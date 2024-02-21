Highlights Thomas Tuchel will leave Bayern Munich at the end of the 2023/24 season.

Thomas Tuchel will leave Bayern Munich at the end of the 2023/24 season as confirmed by the club. This will come as good news to some members of the dressing room at the Allianz Arena as it has been revealed that there are six players that had turned against their manager.

The feeling around the German club has been negative in the past few weeks following successive Bundesliga defeats against Bayer Leverkusen and Bochum, with the former taking an eight point lead at the top of the league table.

Sandwiched in the middle of those defeats came a loss against Lazio in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16. So, with the giant club on the verge of an early exit from European competition and at risk of not lifting the Bundesliga title for the first time in over a decade, it's fair to say the club are going through a period of struggle.

However, the downbeat feeling isn't just with the fans, as six players are said to be 'anti-Thomas Tuchel', according to German publication BILD.

The Bayern Munich players that are against Tuchel

Thomas Muller is among the 'anti-Tuchel' crowd

According to the BILD report, the biggest name to be in favour of Tuchel's impending departure is veteran attacker Thomas Muller. The forward has become a legendary figure during his 16 years with the club and is likely to be an influential figure among his fellow players.

The 34-year-old is the vice-captain at Bayern Munich but has been moved into more of a backup role under Tuchel due to a stylistic clash. Joshua Kimmich is another top star to have turned against his boss. Per the Daily Mail, the start of the tension between the manager and the defensive midfielder started when attempts were made to bring in another player in his position.

Other players to have suffered the same fate as Muller in that their roles in the team have been reduced - Leon Goretzka, Matthijs De Ligt and Mathys Tel - have also apparently lost faith in the 50-year-old. Serge Gnabry is the final player named by the report to be classed as 'anti-Tuchel'. It's largely unknown the specific reasons for this revolt against the coach, but it could be a contributing factor to the poor performances of late.

Six players are in favour of Tuchel

Harry Kane is said to back the German

Harry Kane - who joined Bayern from Tottenham in the summer of 2023 - is the biggest star to be backing his boss, although the English striker will have to accept that a change is to be made in the summer. Despite the turmoil at the German club, Kane has bagged 25 Bundesliga goals in only 22 games and has flourished under Tuchel.

Club captain Manuel Neuer has maintained a strong relationship with his manager after Tuchel stuck by him during his injury troubles last season. Leroy Sane, Jamal Musiala and Raphael Guerreiro are three of the other players to back the boss.

Eric Dier is understandably in favour of Tuchel as the defender only recently signed for the Munich-based club to work under the former Chelsea manager. The 30-year-old's faith in the man in the dugout was evident from his willingness to make the move in the first place.