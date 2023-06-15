It always feels harsh to judge some Premier League players too intensely due to a number of factors such as injury, form of their respective team and lack of match sharpness.

There is always someone at the top of the list and inevitably, there will be someone at the bottom.

We have previously looked at the best-performing players in Europe during the 2022/23 season, and we will now take a look at the Premier League's worst-performing players from the same campaign.

All data is courtesy of WhoScored, who have provided each player with a rating out of 10 to reflect their performances during the season.

The 20 worst rated players from the 22/23 Premier League

It is understandable that the majority of players on this list are from teams in the bottom half of the table.

Teams that are struggling are likely to have a number of players who underperform.

The real shock is to see players such as Tierney, Pulisic and James on this list, all players that showed a lot of promise only a couple of years ago.

Former league winner, Costa, is another big name to be in the 20 worst-performing players after a poor campaign at Molineux.

Who makes up the top 5 worst Premier League players in 22/23?

5. Dennis Praet - Leicester (6.19)

The Belgian international only started six games throughout the season and contributed a single goal as his team were relegated.

4. Jean-Philippe Mateta - Crystal Palace (6.17)

Crystal Palace struggled in front of goal for the most part of the season under Patrick Vieira and that was summed up by the misfiring Frenchman, who only managed two goals all season.

3. Flynn Downes - West Ham (6.13)

The 24-year-old spent the majority of the season as a backup option to the Hammers' midfield without ever looking to break into the lineup on a consistent basis.

2. Tom Davies - Everton (6.12)

Out of favour under Frank Lampard, Davies never changed his own fortunes when the managerial change was made and continued to get very limited minutes in a poor Everton side.

1. Sam Surridge - Nottingham Forest (6.09)

The unfortunate stat of being the worst-performing player in the league over the whole season lands at Surridge's door.

So many incomings at Forest did not help his case as he managed only a single start as the spearhead of the attack.

One goal contribution is not enough for a club struggling and only narrowly surviving relegation.