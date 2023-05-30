The 2022/23 Premier League season has come to an end and there were so many standout performers.

Erling Haaland was terrific for Manchester City in their title winning campaign, scoring a record-breaking 36 goals.

Kevin De Bruyne was his usual brilliant self, as were the likes of Ilkay Gundogan, Jack Grealish and Rodri.

Elsewhere, Harry Kane was immense for Tottenham, as were Arsenal duo Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard and Liverpool star Mohamed Salah.

But who finished the season with the most Man of the Match trophies in the Premier League?

We've answered that very question using figures provided by WhoScored.

Where players are tied, we've used their average rating to sort them.

The 20 Premier League players with the most Man of the Match trophies in the 22/23 season

20. Bryan Mbeumo - 4 (Average rating: 7.01)

19. Eberechi Eze - 4 (Average rating: 7.02)

18. Alexis Mac Allister - 4 (Average rating: 7.05)

17. Aleksandar Mitrovic - 4 (Average rating: 7.08)

16. Gabriel Martinelli - 4 (Average rating: 7.25)

15. Bukayo Saka - 4 (Average rating: 7.40)

14. Gabriel Jesus - 4 (Average rating: 7.42)

13. Morgan Gibbs-White - 5 (Average rating: 6.83)

12. Rúben Neves - 5 (Average rating: 6.95)

11. Michael Olise - 5 (Average rating: 6.99)

10. Casemiro - 5 (Average rating: 7.17)

9. Ivan Toney - 5 (Average rating: 7.25)

8. Marcus Rashford - 6 (Average rating: 7.08)

7. Solly March - 6 (Average rating: 7.38)

6. Bruno Fernandes - 6 (Average rating: 7.44)

5. Erling Haaland - 6 (Average rating: 7.54)

4. Martin Ødegaard - 7 (Average rating: 7.29)

3. Kieran Trippier - 8 (Average rating: 7.41)

2. Harry Kane - 8 (Average rating: 7.51)

1. Kevin De Bruyne - 9 (Average rating: 7.58)

Haaland, despite scoring a record-breaking 36 goals in England's top tier in 2022/23, 'only' received six Man of the Match trophies.

That's three trophies fewer than teammate De Bruyne, who received an impressive nine Man of the Match trophies in 28 starts.

Odegaard, Trippier and Kane were also named the best player in a single Premier League match more times than Haaland.

Three Man United players make the top 10: Rashford, Fernandes and Casemiro.

While Arsenal trio Saka, Jesus and Martinelli feature in the top 20.

Interestingly, no Liverpool player makes the list, not even Salah. The Egyptian received three Man of the Match trophies in England's top tier in the 22/23 campaign.