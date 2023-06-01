There were plenty of standout performers in the Premier League during the 2022/23 season.

Manchester City star Erling Haaland broke the record for the most goals ever scored in a Premier League campaign, while Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard almost inspired his team to the league title.

But while some players produced the odd Player of the Match display, only a handful managed to maintain their high level across the whole campaign.

The people over at WhoScored gave every single player a rating out of 10 for each game they played and we're taking a look at the 20 players with the highest overall average.

Some of those included will not surprise you, but there are no doubt a few omissions that may leave some wondering.

The 20 best players from the 22/23 PL season based on ‘average rating’

20. Ilkay Gundogan - Man City (7.11)

19. Phil Foden - Man City (7.13)

18. Mohamed Salah - Liverpool (7.16)

17. Casemiro - Man United (7.17)

16. Bruno Guimaraes - Newcastle (7.21)

15. James Maddison - Leicester (7.24)

14. Joelinton - Newcastle (7.24)

13. Ivan Toney - Brentford (7.25)

12. Gabriel Martinelli - Arsenal (7.25)

11. Rodri - Man City (7.26)

It won't come as a shock to see three Man City players feature here.

Pep Guardiola's side were deserving victors in the end and almost every member of their squad was outstanding over the course of the campaign.

Salah was criticised for his performances early in the season, but the Egyptian still finished with 19 goals and 12 assists.

Meanwhile, Maddison is the only player to feature for a club outside the top 10.

The England star was fantastic for Leicester all season but couldn't help them avoid relegation.

Who makes the top 10?

10. Martin Odegaard - Arsenal (7.29)

Arsenal's skipper finished as their top goalscorer and was also their most influential playmaker.

9. Jack Grealish - Man City (7.33)

Despite facing criticism when he first joined, Grealish has now found his feet at City and has made the left-wing spot his own.

8. Solly March - Brighton (7.38)

March was the most improved player in the Premier League based on average rating.

READ MORE: The 10 most improved players in the Premier League

7. Bukayo Saka - Arsenal (7.40)

Odegaard may have been top scorer but it was Saka who achieved the higher average rating.

6. Kieran Tripper - Newcastle (7.41)

The Newcastle defender enjoyed a fine season and was pivotal in helping the Magpies secure Champions League football.

5. Gabriel Jesus - Arsenal (7.42)

The Brazilian struggled for goals late in the season but his performances at the start of the campaign were extremely impressive.

4. Bruno Fernandes - Man United (7.44)

Fernandes' stats don't fully reflect his influence on United's side and the Portuguese star led from the front all season.

3. Harry Kane - Tottenham (7.51)

Imagine scoring 30 goals and not ending up as top goalscorer.

It was another fine season for the Spurs striker, as has become customary.

2. Erling Haaland - Man City (7.54)

Haaland's debut season will go down in history and the scary thing is, he's probably only going to get better.

Can anyone stop him next season? We'll have to wait and see.

1. Kevin De Bruyne - Man City (7.58)

You'd be forgiven for thinking Haaland would be number one.

Yet, a large proportion of the Norwegian's goals have come courtesy of De Bruyne.

The Belgian provided a whopping 16 assists in the league and almost every one of his seven goals were screamers.