The top 20 players to have played the most minutes during the 2022/23 season have been revealed.

The Champions League final on Saturday, in which Manchester City completed their historic treble against Inter Milan, marked the end of the domestic campaign for Europe's top leagues.

While the majority of players are enjoying their well-earned rest in the shape of a holiday, some will embark on their respective international duties next week.

Some players will feel the need for a break more than others seeing as they have featured much more for their clubs.

One is Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes who tops the list by 355 minutes.

Not only has the Portugal international been ever-present for his club but was also prominent for his home nation, adding nine appearances to his international CV.

Per Transfermarkt, here are the top 20 players from the 2022/23 season to accrue the most minutes.

Which players racked up the most minutes in the 2022/23 season?

20. Harry Lewis – Bradford – 4980 minutes

19. Regan Poole – 4980 minutes

18. Danilo – Juventus – 4986 minutes

17. Nicolas Otamendi – Benfica – 4999 minutes

16. Federico Valverde – Real Madrid – 5024 minutes

15. Harry Kane – Tottenham Hotspur – 5056 minutes

14. Ibou Touray – Salford – 5063 minutes

13. Enzo Fernandez – Benfica/Chelsea – 5075 minutes

12. Thibaut Courtois – Real Madrid – 5100 minutes

11. Rodri – Manchester City – 5124 minutes

10. Attila Szalai – Fenerbache – 5170 minutes

9. Jose Ardon – Antigua – 5173 minutes

8. Vinicius Jr – Real Madrid – 5227 minutes

7. Odysseas Vlachodimos – Benfica – 5248 minutes

6. David De Gea – Manchester United – 5250 minutes

5. Oscar Castellanos – Antigua – 5264 minutes

4. Max Crocombe – Grimsby – 5340 minutes

3. Anthony Moris – Union St. Gilloise – 5475 minutes

2. Dominik Livakovic – Dinamo Zagreb – 5542 minutes

1. Bruno Fernandes – Manchester United – 5897 minutes

Fernandes played an impressive 5897 minutes across 59 games, having just missed three fixtures for Erik ten Hag and the Red Devils.

The three players to follow were all goalkeepers as Dinamo Zagreb’s Dominik Livakovic racked up 5542 minutes, Union St. Gilloise’s Anthony Moris with 5475 minutes and in fourth place is Grimsby’s Max Crocombe, who managed 5340 minutes.

David de Gea joins his teammate on the list after featuring between the sticks for 5250 minutes, which earns him a place in sixth spot.

City’s Champions League final match-winner Rodri finds himself just outside the top ten as he has racked up 5124 minutes, whereas Enzo Fernandez is just behind with 5075 minutes.

Real Madrid also have three players to feature on the top ten list, with Vinicius Jr, Thibaut Courtois, and Federico Valverde placing 8th, 12th, and 16th, respectively.

The talismanic Harry Kane scored 30 goals in the Premier League season but has his large number of minutes to thank as he played 5056 minutes across the 2022/23 term.