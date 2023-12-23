Highlights Kyle Korver, with his exceptional three-point shooting skills, is an underrated candidate for the Hall of Fame.

Tyson Chandler's achievements, including an NBA Championship and Defensive Player of the Year award, make him a potential candidate for the Hall of Fame.

Vince Carter, known for his incredible athleticism, is a surefire Hall of Famer with his impressive stats and career accolades.

The 2023 Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame ceremony featured some of the greatest players the league had to offer. Tim Duncan, Dwyane Wade, Tony Parker, Dirk Nowitzki, and Pau Gasol all made it into the Hall, celebrating each of their storied careers in the NBA.

Given the names on that list, there is a lot of excitement for the next edition, which will surely feature another set of great inductees. As with every year, there's a wave of recent retirees who are finally eligible to be selected for induction into basketball lore.

Each one of them has had some exceptional moments and compiled impressive accolades in their respective NBA careers. There is no guarantee that they will all get in next year, but they are all worthy of a seat.

So, without further ado, GIVEMESPORT has ranked the five former NBA players eligible for the Hall of Fame Class of 2024, based on their accolades, accomplishments and impact on the NBA.

5 Kyle Korver

Teams: 76ers, Jazz, Bulls, Hawks, Cavaliers, Bucks

Drafted in 2003 alongside the likes of Chris Bosh, Carmelo Anthony, Dwyane Wade, and LeBron James, Kyle Korver was one of the more underrated picks that year, selected with the 51st overall pick. He was never the No.1 option on any team, but is widely regarded as one of the best three-point shooters of all time.

A bit of a journeyman, Korver played for the Philadelphia 76ers, Utah Jazz, Chicago Bulls, Atlanta Hawks, Cleveland Cavaliers, and the Milwaukee Bucks. He averaged 9.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game, while also scoring 44.2 percent from the field, and an impressive 42.9 percent from beyond the arc.

Korver made one All-Star appearance in his 17-year career, and ranks sixth all-time on the three-point leaders list.

NBA All-Time 3-Point Leaders 3-Pointers Made 3PT% Stephen Curry 3,511 42.7 Ray Allen 2,973 40.0 James Harden 2,815 36.4 Reggie Miller 2,560 39.5 Damian Lillard 2,473 37.3 Kyle Korver 2,450 42.9 LeBron James 2,319 34.6

Considering his status as an elite three-point shooter, and his stats that suggest he is one of the most efficient scorers of all time, Korver is an underrated candidate for the Hall of Fame. He may not have the accolades of the quintessential Hall of Famer, but he one day could find himself immortalized in Springfield.

Career accolades: 2015 NBA All-Star, 2014-15 NBA Sportsmanship Award

4 Tyson Chandler

Teams: Bulls, Hornets/Pelicans, Mavericks, Knicks, Suns, Lakers, Rockets

Tyson Chandler is the next player on this list and is well-remembered for his defensive prowess. Playing primarily in the five-spot, Chandler played for a number of teams, including the Chicago Bulls, New Orleans Hornets, Dallas Mavericks, New York Knicks, Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers, and Houston Rockets.

In his 19-year career, he found his most success with the Mavericks and the Knicks. He won his one and only NBA Championship in 2011 as part of the Mavs, and a year later, he was awarded Defensive Player of the Year as a member of the Knicks.

Averaging 8.2 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game, Chandler made an All-Star team, an All-NBA third team, and three All-Defensive teams.

Tyson Chandler - 2011-12 Defensive Statistics (DPOY Season) Defensive rating 99.2 Defensive win shares 3.6 Blocks 1.4 Defensive rebound % 19.6

Chandler doesn't have the stats that scream "Hall of Famer", but his achievements cannot be ignored. He is both an NBA Champion and a Defensive Player of the Year, and certainly a potential candidate for the 2024 class of inductees.

Career accolades: 2011 NBA Champion, 2011-12 Defensive Player of the Year, 2011-12 All-NBA Third Team, 3-time All-Defensive Team, 2013 NBA All-Star

3 Joakim Noah

Teams: Bulls, Knicks, Grizzlies, Clippers

Next on the list is Joakim Noah. Entering the league in 2007, Noah had a very successful college career, winning two NCAA Championships at Florida. He carried over this success to the NBA, where he established himself as one of the best defensive big-men in the league.

In his 13 seasons in the NBA, Noah averaged 8.8 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game. Additionally, he is also a two-time All-Star, an All-NBA player, a Defensive Player of the Year, and a three-time All-Defensive player.

During his career, he played for the Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks, Memphis Grizzlies, and L.A. Clippers.

Joakim Noah - 2013-14 Defensive Statistics (DPOY Season) Defensive rating 99.1 Defensive win shares 6.6 Blocks 1.5 Defensive rebound % 22.1

Noah has a strong case for making the Hall of Fame as one of the most recognizable players in the NBA in his time. Whether he's part of the 2024 class or not remains to be seen.

Career accolades: 2013-14 Defensive Player of the Year, 2013-14 All-NBA First Team, 3-time All-Defensive Team, 2-time NBA All-Star

2 Jamal Crawford

Teams: Knicks, Clippers, Bulls, Warriors, Hawks, Trail Blazers, Timberwolves, Suns, Nets

Considered by many to be one of the greatest ball handlers of all time, Jamal Crawford spent 20 seasons in the NBA. In that time, he played for a variety of teams, with his most successful years coming with the New York Knicks and the L.A. Clippers. He made stops in Chicago, Golden State, Atlanta, Portland, Minnesota, Phoenix, and Brooklyn along the way as well.

During his time in the NBA, he averaged 14.6 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game. However, he is most remembered for his work coming off the bench. Winning three Sixth-Man of the Year awards, he is one of the most successful bench players of all-time.

NBA All-Time Bench Scorers Total Points Minutes per Game Lou Williams 13,396 23.0 Jamal Crawford 11,279 25.3 Dell Curry 11,147 20.7 Eddie Johnson 9,569 22.5 Ricky Pierce 9,513 22.1

Crawford will most be remembered most fondly for his elite ball-handling skills, routinely putting defenders on skates and making highlight reel plays on a nightly basis.

Crawford certainly is one of the more underrated players in NBA history. He may not have the championship rings to show for it, but his contributions to the sport should be acknowledged with a Hall of Fame nod.

Career accolades: 3-time Sixth Man of the Year

1 Vince Carter

Teams: Raptors, Nets, Magic, Suns, Mavericks, Grizzlies, Kings, Hawks

Finally, we have a player who is very likely to be included in next year's Hall of Fame class. With 22 seasons under his belt in the NBA, Vince Carter is a surefire bet for a ticket to Springfield.

Known for his incredible athleticism and high-flying abilities, Carter played for the Toronto Raptors, New Jersey Nets, Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies, Sacramento Kings, and Atlanta Hawks.

In his 22 years in the league, he averaged 16.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game, with a stellar resume to boot. He is an eight-time All-Star, a two-time All-NBA player, and even won the 1999 Rookie of the Year. Additionally, he ranks third in NBA history for most games played 1,541.

Vince Carter - 1998-99 NBA Statistics (ROY Season) Points 18.3 Rebounds 5.7 Assists 3.0 Field goal % 45.0 3-point field goal % 28.8

At his athletic peak, Carter was the most entertaining dunker in the NBA, routinely putting defenders on posters and flying through the air, making way for nicknames like "Vinsanity", "Air Canada" and "Half-Man/Half-Amazing".

His longevity and overall impact on the growth of basketball in Canada make him an iconic NBA figure of the 21st century, and he should be rewarded with a spot in the Basketball Hall of Fame.

Career accolades: 1998-99 Rooke of the Year, 2-time All-NBA, 8-time NBA All-Star