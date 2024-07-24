Highlights Feyenoord's new badge changes are so subtle that fans are struggling to spot them.

Among the alterations made to the Rotterdam-based club's logo is a slight change in the brightness of its centre.

Fans have mocked the new badge online, suggesting the designer be paid more despite minimal changes.

Feyenoord have been mocked online after unveiling their new club badge. Fans have struggled to spot the changes to the logo, which appears to be identical to the previous one at first glance - and maybe at second glance, too.

The Eredivisie outfit are heading into a new era after Arne Slot departed in the summer to become the new Liverpool manager. Supporters online have joked that the designer of the new club badge needs a raise due to the minuscule details that have been altered.

The Four Changes to Feyenoord's Badge

Blink and you'll miss them

The Rotterdam-based club last changed their badge in 2009 until the recent alterations. Four aspects of the logo have been changed, although they aren't immediately apparent without closer inspection.

Each of the four changes has been outlined by the Daily Mail. The first is that the letters of 'Feyenoord Rotterdam' at the top and bottom of the crest have been moved closer together. One of the more obvious edits that could be spotted is that the red half of the badge has been brightened slightly.

The golden border in between the newly brightened red section and the white side has also been removed. Finally, the 'F' in the centre of the badge has been made bigger and shifted over to make sure it's right in the middle. Even with these four changes, there's very little difference between the previous design and the new one. The Dutch side may be heading into the 2024-25 season with a new manager, but they have confirmed the badge won't appear on the kit until the following campaign.

Fans React to Feyenoord's New Logo

Many have joked the designer needs a raise

Social media has been full of supporters mocking the new badge ever since it was unveiled. One X (formerly Twitter) user said: "Someone was consulted, met with, and paid for months to come up with this. Unreal."

Others suggested the designer had been paid too much for the minimal work done to the badge: "Funny part about this is they probably paid the graphic designers thousands." That sentiment was echoed by another, who added: "Graphic Designer: That will be €1 million."

Following comparisons to Japan's famous flag change in 1999, which saw the national team slightly brighten the red circle in the middle of the white background, one fan stated: "Please lecture me when you see the change because I’m not seeing anything here."

While they are being laughed at for their subtle approach to designing a new badge, Feyenoord bosses can take comfort in the fact they've not made drastic changes and been ripped apart for ruining the logo entirely. The debut of the new-look crest for the 2025-26 campaign will be difficult to notice, and the majority wouldn't have been able to tell the difference without its unveiling.