class Belgian must have breathed a huge sigh of relief when Messi departed Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain in 2021.

Other 'keepers who received a delivery from Messi included David de Gea, Wojciech Szczesny, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Hugo Lloris, Petr Cech, Manuel Neuer, Alisson and Edwin van der Sar. In fact, it would probably be far quicker to name the goalkeepers that Messi didn't score against during his extraordinary 17-year spell at Barcelona.