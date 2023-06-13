Erling Haaland broke records galore during his first season at Manchester City but he's ranked just seventh in a list of the top-performing players in Europe during the 2022/23 campaign.

The people over at WhoScored gave every single player in Europe's top five leagues a rating out of 10 for each game they played domestically and we're taking a look at the 20 players with the highest overall average.

It's worth noting that these ratings do not factor in matches played in the Champions League or cup competitions – only games played in the league.

While plenty of the names featured won't surprise you at all, there are still a plethora of world-class players who didn't quite make the cut.

Check out the list below:

The top 20 players in Europe during the 2022/23 season

20. Niclas Fullkrug - Werder Bremen (7.38)

19. Remy Cabella - Lille (7.38)

18. Bukayo Saka - Arsenal (7.40)

17. Kieran Trippier - Newcastle (7.41)

16. Alexandre Lacazette - Lyon (7.42)

15. Gabriel Jesus - Arsenal (7.42)

14. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia - Napoli (7.43)

13. Bruno Fernandes - Man United (7.44)

12. Victor Osimhen - Napoli (7.45)

11. Joshua Kimmich - Bayern Munich (7.47)

Many of you might not be too familiar with Fullkrug or Cabella, yet both were in outstanding form for their clubs throughout the season.

The former notched 16 Bundesliga goals in 28 games, while Cabella registered 17 goal contributions for Lille in 32 matches.

Saka and Jesus almost inspired Arsenal to the Premier League title, so it's no surprise to see them feature.

Equally, the Napoli duo of Kvaratskhelia and Osimhen helped the Italian side win their first Serie A title in 33 years.

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes is the highest-ranked Red Devils player on this list, with the likes of Casemiro and Marcus Rashford both missing out on the top 20.

Another big name to miss out is Real Madrid star, Vinicius Junior, with the Brazilian ranked 23rd.

Who makes the top 10?

10. Robert Lewandowski - Barcelona (7.49)

Having moved from Bayern to Barcelona, the Polish striker adapted to Spanish football instantly and scored 23 league goals overall.

9. Harry Kane - Tottenham (7.51)

While 30 league goals was not enough to claim the Premier League Golden Boot, it was still another brilliant campaign for the Englishman.

8. Karim Benzema - Real Madrid (7.53)

Benzema may have left Madrid now but he finished his final season at the club with an impressive 19 goals in just 24 league games.

7. Erling Haaland - Man City (7.54)

Despite his 36 league goals, Haaland is not even City's highest-rated player from the 22/23 campaign.

What more could he have done?

6. Jude Bellingham - Borussia Dortmund (7.58)

The English teenager just keeps getting better and while Dortmund agonisingly missed out on the title, Bellingham will no doubt be a star at Real Madrid.

5. Kevin De Bruyne - Man City (7.58)

He may have gone off in the Champions League final, but De Bruyne was still City's standout player from their treble-winning campaign, according to WhoScored.

4. Antoine Griezmann - Atletico Madrid (7.69)

Atletico re-signing Griezmann proved to be a stroke of genius as the Frenchman notched 31 goal contributions in just 31 starts.

3. Neymar - PSG (7.71)

The Brazilian featured in just 20 league games but registered 24 goal contributions in this time.

2. Kylian Mbappe - PSG (7.80)

The French striker finished as the top scorer in Ligue 1 for the fifth season in a row – finishing with 29 goals.

1. Lionel Messi - PSG (8.28)

Though his time in France is now over, Messi ended his final season at PSG with an average rating of 8.28 – some 0.48 higher than his teammate, Mbappe.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner scored 16 league goals and claimed 16 assists in just 32 league matches.

He may be headed to Miami now, but there's no doubt he's still world-class.