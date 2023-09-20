Highlights Data analysts have predicted who will win the 2023/24 Champions League, having simulated the competition 10,000 times using a supercomputer.

Manchester City are the overwhelming favorites to lift the Champions League trophy, with their supercomputer simulations predicting that they have a massive chance of winning.

Bayern Munich and Arsenal are the closest competitors to City, with Bayern slightly edging out Arsenal in terms of their chances of success in the competition.

The Champions League has returned to our TV screens for the 2023/24 season, and speculation is already rife about who might be on the wrong end of an upset, who might top their group, and most importantly, who will get their hands on Europe’s most esteemed prize come the summer of 2024.

There is no shortage of brilliant teams in this year’s competition. Manchester City and Pep Guardiola will be determined to keep their crown after dominating clubs en route to success in Istanbul last time out. But with the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain all in the mix, success is by no means guaranteed.

But the question on everyone’s mind now that gameweek one of the competition has concluded is who has the best chance of lifting the trophy? Well, the team at Opta Analyst have crunched the numbers, predicting this year’s tournament after their supercomputer simulated it 10,000 times to see which European team has the best chance of success.

The results from their predictions make for interesting reading, so let’s dive into the results and see exactly who is expected to dominate on the European stage.

Manchester City are overwhelming favourites

You probably knew what was coming, but is it really that surprising to see Guardiola’s super team at the top of the pile? Even though they lost key parts of their squad over the summer, with Ilkay Gundogan and Aymeric Laporte moving on, they have strengthened excellently, adding Josko Gvardiol and Mateo Kovacic to their already impressive ranks.

Their new additions make them the overwhelming favourites in the eyes of Opta’s machine. In 10,000 sims, City were crowned winners 38.9% of the time, 28% higher than the team in second place. Even more impressively, they made the final in 55.1% of all supercomputer simulations and very rarely missed out on spots in the last eight and last four compared to their peers.

Stage Percentage of times Man City reached said stage Quarter-finals 84.4% Semi-finals 69.0% Final 55.1% Winner 38.9%

It will certainly take something very special to halt the reigning champions, who made an excellent start to their defence, demolishing Red Star Belgrade 3-1 in their first group game. Guardiola is intent on adding more European prestige to his time in Manchester, and even declared it would be easier for City to win a second Champions League.

"It'll be easier," he said. "The most difficult to win is the first one. It is incredible for us but it is just one."

Bayern and Arsenal were City’s closest competitors

Should City fail in their attempt to lift back-to-back European Cups, though, the supercomputer believes that Bayern Munich or Arsenal will have the best chance of success in the competition. Bayern won the tournament slightly more frequently in the simulations than Mikel Arteta’s side, but both clubs experienced more success than 14-time winners Real Madrid.

Thomas Tuchel’s Bundesliga champions were found to top their group 64.8% of the time, a statistic that Manchester United fans will not want to hear. Now with Harry Kane on their books, they added to their existing six Champions Leagues in 10.9% of the sims, advancing to the final 22% of the time. Kane will no doubt be hoping he can add Europe’s biggest prize to a relatively bare trophy cabinet, and they got off to the best possible start by beating United 4-3.

Arsenal, back in the Champions League for the first time in six seasons, did occasionally win the entire thing in Opta’s many simulations, making them bronze medalists in the supercomputer’s predictions. It will seemingly take something remarkable for them not to escape their group, with them making it to the knockout rounds 89.9% of the time. They certainly did very little to convince fans that they would not be a force to be reckoned with, thrashing PSV in their opening match.

Stage Percentage of times Arsenal reached said stage Quarter-finals 58.5% Semi-finals 34.0% Final 17.9% Winner 8.7%

Madrid are fourth-favourites on the list as they bid to return to the summit of European football once again, which feels a little low for them given that they now have an incredible squad on their hands. Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Eduardo Camavinga… We could go on. Seeing as they have all those players and more on the books, it’s surprising that they only won the competition in 6% of all sims, and only made it to the semi-finals 24.4% of the time. But as we know all too well, you never can tell with Los Blancos. They just love this competition.

Rounding out the supercomputer's top five are last season’s finalists Inter Milan, the only other team who won the competition in more than 5% of all sims. Interestingly, they made it to the quarter-finals more often than the aforementioned Real Madrid, but the Spanish giants progressed to the latter stages of the competition more often. After drawing against Real Sociedad in their first game, though, maybe Opta's supercomputer has been a little generous...

Man Utd only handed a slim chance of glory

The five remaining teams in the top 10 each won the simulated competition on a handful of occasions. And while United have a higher chance of winning it than both Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, both Napoli and RB Leipzig collected the trophy more times in the simulations.

Out of those five teams, it is Napoli who are the most likely to go on and experience success. Gli Azzurri were crowned kings of Europe in 4.5% of the simulations, with both Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Victor Osimhen likely to be integral to any success they experience in the competition. The supercomputer did also have them topping group C more frequently than Real Madrid (42% compared to 39.4%), but the Serie A champions failed to progress as far in the knockout rounds as the Spanish side.

Leipzig got off the mark with a win in their first group stage match against Young Boys, with the German side currently level of points with Manchester City in group G. They are unlikely to finish above the English team, who they face next on the 4th of October, but should still reach the knockout stages of the competition quite comfortably.

Also expected to finish second in their group are United, with Erik ten Hag’s side only topping group A 27.7% of the time. After a 4-3 loss against Bayern in their first match where Andre Onana made a massive blunder, they did little to make fans think they will top their pool. But the supercomputer did have them reaching the last eight in 41.2% of it's simulations. Given how their season has gone thus far, though, it would be a surprise to see them lift the famous trophy at the end of the season.

Stage Percentage of times Man Utd reached said stage Quarter-finals 41.2% Semi-finals 19.6% Final 8.3% Winner 3.3%

Xavi’s Barcelona, while having a bigger chance of reaching the final than United, are handed a slimmer chance of winning the competition, albeit by 0.1%. The Blaugrana last won the trophy in 2015, with their current manager among the substitutes that night against Juventus. Atletico have the tenth-highest chance of lifting the trophy out of all teams in the competition, but they are some way behind the rest of the top 10 on 2.4%.

What about Newcastle and the group of death?

Much has been said about Newcastle’s return to the Champions League for the first time in 20 years, especially after they were drawn in what many termed this year's group of death. Yet despite having less recent European experience than PSG, Borussia Dortmund, and AC Milan, the supercomputer gave them a good chance of winning group F.

Eddie Howe’s boys finished first in their pool 29.1% of the time, making the last 16 in 54.3% of the simulations. However, they finished bottom of their group 21.8% of the time, which reflects just how close the competition will be for them.

If they do make it out, though, there is a very slim chance they get to the latter stages. Opta’s supercomputer found that the Magpies made it to the last eight 29.4% of the time, made it to the semis 13.1% of the time, and to the final 5.4% of the time. That’s much higher than PSG, who only had a 3.6% chance of getting to Wembley and just a 1.4% chance of finally winning the trophy. Luis Enrique, Eddie Howe, and virtually every other manager besides Pep Guardiola will be hoping these latest odds are way wide of the mark.