Ruben Amorim is reportedly close to only two Manchester United players, with members of the squad beginning to notice which stars have become their new manager's favourites. Amorim has not given the Red Devils the manager bounce most would have expected since replacing Erik ten Hag back in November.

The introduction of the 40-year-old's preferred 3-4-3 system has caused some teething problems at Old Trafford as the players attempt to adapt to a tactic they have never played before. However, it is not just Amorim's setup that is raising eyebrows, as those playing under him are beginning to notice which personnel he favours and how his approach to relationships with the squad has differed from that of Ten Hag's.

Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot Favourites of Amorim

The manager has resisted to getting too close with his squad

According to a report from the Manchester Evening News, Portuguese stars Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot have emerged as the two players who have become closest to their new manager, with Amorim deliberately trying to keep his distance from the majority of the squad.

It is perhaps not overly surprising to hear that the two names the former Sporting man has built a strong connection with are fellow Portuguese natives, but it is believed that the rest of his players have noticed that there is a closeness between the trio that Amorim doesn't share with the rest of the squad.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only Amad Diallo has played more for Manchester United under Ruben Amorim than Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot.

The report states that the reason for this approach is that, with a major squad overhaul planned in the coming months, the United boss is avoiding getting too attached to his players in case they are eventually moved on. The man himself also claimed in January that the club's hectic schedule had prevented him from getting to know his squad on a more intimate level, as he had to focus on preparing for games.

Difference Noticed Between Amorim and Ten Hag

There was also praise for Ruud van Nistelrooy