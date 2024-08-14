Highlights There will be six rule changed implemented in the Premier League for the 2024/25 season.

Some will impact penalties, while others will tackle added time.

There will be more balls available during games as well as earlier team news.

The beauty of football is that the game never stops evolving. The powers in charge of the sport are always looking for ways to improve it. This has been done through the implementation of different rules over the years. The game that was created over 150 years ago is almost unrecognisable to the one that fans tune in to watch these days.

Some rules have been better received than others, but you never know how something is going to play out until it's tried and this season, the Premier League will be wheeling out six new rules in an effort to improve how football in England's top flight is played. Some will have much larger effects than others, but all six are notable for their own reasons.

Changes to Team News

Teams will be allowed to announce lineups 75 minutes before a match

For the longest time, teams have been under an embargo which meant they couldn't reveal their starting lineups until 60 minutes before they were due to play a match. This means that on a Saturday 3pm kick-off, fans wouldn't learn who was playing for their side that day until 2pm. This is despite the fact that the manager likely decided his team much earlier in the day.

Well, this year, that is set to change. From the beginning of the 2024/25 campaign, Premier League teams will instead be allowed to share their starting XIs with fans 75 minutes before a game. This means those 3pm kick-offs will see the team news posted at 1.45pm instead. The extra 15 minutes might not make much of a different truth be told, but it is something the league is trying.

The Number of Subs Allowed to Warm Up

It has increased from three to five

Following the pandemic, the number of substitutions that Premier League clubs were allowed to make in a game was raised from three to five. This season, the amount of players who are allowed to warm-up on the touchline at the same time has been increased from three to five to reflect that.

Previously, only three players were allowed to warm up on the touchline at once, and teams would have to rotate who they had out their preparing for a potential introduction into the game. That will change this season with five players allowed to take part at any given moment.

The Number of Balls Used

They're being increased to try ensure a smoother experience

No, we don't mean the number of balls used in a game at once. Hopefully, that will always be just the one. This rule is talking about the number of balls that the officials and those in the stadium have to hand whenever a ball needs replacing. Rather than seeing time delayed as it takes a while to retrieve one of them, there will now be more on hand to quickly swap out whenever necessary, with 15 balls being used.

This should go a long way into removing those agonising moments for fans when they have to wait for a ball to be delivered back to the players on the pitch, running the risk of removing any form of momentum a team might have. This, in theory, should help games flow freely without much interruption. Ball assistants behind the goals will now also be allowed to deliver the ball to goalkeepers to ensure they're getting matches restarted quickly.

Changes to How Added Time is Calculated

It's going to be more accurate

Last season saw an absurd amount of added time being played at the end of Premier League matches as officials tried to get a hand on time-wasting. It simply proved to be too much, though, and this season, a new rule is in place that will see referees only start counting the seconds wasted once a goal has been scored after the 30-second mark.

This allows both teams to get back into positions, but any excessive celebrations will be made a note of and that time will be played at the end of each game. This should see a significant drop-off in the amount of injury time that was being added to matches last season. Whether this will have an impact on team's fortunes remains to be seen, as the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United have had a knack for leaving it late in the past.

How Handball Offences in the Box are Punished

They'll be judged similarly to regular fouls

One big rule that will change this season is the way that handballs are punished inside the box. While a penalty will still be awarded, those who are deemed to have committed the offence non-deliberately won't automatically be shown a yellow card as punishment as they might have in the past.

Instead, referees will assess the situation as they would a regular foul inside the area. They are to be sanctioned in the same way as fouls which are an attempt to play the ball or a challenge for the ball. This will remove any risk of unfair dismissals for players who genuinely didn't intend to handle the ball.

How Penalties are Taken

Changes are being made to the encroachment rule

There will be a couple of rule changes that might impact the process of taking a penalty in the Premier League too. First, there will be new laws that dictate that part of the ball must be touching, or hanging over the centre of the penalty mark when a player takes a spot-kick this season.

Secondly, there will be new rules in place to combat encroachment. Whenever a player, besides the one taking a penalty, enters the box before the spot-kick is taken, it will only be deemed encroachment if they interfere with play. For example, should a defender enter the box before it's taken and then clear the ball, it will be encroachment and the penalty will be retaken. Similarly, if an offensive player enters the box early and pounces onto the rebound to either score or set up a teammate, it will also be encroachment.

These will obviously only be in play should the spot-kick be saved. Which brings us to goalkeepers. If a goalkeeper is deemed to have come off of his line before a penalty is taken and that has an impact in the shot being missed, it will be deemed encroachment and the spot-kick will be retaken.