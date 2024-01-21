Highlights Chelsea tops the list of teams with the highest transfer income since 2014, earning €1.32 billion through player sales, including big-money transfers like Eden Hazard and Kai Havertz.

Benfica demonstrates a successful system of developing and selling hot prospects, generating €1.21 billion in transfer income. Players like João Félix and Ruben Dias have been key contributors.

European powerhouses like Barcelona and Real Madrid have also made significant sums from player sales, with Barcelona earning €1.06 billion and Real Madrid earning €865 million. Notable transfers include Neymar's record-breaking move to PSG and Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from Real Madrid.

Over the years, a lot of attention has been paid to just how much money clubs are spending on transfers. Teams like Chelsea and Manchester United have very famously spent an insane amount of cash bringing in new talent, whether they've worked out or not. With fees rising exponentially in recent years, there seems to be more of a focus on how much teams are spending than ever before.

But what about how much teams are making from the transfer market? With net spend also being a major talking point in recent years, it's time we take a look at the sort of income that the biggest teams are making through selling talent. On that note, Transfermarkt recently revealed the 20 football teams who have the highest transfer income since 2014 and we're here to tell you who they are.

Teams with highest transfer income since 2014 Team Total income Chelsea €1.32b Benfica €1.21b Monaco €1.2b Juventus €1.09b Barcelona €1.06b Atletico Madrid €996m Borussia Dortmund €985m Ajax €966m Real Madrid €865m Roma €851m Inter Milan €836m FC Porto €792m Manchester City €792m Lyon €759m Liverpool €737m Sporting Lisbon €728m Atalanta €722m Lille €696m Southampton €689m PSG €667m Statistics per Transfermarkt.

20 Paris Saint-Germain

Total income - €667m

In the 2010s, Paris Saint-Germain emerged as a serious financial powerhouse, throwing money all over the place to sign some of football's best talents like Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. They have also done a solid job bringing money in off the back of player sales, though. The French side made decent money selling players like Goncalo Guedes and Marco Veratti, but it was their sale last summer of Neymar that is the biggest they've ever had.

After making him the most expensive player in the world back in 2017, they managed to recoup a solid fee for him when he moved to the Saudi Pro League and Al-Hilal after six years in Paris. He fetched close to £90m which isn't a bad bit of business at all. Especially considering how anti-climatic his time in France wound up being.

19 Southampton

Total income - €689m

After their promotion to the Premier League, Southampton made a name for themselves for their incredible business in the transfer market. The number of fairly impressive players that came through the doors at St. Mary's for small fees, only to become huge stars and move on for massive profits is actually absurd.

The Saints did an incredible job recruiting talent over the years. The likes of Sadio Mane, Victor Wanyama and Virgil van Dijk are just a handful of names that fit that bill. The latter actually became the most expensive defender of all time when he joined Liverpool. Unfortunately, there's only so many times a team can replace their top stars before it catches up to them and that's largely why Southampton find themselves in the Championship right now.

18 Lille

Total income - €696m

If Lille had held on to just a few of the players they've sold for huge money in the last few years, they'd likely be putting serious pressure on PSG in the race for the Ligue 1 title. That's a testament to just how good some of the names they've sold are. Stars like Victor Osimhen and Rafael Leao were sold for fairly large fees, and they probably could have gotten even more in hindsight.

Other stars they've sold for large fees in the last decade include Sven Botman, Amadou Onana and Nicolas Pepe, and while the former two have been huge successes for their new teams, the less said about Pepe's time at Arsenal, the better.

17 Atalanta

Total income - €722m

In the 2010s, Atalanta became a surprise hit in Italy. The team became a fan favourite for neutrals as they were so entertaining to watch, and they had a team filled with genuinely impressive talent. Unfortunately, a lot of those stars have now departed the club, and they've taken a step back in the league as a result.

On the other hand, though, they've made an astounding amount of money in the process, selling players like Cristian Romero to Tottenham Hotspur, Dejan Kulusevski to Juventus and Rasmus Hojlund to Manchester United. Just last summer, their sale of Hojlund became the most expensive sale in the club's history. Impressive work.

16 Sporting Lisbon

Total income - €728m

Sporting's ex-player Bruno Fernandes



Recently, there has been an astounding amount of talent surfacing in Liga Portugal and Sporting Lisbon has been one of the catalysts for that. The club has developed some incredible players over the years but hasn't had an easy job keeping hold of them.

Just in the last few years, they've sold Bruno Fernandes to Manchester United for over £60m, Matheus Nunes to Wolverhampton Wanderers for over £40m, Pedro Porro to Tottenham Hotspur for £39m and most recently, Manuel Ugarte to PSG for just over £50m. It's an impressive track record made all the more respectable considering they've moved all those key figures on and are still top of the Liga Portugal halfway through the current campaign.

15 Liverpool

Total income - €737m

While Jurgen Klopp has spent big since taking charge of Liverpool, something that has helped take his side to the top of the Premier League and deliver their first title in three decades, they've also brought a large chunk of money back into the club through selling players.

The sales of Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho in the last decade make up a huge chunk of the money they've made, with the two stars both going to Barcelona for a combined fee of £191m. On top of that, they've made decent money selling Raheem Sterling, Fabinho and others. What makes their business even better is the fact that the Reds have put the money to excellent use. Few times have a track record in the transfer market quite as solid as Liverpool in the last few years.

14 Lyon

Total income - €759m

There was a time when Lyon was a powerhouse in European football. The club dominated French football and reigned supreme at the top of Ligue 1 for quite some time. Those days are firmly in the past now, but the club has still done a decent job producing top talent over the last decade.

Players like Lucas Paqueta have made a name for themselves in France with the team and earned them some pretty eye-watering money on their way out. Firmly entrenched in a relegation battle this year, it's safe to say Lyon haven't reinvested the money they've made anywhere near effective enough.

13 Manchester City

Total income - €792m

Manchester City have become known for spending plenty of money building a team that was guaranteed to bring them success. They've signed the likes of Ruben Dias, Erling Haaland and Rodri in recent years for huge fees, but they've also shown a knack for conducting decent business when shipping players out too.

Whether it's players that are no longer needed at the Etihad like Raheem Sterling, or young stars that want to pursue opportunities elsewhere like Leroy Sane and Ferran Torres, the Cityzens have consistently done a great job bringing in a decent return for the majority of their big outgoing talents.

12 FC Porto

Total income - €792m

While they've been trading league titles every single season with Benfica, with the two teams taking turns winning Liga Portugal over the last decade, Porto has been making a fortune in the transfer market along the way. The former Champions League winners have sold stars like Luis Diaz, Eder Militao and James Rodriguez for some pretty sizeable fees over the last decade.

Just last summer, though, they received their biggest transfer fee ever when they sold Otavio to Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr for over £50m. Considering David Carmo is the side's most expensive signing at just £20m, it's quite impressive they've made all this money and still managed to compete at the top of Portuguese football while barely reinvesting it in the squad.

11 Inter Milan

Total income - €836m

Despite their status as one of the best teams in Italy, Inter Milan has made a habit out of selling their best players to teams outside of the country in recent years. Names such as Andre Onana, Romelu Lukaku and Achraf Hakimi have all been sold to teams in Europe for massive fees.

Lukaku was an excellent bit of business for Inter, with the club purchasing him from Manchester United for £68m, and then selling him to Chelsea just a couple of years later for almost £100m. After a shocking year at Stamford Bridge, they even got him back on loan for a season too.

10 Roma

Total income - €851m

Roma might not necessarily be a team you'd associate with developing big names and doing great business when selling them on, but the Italian side has done so on numerous occasions. The best example is probably Alisson, who they sold for over £50m to Liverpool in 2018.

The Brazilian isn't the only star they've made a chunk of cash off from Liverpool, though, as the Reds also spent a big fee to take Mohamed Salah away from the club and Serie A. To be fair to Jurgen Klopp's side, both deals have proven to have still been an absolute bargain in the years since.

9 Real Madrid

Total income - €865m

When you sign some of the biggest names on the planet, it's only natural that you'll occasionally sell some of them at a later date for large amounts of cash. That's often how Real Madrid has made such a large amount of money in via transfer income. The Spanish club have paid big for players like Cristiano Ronaldo but still managed to bring in a healthy amount of money once they sold them on years later.

In truth, they've done quite well in recent years selling players for large fees, despite the fact they've deemed them surplus to requirements such as Casemiro, who cost Manchester United close to £70m at the age of 30. Smart business from Los Blancos.

8 Ajax

Total income - €966m

After establishing themselves as the best team in the Netherlands under Erik ten Hag, Ajax made a habit of producing quality stars and then selling them to bigger teams for serious cash in recent years. Some have had success, such as Matthijs de Ligt at Juventus, but others have flopped massively once leaving the club, such as Antony and Donny van de Beek.

The latter two cost Manchester United a combined total of £121m, so while Ajax have done an excellent job selling players on, the Red Devils might be wise to avoid returning to that well in the near future.

7 Borussia Dortmund

Total income - €985m

With players like Erling Haaland, Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham joining Borussia Dortmund for next to nothing before becoming the worldwide stars that they now are, it's not surprising at all to see just how much money the Bundesliga club have made this decade in terms of player sales.

There might not be a better side suited to developing young stars and moulding them into world-class athletes before selling them on for massive profits. They've done it on more than a handful of occasions and likely will continue to do so in the future. Every now and then, they might even get to bring one of their former talents back, like they did with Mario Gotze and more recently, Sancho.

6 Atletico Madrid

Total income - €996m

For a while, Atletico Madrid grew a reputation for developing stars and then selling them on to bigger clubs for very healthy profits. They did it in the 2000s with Fernando Torres, the early 2010s with Sergio Aguero, and then they did it later that decade with the likes of Antoine Griezmann.

The Frenchman became a global star playing under Diego Simeone at Atletico and when he left for Barcelona in 2019, he cost the Catalan giants over £100m. Not a bad deal at all for his former team, who eventually resigned him for a fraction of that after his time at Camp Nou turned into a bit of a nightmare. The club has also sold stars like Rodri and Thomas Partey to the Premier League's upper echelon in recent years and that's helped their bottom line too.

5 Barcelona

Total income - €1.06b

Considering their reputation for blowing money and the debt they currently find themselves in, it might be surprising to see Barcelona have actually made this much money in player sales over the last decade. The La Liga side has become known for spending massive amounts of cash on players who don't come close to living up to it. We're looking at you, Philippe Coutinho.

They've done a solid job flogging players too, though. Admittedly, the gigantic sale of Neymar does them a lot of favours here, with the Brazilian costing PSG an eye-watering £200m back in 2017, but they've also sold several other names for fairly large chunks. Any club that manages to get almost £80 for Arthur Melo is doing a cracking job.

4 Juventus

Total income - €1.09b

Having splashed cash on the likes of Matthijs de Ligt and Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus aren't exactly known for being a selling club. Nonetheless, they've done a pretty effective job in the transfer market selling some of their talent on for huge amounts of money. The aforementioned De Ligt is one of them, with the centre-back joining Bayern Munich in 2022 for over £60m.

Paul Pogba's move to Old Trafford in 2016 is the biggest bit of business for them, though. Having picked the midfielder up on a free transfer when he was first released from United back in 2011, they made an astonishing profit on him, selling him back to the Red Devils for close to £100m. Selling the likes of Joao Cancelo for big money also helped.

3 Monaco

Total income - €1.2b

For a while there, Monaco looked like they were destined to emerge as a serious threat to PSG for the foreseeable future. The likes of Kylian Mbappe, James Rodriguez and Aurelien Tchouameni were all fantastic for the French club, but they went on to sell them all for seriously big money.

Mbappe alone fetched close to £150m which is an insane fee for a player that they developed for absolutely nothing. They haven't done nearly a good enough job putting that money to use, but there's no denying they did an excellent job selling talent. Having signed Folarin Balogun last summer, we might see the club make another hefty profit in the future if they sell him on.

2 Benfica

Total income - €1.21b

What a system Benfica seem to have in place. The Portuguese side has just been developing hot prospects at an astonishing rate over the last decade and it's seen them make an absolute fortune on the transfer market. Stars like João Félix, Ruben Dias, Darwin Nunez and Enzo Fernandez have all spent time at Benfica before being sold on for huge profits.

It's a testament to the work they're doing at the club that they are constantly selling their best players for massive amounts of money, but are still contending in the Liga Portugal year after year.

1 Chelsea

Total income - €1.32b

Despite spending more than anyone else in recent years, Chelsea has also earned more through player sales as well, showing they've been active on both ends of the transfer market. The Blues have sold some huge stars at Stamford Bridge since 2014, with no finer example than Eden Hazard in 2019. The Belgian joined Real Madrid for close to £100m but isn't the only player to leave Chelsea for big money in the last decade or so.

Just last summer, Kai Havertz and Mason Mount both departed the club for a combined fee of over £100m. Not bad business. It's just a shame the club can't seem to figure out how to spend it wisely.