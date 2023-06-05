The top PPV buyrates across the world of combat sports have been revealed, and the top 20 shows just how big of a draw Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather are.

Top of the list is the fight between Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao in 2015, which had a buyrate of 4.6 million. The American won this bout via unanimous decision.

After this, McGregor's name appears no less than NINE times in the top 20.

What are the best-selling PPV events of all time in combat sports?

Next highest in terms of top 20 appearances after McGregor is unsurprisingly Mayweather, with five (including four appearances in the top five), and Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez with three.

Second overall is Mayweather vs McGregor, who clashed in 2017, with the former emerging victorious once again to take his career record to 50-0. This had a buyrate of 4.3 million.

Third was UFC 229, which was headlined by McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov, with the Irishman once again tasting defeat. The buyrate of this one was 2.4 million, someway off from the top two.

The top five is rounded out by Mayweather's bouts against Oscar de la Hoya in 2007, and Canelo in 2013.

Indeed, the top 11 spots in the list all have either McGregor and/or Mayweather in them. The highest one not containing either the man known as 'Money' or the 'Notorious One' is the 2017 clash between Canelo and Gennady Golovkin, which ended in a draw.

One telling stat shows that, while McGregor made the most appearances in the top 20, his win-loss ratio in these bouts is not the most sparkling, especially compared to Mayweather, who clearly excelled when the lights were on bright, winning every one of his featured bouts in an undefeated career.

McGregor, in addition to losing to Mayweather and Khabib, also came out on the losing end in the fight at number six on the buyrate list: against Dustin Poirier at UFC 257. And he also lost to Poirier at UFC 264 (number eight in the list), though, this was the fight in which McGregor suffered a broken leg.

Throw in a loss to Nate Diaz at UFC 196 (number 11), and it shows a tendency for McGregor to perhaps not be at his absolute best when the buyrates are high.