Highlights Lionel Messi might have ended up turning out for Spain or Italy were he not so intent on representing the country he was born in.

Messi was 13 when he joined Barcelona's academy and the Spanish FA attempted to persuade him to play for Spain.

The Inter Miami star said in his book, Messi, The Patriot, that he only ever wanted to play for Argentina, and he has enjoyed brilliant success with La Albiceleste, most notably winning the World Cup in 2022.

It's difficult to imagine Lionel Messi turning out on the international stage for a country other than Argentina. The former Barcelona star is synonymous with La Albiceleste, and hundreds of millions of football fans across the globe were delighted when he finally got his hands on the World Cup in 2022.

For much of his career, it seemed as though Messi might never win a major international tournament. Argentina were losing finalists in the Copa America in 2007, 2015 and 2016, as well as the World Cup in 2014. That third Copa America defeat in 2016 prompted Messi to call time on his international career, but it was a short-lived retirement as he returned just months late to resume his pursuit of major honours.

Messi's Career with Argentina

Legend achieved World Cup and Copa America glory after several low points

Argentina fell short at the World Cup in 2018, losing in the knockout stages to eventual champions France, and succumbed to a similar fate at the Copa America a year later, losing to eventual champions Brazil in the semi-finals, but Messi finally got his hands on a major trophy in 2021, as Argentina won the Copa America before winning the World Cup a year later.

Had Messi declared for another nation he was eligible for, he might have enjoyed success at international level far sooner than he did. Spain were the best international team on the planet during the early stages of Messi's international career, winning Euro 2008, the 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012.

Lionel Messi's World Cup record World Cups played at 5 Appearances 26 Goals 13

Messi moved to Spain when he was just 13 and could have accelerated the process to get a Spanish passport due to the amount of time he spent there. Vicente del Bosque, the former Spain manager, confirmed that the Spanish FA tried to convince Messi to play for them before he declared for Argentina.

"The Federation made every effort to get Messi to play for Spain," Del Bosque told a Spanish radio station. "Lionel refused because he loves his country. His arrival would have been for the best. Messi is Messi - there is only one. It would have been a dream to coach him."

Messi Only Ever Had Eyes for Argentina

Star wasn't tempted by Spain offer

Messi confirmed in a book about his Argentina career, titled Messi, The Patriot, that he was never tempted to play for Spain. "I was asked informally if I wanted to play for Spain, but I always said that I wanted to play for my national team because I love Argentina and these are the only colours I want to wear," Messi, who made his Argentina debut in 2004, said. “I was always an avid fan of the national team. I watched the games on television because I could never go to the grounds and watch them as a fan."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Lionel Messi holds a number of World Cup records, including having made more appearances at the tournament (26) than any other player in the tournament's history.

Messi's former Barcelona teammate and good friend Cesc Fabregas said that it felt like the right decision for the Argentine to play for his country of birth, even if he thinks he would have enjoyed turning out for Spain alongside him. "It would have been phenomenal if Leo had played for Spain," Fabregas said. "We would have won more titles, but he always felt very Argentine and I think it was the perfect decision to play for his country."

Messi was also eligible to play for Italy, as his great-grandfather was from there, which would have qualified Messi for an Italian passport. Messi's great-grandfather left Italy to move to Argentina in the late 1800s, so it's fair to say there was never any real possibility of Messi turning out for the Azzurri. Unlike with Spain, there were never any talks between the Italian FA and Messi over the player representing Italy.