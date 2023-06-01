When things go right for a team, it's usually the players on the pitch that receive most of the credit - with their manager often a distant second.

However, if things don't go to plan, the manager is typically the first to face criticism.

But it’s about time that managers – and not just those on the pitch - get their flowers when they have a good season.

With that in mind, GOAL have ranked the best 21 managers in Europe for the 2022/23 season, but who takes the top spot?

21. Marco Rose (RB Leipzig)

Rose took over his hometown club when they were placed in 11th and has worked wonders since taking over at the helm in September.

He’s steadied the ship and placed third in the German top-flight, played in a DFB-Pokal final, and navigated his side into the Champions League knockout stages. Hats off to you, Marco.

20. Raffaele Palladino (Monza)

From youth team manager to senior team coach, Monza has guided Serie A newbies to wins over Juventus, Inter and Napoli.

They may not have finished as well as other sides on this list, but the talent he has at his disposal is not comparable. Therefore, he’s done a very respectable job.

19. Gary O’Neil (Bournemouth)

Fans and pundits alike predicted that Bournemouth were destined for the drop - and we can't pretend that was an unreasonable call.

When O’Neil replaced Scott Parker as the Cherries boss, eyebrows were raised. Now, just months later, he’s in the conversation for Premier League Manager of the Year.

18. Jagoba Arrasate (Osasuna)

In comparison to previous seasons, Osasuna should hold their heads high given they reached a Copa del Rey final. Notably, their squad included many academy graduates, which makes the feat even more impressive.

Two mid-table finishes were accrued following their return to La Liga in 2019,but Arrasate has one-upped that this season to potentially finish in a Europa Conference League place.

17. Christian Streich (Freiburg)

Streich has been Freiburg through and through since his appointment, and they have continued to make relatively steady progress since their 2016 promotion.

They have now recorded their second-consecutive Europa League qualification, just missing out on qualification for the Champions League.

Soccer Football - DFB Cup - Semi Final - Hamburg SV v SC Freiburg - Volksparkstadion, Hamburg, Germany - April 19, 2022 SC Freiburg coach Christian Streich reacts REUTERS/Cathrin Mueller DFB REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO.

16. Jose Luis Mendilibar (Sevilla)

Having recently picked up a record-extending seventh Europa League win for Sevilla, Mendibilar earns a rightful spot on his list.

Though his side’s domestic form has not been fruitful in Spain, there’s no doubt his European success puts him up there among the most seasoned coaches.

15. Imanol Alguacil (Real Sociedad)

Real Sociedad’s ten-year absence from Europe’s prestigious competition has ended under Alguacil’s tutelage, with La Real showcasing consistency throughout.

Their manager is a long-term supporter of the club and despite losing their star player Alexander Isak, they often contended well with La Liga’s bigger sides.

14. Simone Inzaghi (Inter Milan)

Maybe this ranking is too low considering they have a date with Manchester City in the Champions League final left to play, overthrowing their Milan rivals in the process, though Inter's Serie A campaign seemed to suffer as a result.

Despite underperforming domestically, Inzaghi’s unprecedented success in the Supercoppa Italiana and Coppa Italia have put the former striker in the upper echelons of managers in Europe.

13. Erik ten Hag (Manchester United)

A third-place finish, a Carabao Cup triumph, and a date with their cross-town rivals in the FA Cup final is not a bad season by any stretch of the imagination.

The Dutch tactician has dealt with off-the-field issues expertly and has brought a newfound sense of belief into the famous club, which sets them up perfectly for the foreseeable future.

12. Pascal Gastien (Clermont Foot)

Not all managers need to win a trophy or finish in a European spot to be considered successful.

Gastien of Clermont Foot has guided his French outfit to a top-half finish for the first time in their career. It’s important to remember they were only promoted to the country’s top-tier division for the first time in their history two years ago, and now they have bagged an eight-placed finish.

11. Eddie Howe (Newcastle)

For the first time in two decades, Howe and his team have led Newcastle back onto Europe’s top table.

Together with an appearance in the Carabao Cup final, Howe's first full season on Tyneside was undoubtedly a success.

10. Unai Emery (Aston Villa)

European football-securing Aston Villa have defied the odds under Emery’s stewardship and their unpredicted success in the league this season is courtesy of the elite-level coach.

Given the Spaniard’s track record in European competitions, Villa may be a dark horse next campaign.

9. Maurizio Sarri (Lazio)

Some will remember Sarri for his sideline antics, but the former Chelsea boss is nothing less than a coaching genius.

Lazio have the chance to finish in a commendable second place behind league-winners Napoli which, on paper, may not seem significant, but it does mark the Italian outfit’s return to the Champions League after a three-year wait.

8. Mikel Arteta (Arsenal)

Despite falling at the last hurdle, Arteta joins an exclusive list of managers to push Guardiola to the wire in domestic proceedings.

Now, Arsenal have cemented Tuesday and Wednesday nights into their footballing calendar next campaign and have their inspiring Spaniard to thank for their progress.

7. Roberto De Zerbi (Brighton)

Brighton secured Europa League qualification. That in itself is quite the achievement.

He has translated some of the league’s unknown stars into world-beaters and will hopefully thrive in Europe next term.

De Zerbi took over from Graham Potter and has been showered with praise from none other than Guardiola himself, which attests to the Italian’s brilliance.

6. Urs Fischer (Union Berlin)

Fischer has led Union Berlin to unforeseen Champions League qualification, which is an amazing achievement given the club were only promoted to the Bundesliga three years ago.

Though they fluffed the chance to win the league, Fischer deserves all the credit he gets.

5. Xavi (Barcelona)

It’s not quite been textbook Barcelona, but Xavi has stormed La Liga this season, with many thanks directed towards his astute defence.

They may have benefitted from a poor Real Madrid showing and they may have been spurred on by their early European exits, but this season under their legendary former player could be just the start of the return of a young, hungry, dominant Barcelona.

4. Arne Slot (Feyenoord)

Gaining interest from the likes of Tottenham, Slot has enjoyed a decent season in the Netherlands.

His footballing blueprint has paid dividends this season as he saw off the usual title suspects of Ajax and PSV, finishing seven points ahead of the Dutch giants.

3. Pep Guardiola (Manchester City)

A name that many would have expected to take the crown, Guardiola is on course to match Man United’s treble success back in 1999.

Ultimately, they had too much for league-chasers Arsenal in the end and have now two finals to contend in, but have Inter and United in their way, with the latter willing to do anything to prevent them winning the lot.

2. Franck Haise (RC Lens)

If it wasn’t for a star-studded PSG side, Haise’s Lens outfit would have won the Ligue 1.

It was largely a two-horse race, with Marseille eight points behind second-placed Lens – a team that achieved two seventh-place finishes in the two previous seasons. The progression is commendable, and now they will contend with Europe’s elite next season.

1. Luciano Spalletti (Napoli)

Ending Napoli’s 33-year wait for a Scudetto win, Spalletti has decided to take up the option of a sabbatical.

The Italian has boosted the careers of Victor Osmihen and Kvicha Kvaratskhelia into two of the sport’s most sought-after players, with both likely to depart Naples this summer.

Enjoy your time off, Luciano!