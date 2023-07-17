Arsenal are assembling quite the team under Mikel Arteta.

After a disappointing end to last season which saw the Premier League title slip through their hands, the Gunners have been active in the transfer market to improve their odds next season.

Kai Havertz has been signed from Chelsea, Jurrien Timber has been bought from Ajax, and West Ham captain Declan Rice has been signed for a reported £105 million fee too.

All three players have added quality and strength in depth, with Arteta keen to ensure that the collapse they experienced last campaign does not happen again.

Arsenal rise up the rankings for the most valuable squads in the world

And Arsenal’s summer spending spree has had an additional effect too.

The addition of high-value players has seen the total market value of their squad skyrocket on football website, Transfermarkt.

The site continuously updates squad value depending on players that a club might sign, and total value can also change if players already at the club experience a drop or increase in value.

Back in April, Arsenal were estimated to have a total value of around €890 million, the fourth highest in the world.

But with Havertz, Timber and Rice all joining for a combined cost of over £200 million, how have the rankings changed in recent months?

Without further ado, here are the 20 most valuable squads in the world right now.

The 20 most valuable squads in the world today

20 Borussia Dortmund - €443.80 million

Dortmund experienced a significant drop in squad value, falling from 12th place in these rankings to 20th in a matter of months.

That has mainly been due to the departure of midfielder Jude Bellingham. The 20-year-old is estimated to be worth €120 million currently, with his performances for Die Borussen and England at the World Cup catching the eye.

19 Brighton & Hove Albion - €470.05 million

The Seagulls were excellent last season under Roberto De Zerbi, finishing sixth in the Premier League and qualifying for the Europa League too.

They have managed to get into these rankings despite losing Alexis Mac Allister to Liverpool. But their squad value could come tumbling down soon, with their most valuable player, Moises Caicedo (€75 million), attracting interest from Chelsea.

His departure would see Brighton drop out of these rankings entirely.

18 Bayer Leverkusen - €472.65 million

Xabi Alonso’s side finished sixth in the Bundesliga last season and have since added talented players to their squad.

Alejandro Grimaldo has signed from Benfica, and Granit Xhaka has joined from Arsenal too for a reported fee of £21.4 million.

However, they could yet lose Moussa Diaby, with the 23-year-old linked with a move to Aston Villa.

17 Juventus - €512.20 million

The Old Lady have had a tumultuous few months, finishing seventh in Serie A after a 10-point deduction because of the club’s transfer dealings.

They could lose valuable players too, with Dusan Vlahovic linked with a move away from the club, but they are in talks to sign Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea.

16 AC Milan - €512.75 million

Despite advancing to the semi-finals of the Champions League, Milan’s 2022/23 season ended in disappointment. They were eliminated by rivals Inter and only managed a fourth-place finish.

Although they have sold Sandro Tonali to Newcastle, they have recruited Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Christian Pulisic from Chelsea, two players who could help them challenge for the title next season.

15 Inter Milan - €529.15 million

Last season was a success overall for Inter, with them completing a domestic cup double.

However, the campaign ended with heartache for fans of the Nerazzurri, with their side beaten in the Champions League final by Manchester City.

They have dropped one place since April, but look set to lose more value soon, with goalkeeper Andre Onana set to join Manchester United.

14 Atletico Madrid - €535.20 million

Diego Simeone’s side finished behind both Real Madrid and Barcelona last season in La Liga and were eliminated early on in the Champions League too.

Joao Felix has since returned to the fold, adding a few more millions to the total value of the squad and regaining his status as the club's most valuable player. But he could be on the move soon, with Aston Villa reportedly interested in signing the Portuguese attacker.

13 Aston Villa - €552.00 million

Speaking of Villa…

It was a season to remember for Unai Emery’s men. Having finished seventh in the league, they will be playing Europa Conference League football next season.

They have added some quality players to the squad as well, with the likes of Youri Tielemans and Pau Torres all boosting the total value of the team.

12 Newcastle United - €580.10 million

Despite finishing in the top four last season, Eddie Howe’s men don’t finish in the top half of these rankings.

Tonali has arrived for £55 million, but is only the third most valuable player at the club, with Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimarães both worth more.

They might add further quality in the coming weeks, with Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi and Leicester City’s Harvey Barnes two men who the Magpies are reportedly targeting.

11 Napoli - €629.08 million

The Serie A Champions this season were the 11th most valuable squad in the world back in April, and nothing has changed for them in the last few months.

Their two most valuable players help out a considerable amount, with Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia worth a staggering €120 million and €85 million respectively.

10 Tottenham Hotspur - €773.30 million

We’re making a huge jump in value as we enter the top 10, with Ange Postecoglou’s side first up.

Spurs’ star man is unsurprisingly Harry Kane, who could yet depart for Bayern Munich this summer. But their new boy James Maddison is their second most valuable asset at €60 million.

That puts him on par with Cristian Romero. Son Heung-min, who is arguably Tottenham’s second-best player after Kane, is only their fourth most valuable.

9 Manchester United - €833.80 million

Back in April, United had a total squad value of €795.7 million. But although their total squad value has risen since then, they have dropped one position in the rankings.

Only one new recruit has arrived at Old Trafford so far this summer, with Mason Mount joining from Chelsea and becoming their third most valuable player at €60 million behind Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford.

With Onana seemingly on his way from Italy though, expect this total value to go up soon.

8 Liverpool - €846.80 million

Liverpool’s total value has dropped by around €32 million in the last few months, mainly because of Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita, James Milner, and others all leaving the club.

There have been two big additions in midfield though, with Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister arriving at Anfield.

Neither man becomes Liverpool’s most valuable player though. That honour is bestowed upon winger Luis Diaz, with the Colombian worth €10 million more than Mohamed Salah.

7 Barcelona - €868.50 million

The current La Liga champions have seen a sharp increase in value since April by over €100 million.

It is not as if that has all come down to player arrivals either. Ilkay Gundogan's arrival from Manchester City has added €20 million to the total, while Inigo Martinez’s arrival from Athletic Bilbao brings in an additional €10 million, but those are not monster increases.

The main reason for Barcelona’s increase is because players already at the club have steadily risen in value.

Frenkie De Jong’s value increased by €15 million on Transfermarkt between March and June, while 19-year-old Alejandro Balde saw his value go up by €20 million in that same time frame.

6 Chelsea - €868.50 million

After spending huge amounts of money in both of last season’s transfer windows, Chelsea’s squad was estimated to be worth around €1.02 billion.

Following a poor 12th-place finish in the Premier League though, that total has fallen dramatically.

A significant number of departures have played a role in that drop too, with Mount, Havertz and Mateo Kovacic just three players to have left the club.

Their two most valuable players are Enzo Fernandez and new signing Christopher Nkunku, both worth a total of €80 million.

5 Bayern Munich - €894.50 million

The Bundesliga champions have a wealth of talent at their disposal, with Joshua Kimmich, Matthijs de Ligt, and Alphonso Davies all worth €70 million or more.

Meanwhile, German international Jamal Musiala is worth around €110 million.

Nevertheless, despite the insane players and new additions like Raphaël Guerreiro and Konrad Laimer, Bayern’s total value has dropped from €979.7 million in April, meaning they fall two places in the rankings.

4 Real Madrid - €991.00 million

With Bellingham joining Los Blancos from Dortmund this summer, Madrid now have four players on their books worth €100 million or more.

Vinicius Jr and Bellingham are the third and fourth most valuable players in the world currently, worth a combined total of €270 million, while Rodrygo and Federico Valverde are both valued at €100 million too.

Valverde is the oldest at just 24 years old. You would imagine that all four players will get even better with age and become even more valuable.

3 Paris Saint-Germain - €1.03 billion

As we go past the billion mark, we first head to France.

Despite losing Lionel Messi this summer already, PSG have increased their value from €882.55 million in April by more than €100,000.

That has mainly been achieved by adding multiple players to their ranks. Manuel Ugarte has joined from Sporting Lisbon, Milan Skriniar has arrived from Inter, and Lucas Hernandez has been signed from Bayern.

However, with the future of Kylian Mbappe still unresolved, will €180 million be knocked off this total in the coming weeks?

2 Manchester City - €1.19 billion

They might have won the treble last season and they might have Erling Haaland, the most expensive player in world, on their books, but Pep Guardiola’s side have been knocked off top spot.

That is despite their squad value increasing since April. City’s squad was previously estimated to be worth €1.05 billion.

As well as Haaland, Phil Foden is worth approximately €110 million, while Rodri’s market value is around €90 million.

City’s value is also likely to fluctuate in the coming months, with it potentially increasing if Josko Gvardiol arrives or decreasing if Bernardo Silva does leave in the coming weeks.

1 Arsenal - €1.21 billion

City triumphed over Arsenal in the Premier League last season, but it is the Gunners who come out on top here.

They have seen a huge increase in value over the last few months, with the arrivals of Rice, Havertz and Timber all helping.

But existing players like Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, and Gabriel Martinelli have all seen their values increase on Transfermarkt too, underlining just how much talent is at the Emirates currently.

It could yet be enough to secure a first league title for Arsenal in 20 years…