The Premier League is home to some of the most exciting talents in world football currently.

Stars have been brought to England’s top division for expensive fees, or have seen their value soar with excellent performances.

But who are the most expensive players in the league right now?

Well, thanks to Transfermarkt, we can see who exactly cracks the top 20.

Now, almost immediately, there's an issue.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, Chelsea's Reece James, and several others are all valued at €70.00m, and including them all would take the list to 21.

So as a tiebreaker, we've decided to pick the younger stars, as they will most likely be more valuable in the long-term.

Sorry Mo...

And to give an idea as to how much quality there is in the division currently, some huge names also don't make the list.

Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold falls short, as does Chelsea’s Mason Mount, both valued at €5 million less than the players above them in the rankings.

Without further ado, here are the 20 most expensive players currently in the Premier League…

The 20 most valuable players in the Premier League

20. Reece James - Chelsea - €70.00m

19. Jack Grealish - Man City - €70.00m

18. Antony - Man Utd - €70.00m

17. Darwin Núñez - Liverpool - €70.00m

16. Gabriel Martinelli - Arsenal - €70.00m

15. Gabriel Jesus - Arsenal - €75.00m

14. Rúben Dias - Man City - €75.00m

13. Bruno Fernandes - Man Utd - €75.00m

12. Luis Díaz - Liverpool - €75.00m

11. Rodri - Man City - €80.00m

10. Kevin De Bruyne - Man City - €80.00m

9. Declan Rice - West Ham - €80.00m

8. Martin Ødegaard - Arsenal - €80.00m

7. Marcus Rashford - Man Utd - €80.00m

6. Bernardo Silva - Man City - €80.00m

5. Enzo Fernández - Chelsea - €85.00m

4. Harry Kane - Tottenham Hotspur - €90.00m

3. Bukayo Saka - Arsenal - €110.00m

2. Phil Foden - Man City - €110.00m

1. Erling Haaland - Man City - €170.00m

Haaland €60 million clear

It is probably not a shock to see Haaland top the list after his first season with Man City.

He played a crucial role in helping them complete an incredible treble, scoring 52 goals in a sky-blue shirt in all competitions.

He is worth €60 million more than the two other players to finish on the podium: his teammate Foden and Arsenal's Saka.

The Norwegian is now worth nearly triple what City paid Borussia Dortmund in 2022, a reported fee of around €60 million.

His value also makes him the most expensive player in the world currently, according to the CIES Football Observatory.

Read More: The 10 most expensive players in the world, ft. Mbappe, Haaland & Vinicius Jr

Declan Rice is the only player outside the “big six”

The so-called “big six” teams in English football take up nearly every spot in the list too.

City have five players worth more than €80 million on their books, and the most entrants on this list in total with seven.

They are followed by Arsenal with four and then Manchester United, who have three members of their squad included.

Both Liverpool and Chelsea have two entries, with new boy Enzo Fernandes cracking the top five after his big-money January move to west London.

And Spurs and West Ham both only record one entry, although each player is valued at more than €80 million.

West Ham captain Rice is the only person on the list to play for a team outside of the “big six.”

However, with Arsenal and other teams reportedly interested, it could soon be a clean sweep.