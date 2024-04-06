Highlights Wilt Chamberlain dominated with 37.6 PPG and 27 RPG in his rookie season - a top NBA rookie debut.

In light of Victor Wembanyama's recent masterpiece in which he posted 40 points, 20 rebounds, and seven assists to defeat Jalen Brunson despite his 61-point outburst, it is a good time to look at some of the best rookie seasons in NBA history.

Wembanyama is clearly putting his name up there with some of the greats, but who have been the top first-year performers before him?

This list consists of many of the game's greatest legends, who showcased their potential from the moment they stepped onto an NBA floor. This ranking will take into account individual numbers, performance relative to their peaks, and how much they contributed to winning.

1 Wilt Chamberlain, Philadelphia Warriors 1959-60

The NBA's greatest statistical player was immediately dominant

Wilt Chamberlain is best known for his incredible dominance relative to the rest of the league and the eye-popping stat lines he would post on a nightly basis. NBA fans recognize him for numbers that simply don't seem real, such as his 100-point game or the season in which he averaged 50.4 points per game in 48.5 minutes per contest.

However, Chamberlain's rookie season was nearly as impressive as the rest of the feats he accomplished in his career. At age 23, he averaged 37.6 points, 27 rebounds, and 2.3 assists on solid efficiency, winning league MVP as a first-year player.

Chamberlain led his Philadelphia Warriors to a stellar 49-26 record in 1960, but ultimately lost to Bill Russell's Boston Celtics in 6 games in the division finals, beginning a long career of falling short to Boston.

Wilt Chamberlain's Rookie Stats Category Stat NBA Rank Margin over 2nd PPG 37.6 1st +6.4 RPG 27.0 1st +3.0 FG% 46.1% 6th - Win Shares 17.0 1st +3.2

This would begin a six-year stretch where Chamberlain led the NBA in scoring every single season. No other player has been quite this dominant in their rookie campaign, so he takes the top spot.

2 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Milwaukee Bucks 1969-70

The future NBA scoring leader set the stage in his rookie year

Known as Lew Alcindor then, he took the league by storm immediately upon arriving for the Milwaukee Bucks. Alcindor posted averages of 28.8 points, 14.5 rebounds, and 4.1 assists as he transferred his massive high school and college success over to the pros. His famous hook shot proved to be unstoppable at the next level, leading him to the Rookie of the Year Award and a third-place MVP finish.

NBA legend Oscar Robertson wouldn't arrive in Milwaukee until a year later, but Alcindor still managed to lead an undermanned Bucks team to 56 wins and a playoff series victory before falling to the eventual champion New York Knicks in five games. Despite the disappointing finish, he had shown he could contribute to winning at a high level and was already one of the league's best players.

Lew Alcindor's Rookie Stats Category Stat NBA Rank PPG 28.8 2nd RPG 14.5 3rd FG% 51.8% 7th Win Shares 13.8 4th

This fantastic rookie season set the stage for the next decade, in which Kareem Abdul-Jabbar would win six MVP awards and two championships before winning four more rings with the Showtime Los Angeles Lakers in his older years.

3 Magic Johnson, Los Angeles Lakers 1979-80

Johnson makes the list despite not winning ROTY

Magic Johnson slides onto this list at number three simply because he did something no one thought possible: he won an NBA Finals MVP as a rookie. The do-it-all point guard had a great season individually, posting 18.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 7.3 assists as he earned an All-Star nod and helped Abdul-Jabbar win his sixth and final MVP award.

Johnson showed flashes of his unique, fast-paced style of play that would set the stage for the Showtime Lakers of the 80s, and Los Angeles won 60 games.

However, his intense rival, Larry Bird, would bring home Rookie of the Year honors in 1979-80 after his own fantastic season. Johnson edges him out on this list because of what would transpire in the postseason, where he averaged a near triple-double of 18.3 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 9.4 assists throughout the Lakers' playoff run on the way to a championship.

The defining moment of the season and possibly all of Johnson's iconic career came in Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Philadelphia 76ers, where he started at center in place of an injured Abdul-Jabbar.

Although this was an unbelievable change at the time, Johnson put up 42 points, 15 rebounds, and seven assists to close out the series and earn Finals MVP. Winning Finals MVP at age 20 in a rookie season is incredible enough, but to do it by playing center in place of the NBA's greatest player is nothing short of legendary.

Magic Johnson's 1980 NBA Finals Category Stat Team Rank PPG 21.5 2nd RPG 11.2 2nd APG 8.7 1st

Magic Johnson was ahead of his time with the versatility he displayed, which is now a staple of modern positionless basketball.

4 Michael Jordan, Chicago Bulls 1984-85

NBA fans knew there was something different about this guy

Michael Jordan earns the fourth spot on this list not only because of incredible statistics, but also because of the glimpse he gave NBA fans into what would become the greatest player of all time. The athleticism, competitiveness, and creative skill Jordan put on display as a rookie was stunning to NBA fans who would soon be entranced by his near-impossible feats on a nightly basis.

Fresh off a renowned career at North Carolina, where he hit the game-winning jump shot in the 1982 National Championship, Jordan burst onto the NBA scene as an All-Star caliber player. Averaging 28.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 5.9 assists and playing all 82 games, he led Chicago to 38 wins, which was good enough to secure a playoff spot. Although the Bulls fell 3-1 to Milwaukee, Jordan showed he belonged on the playoff stage, giving Chicago 29.3 points per game.

Michael Jordan's Rookie Stats Category Stat NBA Rank PPG 28.2 3rd APG 5.9 21st MPG 38.3 4th GP 82 T-1

Jordan gave NBA fans something to look forward to every night, as no one had quite seen a player that looked this dominant through the eye test. Even though he would take years to break through in the playoffs, many people knew even after a year that the new best player had arrived on the scene.

5 Oscar Robertson, Cincinnati Royals 1960-61

The Big O showcased what was to come in his rookie season

Known most famously for being the first to average a triple-double for an entire season, Oscar Robertson nearly accomplished this impressive feat in his rookie season. Robertson posted ridiculous averages of 30.5 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 9.7 assists, just falling short of the triple-double season, which he would do the following year and flirt with for much of his prime.

Robertson's Cincinnati Royals would have a tough campaign, only managing 33 wins, but his excellence was only a preview of what was to come.

Oscar Robertson's Rookie Stats Category Stat NBA Rank PPG 30.5 3rd RPG 10.1 3rd APG 9.7 1st Win Shares 13.2 4th

Robertson's rookie year primed fans for his legendary career, where he transcended basketball and played more of a modern style. Like Johnson, he was one of the few taller guards who could do everything on a basketball court, from scoring to playmaking to rebounding to defending to playing like a big. Nowadays, this is very common among NBA players in the era of versatility, but these guys were pioneers for the sport.

Oscar Robertson is often forgotten in NBA history because of the period he played in, but he was just as influential as any other player.

