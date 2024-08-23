Key Takeaways Boxing is often awash with politics that stop the very biggest fights from happening.

Saudi Arabian boxing chief, Turki Alalshikh, has worked hard in recent times to break down these barriers.

The five biggest fights that fans deserve to see have been ranked and there's some outstanding potential fights on the list.

Boxing fans are no stranger to having to wait for big fights. Whether it’s because of broadcasting rights, contract issues, or the fighters themselves, there have been many huge showdowns that simply haven't happened over the years.

In recent times, Saudi Arabia's boxing chief Turki Alalshikh has made it his mission to ensure that fans of the sweet science are treated to the best available bouts. His efforts to bring Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk together to unify the heavyweight division earlier this year.

However, even when you've got the sort of riches that the Gulf state has at its disposal, getting certain fights over the line is no easy task. Hungry to see the best fight the best, talkSPORT recently named and ranked the top five fights that every true boxing fan wants to see happen.

5 Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford

A showdown between two of the best fighters in the world right now

With a record of 61-2-2, Canelo Alvarez is regarded as one of the best super middleweight boxers of all time. Alvarez currently holds the WBA, WBC, and WBO titles in his division, and did hold the IBF title before he was stripped of it because he was long overdue in defending the title. A clash between Canelo and the unbeaten Crawford would draw in huge numbers.

'Bud' is now a four-weight world champion after defeating Israil Madrimov on points earlier this month. Canelo vs Crawford would see an undefeated fighter at the top of his game go against one of the icons of the sport. The enthusiasm that this potential bout would generate among fans would be far greater than the lukewarm reaction to news of the Mexican's bout against Edgar Berlanga in September.

4 Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia II

A rematch of one of the most lucrative fights in recent memory

After their first fight generated over a million pay-per-view buys and raked in $100m in revenue, a Davis vs Garcia rematch would certainly make business sense. It would have every chance of being an in-ring classic.

Garcia has a record of 24-1-0, and that one loss came against Davis back in April 2023. Since his seventh-round knockout win in their first fight, Gervonta has extended his undefeated record to 30-0-0, most recently defeating Frank Martin.

Meanwhile, Garcia was recently suspended by the New York State Athletic Commission until mid-April 2025 after he failed a doping test in the aftermath of his upset win over Devin Haney. When that verdict was handed down, the California native claimed to be done with boxing.

Inevitably, though, he will be back at some point - and the chance to avenge his only defeat is likely one he will badly want.

3 Canelo Alvarez vs David Benavidez

The Mexican hero has so far priced himself out of the fight

Canelo is a man in demand. Unfortunately, his asking price for a bout with unbeaten interim WBC Light Heavyweight Champion Benavidez is proving a major obstacle to making the grudge match a reality. The Mexican hero has reportedly demanded a massive $200 million to face Benavidez. That is a number far greater than any purse the Mexican boxer has banked previously.

Frustrated by Canelo's refusal to face him, Benavidez moved from super middleweight to light heavyweight in search of a fresh challenge. He wasted no time making an impact in his new home, either, beating Oleksandr Gvozdyk by unanimous decision in June. The American is now considered to be next in line to face the winner of the world light heavyweight championship unification fight between Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol on the 12th of October.

Now matter who Benavidez ends up facing for all the gold, it will be a huge occasion. However, in an ideal world, he would settle his differences with Canelo in the ring first.

2 Gervonta Davis vs Vasyl Lomachenko

'Tank' has been chasing a meeting with the legendary Ukrainian for some time

Vasyl Lomachenko may no longer be at the peak of his powers but a clash against Davis would still be a fascinating one. There has long been talk about how the Ukrainian’s boxing style would cause 'Tank' big problems, but the only way to find out is to get them in the ring together.

It seemed as if negotiations for the fight were making good progress this year until Lomachenko announced that he would not fight until 2025. With a record of 18-3-0, 'Loma' has faced some of the toughest competition around over the last decade. The two-time Olympic champion has won multiple world championships across three weight classes in his decorated professional career. However, a win over the undefeated American would be the perfect closing chapter to his story.

1 Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury

Could the fight that looked destined never to take place finally happen?

It should come as no surprise that this ever-elusive clash is top of the wish-list. The two biggest names in British boxing in recent memory, who are both in the same division, have yet to face each other in the ring. Both have been defeated by Oleksandr Usyk, but those defeats have done little to defeat the appeal of this heavyweight mega-fight.

It's a bout that Turki Alalshikh wants to see just as much as any fan - and he's vowed to try and turn it into a reality after both men's next fight. Anthony Joshua meets Daniel Dubois for the IBF Heavyweight Championship on the 21st of September, while Fury rematches Usyk in late December for every other major heavyweight belt.

In a perfect world, Joshua and Fury would win those contests and set up a monumental showdown for all the gold, as well as some serious bragging rights.