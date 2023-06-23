A study from Opta has revealed the most prolific partnerships in the Premier League from the 2022/23 season and the results are not what you might expect.

From Sutton and Shearer to Henry and Pires, there have been some memorable duos in England's top flight over the years.

More recently, the Tottenham pair of Harry Kane and Son Heung-min have made a name for themselves as a truly unstoppable double act.

Back in 2020/21, the Spurs pair combined for a record 14 goals in a single campaign - the most ever in one individual Premier League season.

But Son and Kane don't feature at all when it comes to Opta's latest list.

Find out who does make the cut below:

7 Morgan Gibbs-White to Brennan Johnson - 20 chances created

Nottingham Forest managed to escape relegation against the odds and they have Johnson and Gibbs-White to thank for that.

In total, the Forest pair combined to create 20 chances last season.

6 Bruno Fernandes to Antony - 20

Antony may not have enjoyed a stellar first year in England, but he evidently struck up a pretty decent partnership with Fernandes.

Fernandes created 20 chances for the Brazilian overall - how many of them Antony actually finished is another matter.

5 Martin Odegaard to Bukayo Saka - 20

This one isn't a surprise. Odegaard and Saka were Arsenal's two best players last season, with the Norwegian fashioning 20 chances for the Gunners' star boy.

4 Andreas Pereira to Aleksandar Mitrovic - 23

Fulham were one of the Premier League's most overperforming teams last season, with Pereira and Mitrovic being two of their star performers.

Pereira set up Mitrovic for 23 chances in total and the Cottagers will have trouble keeping hold of both players this summer.

3 Kevin De Bruyne to Erling Haaland - 26

Admit it – you thought these two would be first.

While it felt like De Bruyne put a chance on a plate for Haaland almost every game, the two only combined on 26 occasions.

The statistics don't reveal how many of these chances the Norwegian scored, but given his record-breaking scoring season, you can imagine it was a lot.

2 Kieran Trippier to Fabian Schar - 27

Yes, you did read that right.

Schar may be a centre-back, but he proved himself to be one of the best players in the division when it came to attacking set pieces.

It helps when you've got a player like Tripper whipping in deliveries.

1 Bruno Fernandes to Marcus Rashford - 36

Remarkably, Fernandes fashioned 36 chances for Rashford last season, which is almost 10 more than any other pair.

Fernandes' outstanding vision and world-class technique, coupled with Rashford's movement and speed, make for a deadly combination.

If Erik ten Hag can get the pair firing on all cylinders again next season, other teams had better watch out.