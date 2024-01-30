Highlights Jurgen Klopp's departure from Liverpool has left a massive void to fill, as he has not only achieved incredible success on the pitch but has also shaped the club's identity at all levels.

Jurgen Klopp dropped a bombshell by announcing he would be leaving Liverpool at the end of the 2023/24 season. The German's decision to vacate his post after over eight years in the Anfield dug-out shocked the football world and left many Liverpool fans worried.

What would become of the club once their iconic manager had moved on? Would there be a return to the days of struggling to keep up with their main competitors? Those answers will be revealed in the fullness of time, but the powers that be at the Merseyside outfit have a monumental task on their hands to replace their departing boss.

Not only has Klopp led the team to incredible results on the pitch - such as Premier League and Champions League trophies - but the ex-Borussia Dortmund and Mainz manager also has his identity running through the club at many levels.

In the same way Manchester United and Arsenal were handed the task of replacing extremely powerful figures at the club when Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger decided their times were up, Liverpool will need to face life without the man whose DNA runs through the institution.

There are several pressing matters for Fenway Sports Group (the club owners) to address by the time Klopp steps down at the end of the season. GIVEMESPORT have decided to take a look into five of these issues below.

1 The search for a new manager

Favourites: Xabi Alonso and Roberto De Zerbi

As soon as the news of Klopp's departure broke, speculation was immediately rife surrounding the upcoming job vacancy as the manager of one of the most famous football clubs on the planet. There were immediately two names that jumped to the top of the list of favourites to replace the German boss - Xabi Alonso and Roberto De Zerbi.

Of course two of the most exciting young managers around would be in consideration for the role, with both men carrying out extremely impressive jobs at Bayer Leverkusen and Brighton. Alonso has a strong connection with the Liverpool fan base, just as Klopp has, due to his popularity in his playing days at Anfield. The 42-year-old looks to be the outstanding candidate to succeed the Reds' manager.

De Zerbi hold the edge of having 18 months' experience in the Premier League, and the Italian has done incredible work with Brighton. The manager has elevated an already brilliant team under Graham Potter into one of the most attractive teams to watch as they embark on their first forray into European football.

The responsibilities and expectations of a Liverpool boss are higher than those placed upon the manager at Bayer Leverkusen and Brighton, and this brings pressure for Klopp's eventual successor. Both Alonso and De Zerbi are doing unbelievable work at their respective clubs, but it is yet to be seen how they would perform at one of the top clubs in world football, with all the added pressure this brings.

Jurgen Klopp Compared to Potential Successors Statistic Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool) Xabi Alonso (Bayer Leverkusen) Roberto De Zerbi (Brighton) Games 465 65 69 Wins 289 41 33 Draws 96 14 16 Losses 80 10 20 Points Per Game 2.07 2.11 1.67 Information via Sofascore - Correct as of 30/01/2024

2 A new sporting director

Jorg Schmadtke will leave his role in early 2024

Not only do Fenway Sports Group (Liverpool's owners) have the monumental task of finding a replacement for Klopp in the coming months, but the search for a new sporting director is also under way. Jorg Schmadtke has held the position since the summer of 2023, overseeing the signings of Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch among others, but it was announced that the German would be leaving the club at the end of the January transfer window.

It has been reported by Fabrizio Romano that Liverpool approached Michael Edwards in the wake of the news that Schmadtke would be leaving, with an offer to be behind the reconstruction of the club going forward. Unfortuantely for FSG, Edwards is said to have turned down that offer.

This leaves the club with alternative thinking to do. Richard Hughes of Bournemouth and West Ham's Tim Steidten have both been linked tentatively with the role. Hughes had a very busy summer transfer window with the Cherries in 2023, bringing in the likes of Alex Scott and Max Aarons. Steidten kicked off his job at the London Stadium with the task of replacing Declan Rice and he did so in impressive fashion with James Ward-Prowse, Edson Alvarez and Mohammed Kudus being excellent acquisitions.

The transfer business done during Klopp's tenure has been vital to the success of the club, with the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, and Alisson Becker being brought in to transform the fortunes of the team. This will continue to be the case going forward, and appointing the right man for the job is vital for FSG and the future or Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp's Top 10 Liverpool Signings Player Position Signed From Transfer Fee Mohamed Salah Winger Roma £36.5 million Virgil van Dijk Defender Southampton £75 million Alisson Becker Goalkeeper Roma £66.8 million Sadio Mane Winger Southampton £34 million Andy Robertson Defender Hull City £8 million Fabinho Midfielder AS Monaco £39 million Diogo Jota Forward Wolves £41 million Luis Diaz Winger Porto £37.5 million Joel Matip Defender Schalke 04 Free Georginio Wijnaldum Midfielder Newcastle United £23 million Transfer fees via Transfermarkt

3 Mohamed Salah's future

Contract expires: June 2025

Salah is Liverpool's biggest star and the Egyptian was linked with a sensational switch to the Saudi Pro League in the late stages of the summer 2023 transfer window. That didn't transpire as the winger remained at Anfield and has continued his impressive performance levels to fire the Reds into a title race.

Ever since his arrival on Merseyside in 2017, Salah has been unbelievable in front of goal, and has even broken into the top 10 Premier League goalscorers of all time. His current contract is set to expire in June 2025, and it is likely there will be clubs circling at the end of the 2023/24 season. Whether he signs fresh terms or not is yet to be seen, but could Salah's decision be influenced by his manager's decision to leave the club?

Salah isn't the only star player that could see his future thrown into doubt in the upcoming months, with two other key players seeing their contracts run until the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

Mohamed Salah's Liverpool Contract Breakdown Per Year £18,200,000 Per Month £1,516,667 Per Week £350,000 Per Day £49,863 Salary via Spotrac

4 Other star players' contracts expiring

Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold are in the final 18 months of their deals

Thiago Alcantara, Joel Matip, and Adrian are set to leave the club at the end of the 2023/24 season unless new deals are presented to the trio, but it is unlikely any of the ageing players will be retained by the Merseyside outfit.

Along with Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk both have contracts that last until the summer of 2025. Losing their best attacking player, as well as their captain and vice-captain, could be disastrous. The longer it takes Liverpool to tie down their superstars to new deals, the more speculation will grow over the next 18 months about where their futures lie.

Van Dijk even claimed he doesn't know for sure that he will stay with the Reds after Klopp exits. The Dutch centre-back was handed the responsibility of being club captain after Jordan Henderson's summer exit, but when asked about his future after his manager leaves the Reds, he replied:

That's a big question. I don't know.

Liverpool Players' Contracts Expiring Player Age Contract Expiry Thiago Alcantara 32 30 June 2024 Joel Matip 32 30 June 2024 Adrian 37 30 June 2024 Mohamed Salah 31 30 June 2025 Virgil van Dijk 32 30 June 2025 Trent Alexander-Arnold 25 30 June 2025 Nathaniel Phillips 26 30 June 2025 Information via Transfermarkt

5 The youth academy

Youngsters have been given the platform to sine under Klopp

Klopp has been a huge advocate of the youth academy at Liverpool and the ex-Borussia Dortmund boss has given the likes of Alexander-Arnold and Curtis Jones the opportunity to make names for themselves with the Premier League side. The former is one of the best right-backs in the world now and Jones has established himself as one of the key parts of the Reds' new-look midfield.

Related Who is Liverpool youngster James McConnell Trent Alexander-Arnold would have been proud of his assist vs Norwich in the FA Cup.

During the 2023/24 season, Conor Bradley, James McConnell, and Jarell Quansah have all been given a number of chances to shine, with the latter being trusted to start some huge games in the league and Europa League. The future of the youth academy and the youngsters at the club will be up in the air under a new manager, as is the case with a lot of things at Liverpool.