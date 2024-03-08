Highlights The Champions League format is set to change in 2024/25, with 36 teams competing in a league-based system.

Teams earn coefficient points based on performances, with bonus points for advancing in the tournament.

Italy and Germany lead the coefficient rankings right now, so are poised to secure extra Champions League spots in 2024.

The saying if it isn't broke, don't fix it, is not one that UEFA have paid much attention to with the format of the Champions League set to see a massive overhaul in the 2024/25 season.

Since 2003, the competition has started with eight groups of four, where the top two from each qualify for the knockout phase of the tournament. Come September 2024, this is all set to change as 36 teams will all compete in a league-based format, with each club playing four home games and four away games against randomly drawn outfits.

With that, two extra qualification spots are set to be handed out to the countries with the highest coefficients, but what does that mean?

GIVEMESPORT has taken a deep dive into how these extra spots are distributed, what factors are considered and which countries are the favourites to receive the two extra spots for the Champions League next season.

Champions League Bonus Points

4 - Group Stage Participation

5 - Round of 16

1 - Quarter-Final, Semi-Final, Final

Europa League Bonus Points

4 - Group Stage Participation

2 - Round of 16

1 - Quarter-Final, Semi-Final, Final

Europa Conference League Bonus Points

2 - Group Stage Participation

1 - Round of 16

1 - Quarter-Final, Semi-Final, Final

How Coefficient Rankings Work

Coefficient points are handed out based on results

Teams competing in Europe's three competitions receive coefficient points based on their success in a European competition. Points are handed out based on how well clubs do on a game-by-game basis, as well as receiving bonus points the further they progress.

Teams are given two points for winning, a point for drawing and zero points for losing. This follows a fairly familiar rule system that was seen in points being awarded within the competition, except in the coefficients table, a win is worth one point fewer than it is within the group stages of the tournament.

Bonus points are determined based on how well a team does within the context of the tournament. Taking the Champions League as an example, teams are given four points for participating in the group stage, five points for making it to the first knockout round and then receive one extra point for each phase they make it to, up until the final.

Based on that, defending European champions Manchester City would currently have 26 coefficient points based on their performances this season. They have won every single game, giving them 16 points. They competed in the group stage, which gives them an extra five, and they progressed to the quarter-finals, making them entitled to an extra point.

GIVEMESPORT KEY STATISTIC: Manchester City are the only team in the 2023/24 season to have received the maximum number of coefficient points thus far (26).

The same works in the Europa and Conference Leagues. While the points for a performance in the game remain the same for teams in these competitions as those competing in the top tier, the bonus points are fewer based on the strength of the contests in comparison.

The scores of all individual teams from a country are then added together and divided by the number of representatives that specific nation has. This means that if the Premier League had ten teams competing in Europe, and they had a combined score of 100 points, their coefficient score would be 10.00.

Top Two Countries Receive Axtra Champions League Spot

The Serie A and Bundesliga are currently set for the extra place

Position Country Clubs Points Average 1. Italy 6/7 116.000 16.571 2. Germany 4/7 108.500 15.500 3. England 6/8 117.000 14.625 4. France 3/6 86.500 14.416 5. Spain 5/8 107.500 13.437

As things stand, Italy and Germany are the two nations with the highest coefficients. Therefore, the extra spots would be handed to the team who finish fifth in Serie A and the Bundesliga. With 16.571 and 15.500 points respectively, many would assume they are in a comfortable spot. However, with England, France and Spain hot on their heels, the race could go to the wire.

As of now, Italy and England are in the strongest positions as both have six teams remaining across Europe's three competitions. The latter's cause has not been helped by both Manchester United and Newcastle finishing bottom of the Champions League group. Defeats to West Ham and Brighton in their Europa League round of 16 first legs are only more cause for concern.

Germany lost RB Leipzig, who were beaten by Real Madrid in the Champions League's first knock-out phase. Meanwhile, PSG remain France's biggest hope and the outcome of Barcelona's tie with Napoli could yet prove to be pivotal.

Teams That Could Benefit From 5th Place Spot

Roma and RB Leipzig are in pole position

As things stand, a resurgent Roma and RB Leipzig would be the two teams who would be awarded the extra Champions League spots. The Italians have been on an incredible run of form since club legend Danielle De Rossi took over from Jose Mourinho and have shot up the table in the process. Meanwhile, Leipzig only sits a point behind Borussia Dortmund in fourth, so will be looking to try and consolidate their position by finishing inside the traditional top four.

Should England manage to overtake the current leading pack, then Tottenham would be the team to benefit, although Manchester United's improved form in 2024 means they could yet be in with a shout.

With Ligue 1 only having three automatic qualifying spots, it's the race for fourth that could end up being vital. LOSC Lille currently occupy that spot, however only one point separates them from Nice in fifth place. Should the Spanish clubs remarkably turn things around and climb up the standings, then it would be Athletic Bilbao who would likely have the most to gain given the fact they have a sizable gap between themselves and sixth-placed Real Betis.

According to the most recent data, Opta has predicted that it will be Italy and England that finish up with the two extra Champions League spots in 2024. They have given each nation a 96.7 and 64.9 percent chance of coming out on top respectively. Germany's chances, despite being in second currently, sit at just 29.5%, with France's odds even lower at a measly 8.8%.

All statistics courtesy of UEFA as of 08/03/24.