Aston Villa's massive influx of players in the January transfer window means that their squad is bigger than ever at the moment, as Unai Emery's men look to secure Champions League football once again at Villa Park - though that could result in three exits in the summer transfer window in a bid to deal with the bloated roster.

Marcus Rashford, Marco Asensio, Axel Disasi, Donyell Malen and Andres Garcia all joined the club in the winter window, with Rashford and Asensio having a chance of remaining at the club at the end of their loan deals - and although Jaden Philogene, Diego Carlos and Jhon Duran have all departed the club, Villa's squad has plenty of stars.

As a result, incomings could mean that some are frozen out - and that could see Leon Bailey, Lucas Digne and Philippe Coutinho depart the club in the summer in a bid to free up wages and funds.

Philippe Coutinho

The midfielder could leave having not played for the club in almost two years

Coutinho was brought to Villa Park on loan by Steven Gerrard in the 2021/22 season, hitting the ground running with five goals in 19 Premier League games as Villa cruised to a mid-table finish under the Liverpool legend - but his output dried up from there, and Coutinho only played a further 22 games, with one goal to boot.

He spent last season on loan at Qatari side Al-Duhail, but he is now in his second-successive loan at boyhood club Vasco da Gama - and a return to life at Villa seems to be coming to an end.

Leon Bailey's Premier League statistics - Aston Villa squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 20 =8th Goals 1 =6th Key Passes Per Game 0.8 =8th Shots Per Game 1.2 7th Dribbles Per Game 1 =5th Match rating 6.47 17th

The former Barcelona and Liverpool magician - who moved to the La Liga giants for £142million back in January 2018 - still has a year left on his contract at Villa Park. But with other, younger midfielders being better suited to Emery's system, the club will be looking at a way out for the attacking spark.

Coutinho has previously stated that he's back at the club that he 'loves' in Vasco da Gama, claiming:

"I'm at the club I love, where I wanted to be. The club aims for great things, and so do we, the players. We will have time to prepare ourselves to have a good championship and achieve our goals. Vasco wants to fight for titles and important things and that is the mentality of the players."

That seems to be a clear plea to the club's top brass to land him permanently and if a deal can be agreed with Villa to take him back to Rio de Janeiro permanently, that could be enough reason to see him leave Villa Park permanently and get his £135,000-per-week wages off the books.

Lucas Digne

The Frenchman only has just over a year left on his contract

Lucas Digne wasn't linked with a move away from Villa in the winter window, especially having started in almost every game for the club so far in the Premier League campaign at left-back.

But he's another player who has just over a year left on his contract that sees him earn £120,000-per-week, and at the age of 32 by the time the season starts, the former Everton star could be a player that Villa could look to ship out by the time the market opens.

Ian Maatsen joined the club in the summer from Chelsea, and is expected to be the club's first-choice left-back for the foreseeable future, which could see Digne's game time suffer next season once his contract starts to run out, making financial business sense for the club's coffers.

And with Galatasaray having been linked over the summer after a bizarre online spat, any potential move could be on the cards if the right valuation is met for his services.

Leon Bailey

The Jamaican has not been up to standard this season

Bailey continues to be a mainstay at Villa Park, but the arrivals of Malen, Asensio and Rashford in the January window - alongside the form of Morgan Rogers and Jacob Ramsey - means that Bailey could be a forgotten man by the end of the season.

The Jamaican star has started 13 league games this season, but with just three goal contributions in the league, it's not been his best season and considering he earns £120,000-per-week there's the potential he could be moved on.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Leon Bailey has five goals in 32 caps for Jamaica.

Villa could need money for a backup for Ollie Watkins, who is no longer expected to join Arsenal and will remain in the West Midlands for the time being - and if they do sign Rashford and Asensio on permanent deals, Bailey's sale could provide the funds for genuine competition.

A report by Football Insider suggested that Villa would be open to accepting offers for Bailey in the summer months, having dropped out of the starting team, and he could be on his way out of Emery's plans, having registered 44 goal contributions in 136 games for the club since his move from Bayer Leverkusen in 2021.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 19-02-25.

