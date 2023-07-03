Tennis is one of the most financially lucrative sports in the world, for both male and female players.

The likes of Serena Williams, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are globally recognised names, and considering their success both on and off the court – it will come as no surprise that all are extremely wealthy.

But who comes out on top when it comes to topping the tennis-rich list?

The people over at Wealthygorillia.com have put together a list of the 25 wealthiest tennis stars in the world, featuring players both past and present.

It's worth noting that the likes of Jessica Pegula, who is often branded 'the world's richest tennis player', is not on the list – owing to the fact the majority of her wealth is based on inheritance from her parents.

But while many of the other faces that feature may be known to you, there are a few surprise inclusions, especially in the number one spot.

Check out the list below:

The 25 richest tennis players in the world

25. Justine Henin - $14 million

24. Victoria Azarenka - $15 million

23. Martina Navratilova - $15 million

22. Marat Safin - $15 million

21. David Ferrer - $16 million

20. Ana Ivanovic - $16 million

19. Chris Evert - $16 million

18. Jim Courier - $18 million

17. Billie Jean King - $20 million

16. Agnieszka Radwanska - $25 million

15. Andy Roddick - $30 million

14. Bjon Borg - $40 million

13. Li Na - $50 million

12. Anna Kournikova - $50 million

11. Venus Williams - $95 million

Who makes the top 10?

10 John McEnroe - $100m

McEnroe won seven Grand Slam titles during his playing days and his infamous antics on court made him a polarising figure worldwide.

Nowadays, he works as a commentator and pundit, which only adds to his staggering $100m net worth.

9 Andy Murray - $100m

Murray may not have won a Grand Slam since 2016, but he is still one of the most successful tennis players of the modern era.

With three major titles and a plethora of endorsement deals to match, he continues to be one of Britain's richest athletes.

8 Maria Sharapova - $135m

Having burst onto the scene as a teenager, Sharapova went on to become one of the faces of women's tennis.

Despite being banned for failing a drugs test in 2016, she retired from the sport in 2020, having won five major titles.

7 Pete Sampras - $150m

Before the rise of Federer, Nadal and Novak Djokovic, Sampras was considered the greatest men's player ever.

The American was named ATP Player of the Year on six successive occasions between 1993 and 1998, while he also won 14 Grand Slams.

6 Andre Agassi - $175m

Agassi may not have trumped Sampras when it comes to major titles but he does have a higher net worth.

Had he not been forced to retire in 2006, his earnings may have been even more.

5 Serena Williams - $180m

Williams is the highest-ranked woman on the list and is widely considered the greatest female tennis player ever.

Despite stepping away from the game in 2022, Williams still reportedly nets up to $20 million in sponsors and endorsements every year.

4 Rafael Nadal - $180m

Nicknamed the King of Clay, Nadal is part of the big three, alongside Federer and Djokovic.

The Spaniard has won 21 major titles so far and has earned more than $100m in prize money alone.

3 Novak Djokovic - $200m

Djokovic narrowly pips Nadal when it comes to earnings, owing to his 23 Grand Slam titles.

While the Serbian lost several endorsements after publicly speaking out against the Covid-19 vaccine, he still ranks third on this list.

2 Roger Federer - $450m

Federer has now been overtaken by Nadal and Djokovic in terms of Grand Slam wins, but the Swiss star was no doubt the face of men's tennis for a number of years.

Having netted a ludicrously big contract with Nike many years ago, Federer also has his own clothing brand.

It means his net worth is reportedly more than the rest of the 'Big Three' combined.

1 Ion Tiriac - $2bn

Be honest, you weren't expecting this at all.

The Romanian did not enjoy anywhere near the success of the other players on this list but he has made his fortune since retiring.

Tiriac founded the private bank, Banca Tiriac in 1990 and became the first Romanian ever to make Forbes' billionaires list in 2007.