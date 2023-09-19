Highlights Manchester United's poor start to the season is causing tensions to rise within the dressing room, with reports of heated exchanges between players after the defeat to Brighton.

The team's overall performances have also been lacking, with close calls against Wolves and Nottingham Forest highlighting the issues.

With upcoming matches against Bayern Munich and Burnley, manager Erik ten Hag needs to address the internal problems within the squad to prevent the team from falling further behind in the league.

Manchester United's start to the 2023/24 Premier League campaign has been poor to say the least, and tensions appear to be rising within the Old Trafford dressing room. A 3-1 defeat against Brighton in front of their own fans marked a third league defeat in only five games to this point. Goals from Danny Welbeck, Pascal Gross and Joao Pedro were enough to put the Red Devils away as Erik ten Hag's problems in the United dugout begin to pile up.

While the results have been poor, supporters of the club will also be concerned with the overall performances as both Wolves and Nottingham Forest came very close to taking something away from Old Trafford, in the only two wins ten Hag's men have registered this season.

Losses to Tottenham and Arsenal only went to continue their extremely poor record on the road against teams in the top half of the table which plagued the entirety of the 2022/23 season. A trip to Bayern Munich in the Champions League looms this week, and the timing couldn't be much worse with all the reported issues behind the scenes.

Four Man United players involved in dressing room incident following Brighton loss

According to The Sun, newly appointed captain - Bruno Fernandes - confronted fellow midfielder Scott McTominay, who made his first start of the season in the Brighton defeat. The Portuguese midfielder is known to be hot-headed on the pitch at times, but it appears that those emotions were carried into the dressing room on this occasion.

This was not the only reported incident as the centre-backs on the day, Victor Lindelof and Lisandro Martinez, are also said to have had a heated exchange. Both men struggled to cope with the Brighton attack, but are likely to have to partner each other for the upcoming fixtures due to injuries sustained by Raphael Varane and Luke Shaw.

Harry Maguire is the only real option to come in for either of the aforementioned men, but the England international appears to be an afterthought for ten Hag, after being stripped of his captaincy in the summer and coming very close to sealing a move away from the club.

With ongoing legal issues for Antony, and the very public spat between the Dutch manager and Jadon Sancho, there are multiple fires to be put out within the Man United camp before results and performances are likely to improve on the pitch.

Read More: Man Utd: Ten Hag now facing a 'couple of months' of pain at Old Trafford

What next for Manchester United?

As already mentioned, Harry Kane's Bayern Munich side will host the Red Devils in midweek in a huge Champions League clash. A trip to Burnley will be next on the agenda for United, in a game that they will be favourites to win.

With the club sitting 13th in the Premier League table, ten Hag will have to establish some form of harmony within his squad in order to catch up with the sides they will be looking to compete with over the course of the season. Failure to do so could see United fall further behind and find themselves in a difficult situation to turn around.