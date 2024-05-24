Highlights Erik ten Hag will reportedly be let go by Manchester United after the FA Cup final, regardless of the result.

The Red Devils have already identified five possible replacements for the former Ajax man.

Those candidates include a former United coach and a man who was made unemployed only recently.

Less than 24 hours before the FA Cup final, a bombshell has been dropped as it is being reported that Erik Ten Hag will be sacked as Manchester United manager regardless of tomorrow's result. The Dutchman has struggled to build on the momentum he garnered in his first season, leaving him vulnerable as United's new minority shareholders INEOS looked to stamp their authority on the club.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United's 8th-place finish is their lowest in Premier League history.

With the 54-year-old's future set to lie away from Old Trafford, the Guardian has revealed the five names that are being shortlisted as Ten Hag's replacement, including a former United coach and a man who left his previous job earlier this week.

Kieran McKenna

Ipswich Town

The favourite for the job and the man who is at the forefront of the managerial merry-go-round this summer. Kieran McKenna left his role at United as a first-team coach to take over at Ipswich in 2021. In that time he has guided the Tractor Boys to back-to-back promotions which will see them back in the Premier League for the first time in 22 years.

His success had reportedly caught the eye of Brighton, who saw the 38-year-old as the ideal replacement for the outgoing Roberto De Zerbi. Then, the football world was stunned to find out that Mauricio Pochettino had left Chelsea and that McKenna was a name on The Blues shortlist to take over.

This development has seemingly caused a frenzy at Old Trafford. Perhaps desperate to not miss out on the young prodigy, United reportedly reached out to McKenna's representatives yesterday about the managerial hotseat and he could be the man to usher in the latest project at the club.

Mauricio Pochettino

Free Agent

Without this man leaving his post at Stamford Bridge, there is a chance we never see this sequence of events happen. It seemed as though things were looking more promising for Mauricio Pochettino on the pitch, with Chelsea's end-of-season form guiding them to an unlikely spot in Europe next season.

The Argentine often cast doubt on his future though. This turned out to be for good reason, when it was revealed he would be leaving the club with immediate affect. This now leaves him open to any move his heart desires. So, why not finally fill the prophecy that has seemed to be destined for Pochettino for years?

United have been long admirers of the former Tottenham boss, and he was believed to be one of the favourite to take the job in 2022 before falling short to Ten Hag. With nothing standing in his way, Sir Jim Ratcliffe may look to a man with Premier League experience to finally take the job he has seemingly been destined for.

Graham Potter

Free Agent

How about another one of Todd Boehly's casualties? Graham Potter was the man the American first put his faith in after getting rid of Chelsea's Champions League-winning manager Thomas Tuchel early into his reign as head honcho of the football club.

The Englishman's stock was high following a wonderful stint at Brighton. It seemed inevitable he was ready for the next step, but his time in London was nothing short of a failure. He left the club with a win record of just 39% and his reputation in tatters. Potter hasn't taken a job since then but has been linked with the likes of Ajax and West Ham in the past.

At just 49 years old, there is still plenty of life left in the former Swansea City boss, and he is still one of the biggest names available on the free agent market. Could this be enough to tempt the powers that be at Old Trafford to give him another chance at the big time?

Thomas Tuchel

Free Agent

The first man to have felt the wrath of Todd Boehly at Chelsea. Maybe this will be an ownership regime he can gel with. Thomas Tuchel has long been linked with the Manchester United job, especially since it was announced that he would be leaving Bayern Munich after a difficult campaign which saw them drop to third in the Bundesliga. The German is reportedly keen on a move back to the Premier League, with the Red Devils at the top of his list of teams to take charge of.

What may let him down is his assertions that he is not a manager to build a project around, but rather one who can fix things quickly. It seems that Sir Jim Ratcliffe would like to go in the opposite direction, meaning Tuchel's profile may not align with the English billionaire's vision.

Thomas Frank

Brentford

Out of all the names, Thomas Frank is the one who appears to be the least likely to take over at Old Trafford. Nevertheless, the fact he is even being brought up in the discussion shows just how highly respected the job he has done at Brentford is.

The Bees made it a third successive season in the Premier League without being relegated. This task was not made easy with the absence of talisman Ivan Toney for half the season and the departure of goalkeeper David Raya. Nonetheless, the Dane was able to get over these obstacles to guide his club back to safety. His dedication to the cause was underlined by the fact he was on the touchline a day after finding out his father had passed away.

The 50-year-old is also one of the names on the shortlist to replace Pochettino at Stamford Bridge. If a big move doesn't happen for him this summer, it seems only a matter of time before Frank gets that call.