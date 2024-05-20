Highlights The UFC heads to Saudi Arabia for the first time to hold a Fight Night event on June 22.

It will not be long before they return to the region for a bigger, pay-per-view event.

We profile five fights that could feature for the big box office show.

The UFC will hold its first event in Saudi Arabia on June 22 with a stacked Fight Night card headlined by a huge middleweight title eliminator fight between former champion Robert Whittaker, and Khamzat Chimaev. Saudi advisor Turki Alalshikh also revealed plans for a pay-per-view event later this year, or early next.

Turki Alalshikh is the main reason as to why Saudi Arabia is quickly becoming a new home for a number of big fights in boxing, and why sporting events in the country are becoming so huge and popular. The region already has a huge market when it comes to boxing and WWE, and now they have a deal in place with the UFC and Power Slap.

"We want more. In the last time, I saw Dana in New York, we discussed and finished a deal with a big card at the end of this year or the beginning of '25 in Riyadh. Two or three times bigger than this card."

With Alalshikh's comments in mind, today we go through five potential and realistic fights which every fight fan would surely love to see at the first UFC Saudi Arabia pay-per-view event.

1 1. Islam Makhachev/Dustin Poirier vs Arman Tsarukyan

Makhachev will defend his UFC lightweight title at UFC 302 in two weeks against Poirier

Islam Makhachev is arguably the UFC's biggest star in the Middle Eastern market and having him headline the first-ever Saudi pay-per-view for the company will surely be a priority for the UFC. The Russian will make the third defense of his UFC lightweight title in two weeks' time at UFC 302 against UFC veteran Dustin Poirier.

The title shot against Makhachev was originally kept open to Charles Oliveira and Arman Tsarukyan who fought at UFC 300 in what Dana White described as a No.1 contender fight going into the event. Tsarukyan won the fight via split decision but due to him declining a quick turnaround against Makhachev, the UFC made the decision to award 'The Diamond' the title shot following his incredible KO win against Benoit Saint Denis at UFC 299.

Tsarukyan will no doubt be next in line for a title shot against Makhachev if he is victorious at UFC 302, and that fight would be an incredible headliner in Saudi Arabia. The two have fought already before, all the way back in 2019 when Tsarukyan made his UFC debut against Makhachev in what was an extremely high-level fight; awarded 'Fight of the Night.' Makhachev won the fight via unanimous decision.

2 2. Islam Makhachev/Dustin Poirier vs Conor McGregor

Alalshikh said "Why not?" when asked if McGregor could fight at a future Saudi event

In his recent interview with Ariel Helwani on 'The MMA Hour,' Turki Alalshikh was asked if Conor McGregor could fight on one of the future Saudi Arabia UFC cards. He simply said "Why not?' With Saudi Arabia putting such an incredible amount of money into combat sports, it would be fitting for the biggest moneymaker in MMA history to fight on a card in the country before he hangs up his gloves.

Despite Arman Tsarukyan being next in line for a lightweight title shot, McGregor always has the ability to pull strings behind the scenes in the UFC and could very realistically work his way into a title shot if successful in his return bout at UFC 303 this summer against Michael Chandler. The Irishman is not even ranked in the 155-pound division anymore, but with Chandler recently being moved up the rankings despite not having fought in over 18 months, it would indicate that the UFC want McGregor to have a ranking as high as possible if he is successful at UFC 303.

Whether it is Islam Makhachev or Dustin Poirier who leaves UFC 302 as the lightweight king, a fight with either, next for McGregor would be huge as he has an incredible history involving both men. Poirier and McGregor have, of course, already fought three times, McGregor winning the first fight via first-round KO, Poirier winning the second fight via second-round KO and 'The Diamond' winning the third fight via doctor stoppage following McGregor suffering a nasty leg break. For the third fight in particular, the build-up was extremely fiery, and the two have bad blood between them. Poirier seemed open to a fourth fight following his win at UFC 299 over Benoit Saint-Denis, in March.

As for Makhachev and McGregor, the history there stems from the incredible rivalry between McGregor and Makhachev's close friend and training partner, Khabib Nurmagomedov. McGregor vs Khabib was one of the most intense fight builds ever which involved slapping incidents between the two teams, buses being targeted and smashed, as well as the infamous post-fight brawl at UFC 229 involving both teams.

3 Dricus Du Plessis/Israel Adesanya vs Robert Whittaker/Khamzat Chimaev

Chimaev is a huge star in the Middle East

The UFC's first event in Saudi Arabia next month is headlined by a huge fight for the middleweight division. Robert Whittaker and Khamzat Chimaev, who is a huge star in the Middle East, face off in a middleweight title fight eliminator bout. This fight is huge as it will determine the next challenger for the title following Dricus Du Plessis vs Israel Adesanya which is expected to take place for the title this summer.

Any possible fight between two of these four fighters would be huge, but the one which would most likely be the biggest in Saudi Arabia is Chimaev, if he is successful against Whittaker, challenging either Du Plessis or Adesanya for the title. Chimaev is undefeated (13-0) and fresh off a win over one of of the best welterweights of all time, Kamaru Usman. Chimaev's stardom in the Middle East is proven by the fact that he has been selected in the main event of the UFC's first event in Saudi.

Triple H once revealed that he had a conversation with Dana White and White said that he roots for fighters who are big in certain areas of the world when they try and break into territories. The UFC president may well be rooting for 'Borz' next month which would build him to even bigger stardom and guide him to a potential future title fight in the country.

4 Sean O'Malley vs Cory Sandhagen/Umar Nurmagomedov

Sandhagen has confirmed his fight against Nurmagomedov is a title eliminator fight

Sean O'Malley's next defense of his UFC bantamweight title is seemingly going to be against Merab Dvalishvili who is on a 10-fight win streak in the division and is undeniable for a title shot in his next fight. Despite this, there seems to be conflicting information between the two, as Merab revealed weeks ago that he was penciled in to face O'Malley at the huge, Saudi Arabia-backed Las Vegas Sphere event in September, but O'Malley has since come out and played down that as his next fight date.

O'Malley vs Dvalishvili will more than likely go ahead next, but if it does not, for whatever reason, O'Malley's next challenger will be decided on August 3 in a title eliminator fight between Cory Sandhagen and Umar Nurmagomedov. Like most of the Russian/Eastern European fighters in the UFC. Umar Nurmagomedov, cousin of Khabib, is a big star in the Middle East and if he is successful against Sandhagen, O'Malley vs Nurmagomedov for the bantamweight title at the UFC's first Saudi Arabia pay-per-view card would be huge.

A win for Nurmagomedov is far from guaranteed though as he is facing off against technically one of the best bantamweight's alive in Cory Sandhagen. Sandhagen is on a three-fight win streak and has only lost in the UFC against elite-level competition such as Aljamain Sterling, T.J. Dillashaw and Petr Yan.

5 Alexandre Pantoja vs Muhammad Mokaev/Manel Kape

Mokaev and Kape face off at UFC 304 in Manchester this summer

Earlier this week, Dana White announced five fights for UFC 304 in Manchester this summer and one of them was a huge flyweight fight between Muhammad Mokaev, who fights out of Manchester, against Manel Kape in what could be a fight to determine Alexandre Pantoja's next challenger for the UFC flyweight title.

Mokaev was born in Russia but moved to England at the age of 12 with his father following the death of his mother. Mokaev is proud of his Russian roots and represents England which gives him stardom and fans in multiple territories around the world. Mokaev is a star in the UK as well as the Middle East, but also because he competed in eight amateur fights in Bahrain.

If Mokaev is successful against Kape at UFC 304, he may find himself next in line for a shot at Pantoja's title and, with him being popular in both the UK and Middle East, the UFC may decide to have him fight on the Saudi pay-per-view card which is targeted for the end of this year or early next year. This may be perfect timing as Pantoja has recently spoken about wanting some time off, and he would like to return at the end of the year.

As is the case with a few of the fights on this list, a win is far from guaranteed for Mokaev as he is facing off against Kape, who is a devastating striker at UFC 304 who is capable of beating any flyweight on the planet.

